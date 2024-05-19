Brighton vs Manchester United LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV today

Brighton vs Manchester United LIVE!

The final day of the Premier League season is here with there still plenty to fight for when Brighton and Man Utd square off at the Amex Stadium, after rollercoaster campaigns for both teams.

Today is not the be-all and end-all in terms of United qualifying for Europe, given they have the FA Cup final next week, but if they can better Newcastle’s result then they will at least finish seventh and earn a spot in the Europa Conference League. Given their frankly puny goal difference, sixth place is beyond them despite Chelsea being only three points clear.

Erik ten Hag needs any help he can get in his fight to keep his job and the Red Devils are hoping for a number of injured players to be fit to play. Brighton, meanwhile, must win to guarantee a place in the top half in what has surprisingly become Roberto De Zerbi’s last game in charge. Follow all the latest updates from Brighton vs Manchester United LIVE via Standard Sport’s match blog!

Kick-off: 4pm BST | Amex Stadium

How to watch free highlights

Brighton team news: Joao Pedro to start

Man Utd team news: Martinez among those hoping to be fit

Score prediction

13:43 , Adam Pogrund

Brighton have won their last four Premier League matches against Manchester United, including a 3-1 victory at Old Trafford in September.

Manchester United need to better Newcastle’s result to stand any chance of qualifiying for Europe through their league standing, while Brighton, sitting in tenth, have little to play for.

However, Roberto De Zerbi’s last outing as Brighton manager should spur on the home side.

Brighton 1-1 Manchester United

Brighton team news

13:35 , Adam Pogrund

Top scorer Joao Pedro should be in line for back-to-back starts after he returned to Brighton’s starting lineup against Chelsea midweek.

Roberto De Zerbi confirmed that Lewis Dunk will be out today, after suffering a knee injury against Chelsea.

Kaoru Mitoma, Jack Hinshelwood, James Milner and Jan Paul van Hecke are also missing.

Tariq Lamptey could also feature after playing 84 minutes against his former side Chelsea on Wednesday.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Manchester United team news

13:20 , Adam Pogrund

Lisandro Martinez should be fit enough to face Brighton. The Argentine defender has only made 10 Premier League appearances in an injury-ravaged season, but came on as a late susbtitute in the 3-2 victory over Newcastle on Wednesday.

Victor Lindelof and Mason Mount are doubts, as are Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial. However, the French duo were involved in training this week, and will hope to make their final Premier League appearances for the Red Devils.

Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, and Harry Maguire will not be involved.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

12:59 , Marc Mayo

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, the game has not been selected for live TV coverage.

Free highlights will be available on the Sky Sports app and YouTube channel after full-time with BBC One airing Match of the Day at 10.30pm.

12:52 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of Brighton vs Manchester United!

The Red Devils face an uphill struggle to qualify for Europe on this final day of the Premier League season, although next week’s FA Cup final will present them with a second chance.

They sit eighth in the table before this 4pm BST kick-off at the Amex Stadium, with Brighton in tenth and looking to hold onto a place in the top half.

Roberto De Zerbi will bid farewell to the Seagulls today after the surprise announcement of his departure from the club this summer.

You can follow all the build-up, team news, match action and reaction right here.