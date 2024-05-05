Brighton vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Aston Villa travel to Brighton in the Premier League as Unai Emery’s side look to open up a 10-point lead over Tottenham in the race for the top-four.

Villa suffered a set-back in midweek as they were beaten 4-2 by Olympiacos in the first leg of their Europa Conference League semi-final, but they remain in a great position to qualify for the Champions League with three games left to play.

It could even be decided today if VIlla beat Brighton and Tottenham lose to Liverpool at Anfield.

Brighton will be out for revenge after losing 6-1 to Villa earlier this season. Roberto De Zerbi’s side have suffered a slump in form and are winless in six.

Brighton: Verbruggen, Veltman, Igor, Dunk, Gross, Joao Pedro, Gilmour, Webster, Buonanotte, Welbeck, Adingra

Aston Villa: Olsen, Diego Carlos, Konsa, Torres, Digne, Bailey, Douglas Luiz, McGinn, Rogers, Diaby, Watkins

