Brighton vs Crystal Palace: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today
Brighton and Crystal Palace meet today in another Premier League derby.
The two rivals head into the contest in different moods. Earlier this week, Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze led Roy Hodgson’s side to a much-needed victory against Sheffield United, while the Seagulls were thumped 4-0 at Luton.
A game that usually ends 1-1, Palace will be sensing a chance to pounce on a Brighton side who have won only three of their last 16 games.
Here’s everything you need to know about the game.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Brighton vs Crystal Palace is scheduled for a 3pm GMT kick-off time today, Saturday, February 3, 2024.
The Amex Stadium in Falmer, near Brighton, will host.
Where to watch Brighton vs Crystal Palace
TV channel and live stream: The game will not be broadcast live in the UK as it takes place during the 3pm blackout imposed across English football.
Highlights: You can, however, watch highlights on Match of the Day when it airs at 10.30pm on BBC One.
Brighton vs Crystal Palace team news
Brighton XI: Verbruggen, van Hecke, Dunk, Igor, Hinshelwood, Gross, Gilmour, Lamptey, Buonanotte, Joao Pedro, Ferguson
Subs: Webster, Lallana, Moder, Welbeck, Baleba, Steele, Estupinan, Fati, Baker-Boaitey
Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Richards, Andersen, Guehi, Munoz, Lerma, Hughes, Mitchell, Schlupp, Ayew, Mateta
Subs: Johnstone, Tomkins, Olise, Matheus Franca, Wharton, Edouard, Ahamada, Riedewald, Ozoh
Brighton vs Crystal Palace prediction
Much depends on whether Olise and Eze are fit of course but a 1-1 would not be out of character…
1-1 draw.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
Brighton wins: 41
Draws: 31
Crystal Palace wins: 38
Brighton vs Crystal Palace latest odds
Brighton to win: 8/13
Draw: 29/10
Crystal Palace to win: 4/1
Odds via Betfair and subject to change.