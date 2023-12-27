Brighton vs Tottenham: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Tottenham travel to Brighton on the back of three consecutive Premier League wins.

After a difficult patch, Ange Postecoglou’s side have put fresh life into their top four challenge, moving back into the Champions League spots ahead of Manchester City.

While the closing stages of their win over Everton were not overly convincing, Spurs have turned things around of late.

A trip to Brighton offers another great chance to keep building, with Roberto De Zerbi’s side not quite at their best.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Brighton vs Tottenham is scheduled for a 7.30pm GMT on Thursday December 28, 2023.

The Amex Stadium in Falmer, near Brighton, will host.

Where to watch Brighton vs Tottenham

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on the Amazon Prime Video service. Coverage starts at 7pm GMT ahead of the 7.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers can watch the action through the Amazon Prime website or app.

A subscription to the service costs £8.99 a month in the UK.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

Brighton vs Tottenham team news

Kaoru Mitoma has added to Brighton’s injury worries after suffering an ankle problem during their draw with rivals Crystal Palace. Julio Enciso, Ansu Fati, Joel Veltman, Pervis Estupinan, Adam Webster, Tariq Lamptey and Solly March are all unavailable.

For Spurs, Cristian Romero is out for up to five weeks with a hamstring injury, posing a fresh selection headache for Postecoglou. Destiny Udogie is available again after suspension.

Blow: Cristian Romero has been ruled out for up to five weeks (AFP via Getty Images)

Brighton vs Tottenham prediction

Spurs appeared to have turned a corner again recently and Brighton look in something of a mid-season slump, having failed to win their past three games.

Tottenham to win 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Brighton wins: 9

Draws: 8

Tottenham wins: 20

Brighton vs Tottenham latest odds

Brighton to win: 31/20

Draw: 29/10

Tottenham to win: 31/20

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.