Brighton vs Crystal Palace: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

Brighton and Crystal Palace meet today in another Premier League derby.

The two rivals head into the contest in different moods. Earlier this week, Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze led Roy Hodgson’s side to a much-needed victory against Sheffield United, while the Seagulls were thumped 4-0 at Luton.

A game that usually ends 1-1, Palace will be sensing a chance to pounce on a Brighton side who have won only three of their last 16 games.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Brighton vs Crystal Palace is scheduled for a 3pm GMT kick-off time today, Saturday, February 3, 2024.

The Amex Stadium in Falmer, near Brighton, will host.

Where to watch Brighton vs Crystal Palace

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be broadcast live in the UK as it takes place during the 3pm blackout imposed across English football.

Highlights: You can, however, watch highlights on Match of the Day when it airs at 10.30pm on BBC One.

Brighton vs Crystal Palace team news

Brighton XI: Verbruggen, van Hecke, Dunk, Igor, Hinshelwood, Gross, Gilmour, Lamptey, Buonanotte, Joao Pedro, Ferguson

Subs: Webster, Lallana, Moder, Welbeck, Baleba, Steele, Estupinan, Fati, Baker-Boaitey

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Richards, Andersen, Guehi, Munoz, Lerma, Hughes, Mitchell, Schlupp, Ayew, Mateta

Subs: Johnstone, Tomkins, Olise, Matheus Franca, Wharton, Edouard, Ahamada, Riedewald, Ozoh

Brighton vs Crystal Palace prediction

Much depends on whether Olise and Eze are fit of course but a 1-1 would not be out of character…

1-1 draw.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Brighton wins: 41

Draws: 31

Crystal Palace wins: 38

Brighton vs Crystal Palace latest odds

Brighton to win: 8/13

Draw: 29/10

Crystal Palace to win: 4/1

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.