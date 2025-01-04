Brighton vs Arsenal LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Brighton vs Arsenal – LIVE!

Arsenal travel down to Brighton in the Premier League later today. The Gunners came from behind to beat Brentford on New Year’s Day, kicking off 2025 in the best possible fashion. Indeed, Mikel Arteta’s could go three points behind leaders Liverpool with a victory on the south coast – albeit Arne Slot’s team will have two games in hand.

Still, the even the prospect of proving so close seemed a while off a long time ago. Though the chances of overtaking Liverpool remain reasonably remote, Arsenal just need to keep fulfilling their end of the bargain.

Brighton started this season in stunning fashion but certainly have stalled of late. With that in mind and although it’s a difficult game, Arteta will feel confident about taking all three points back to north London later this evening. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! Simon Collings will be providing expert analysis from the ground!

Brighton vs Arsenal latest news

GOAL! Nwaneri gives Gunners early lead

Arsenal XI confirmed: Jorginho skippers side

Brighton XI confirmed: Pedro starts

Prediction: Gunners to win

Nwaneri's goal

18:25 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Here’s a reminder of the goal that separates the two teams at the break.

A second Premier League goal of the season for Ethan Nwaneri.

ETHAN NWANERI! 🔥



The 17-year-old puts Arsenal ahead in only his second Premier League start 😲 pic.twitter.com/NnXFZfrDfq — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 4, 2025

HT: Brighton 0-1 Arsenal

18:20 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Half-time at the Amex Stadium and Ethan Nwaneri’s goal is the difference.

Brighton 0-1 Arsenal

18:17 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

45+1 min: Ethan Nwaneri is shown a yellow card for time-wasting.

Another underwhelming set-piece delivery from the youngster.

Brighton 0-1 Arsenal

18:16 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

45 min: Four additional minutes to be played as Declan Rice races through but sees his cross cut out for a corner.

Brighton 0-1 Arsenal

18:15 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

44 min: Thomas Tuchel is in attendance this evening.

Wonder if the new England manager will have been impressed with Ethan Nwaneri so far...

Brighton 0-1 Arsenal

18:14 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

41 min: Things are getting rather spicy as there was an altercation between the two benches.

Carlos Baleba is then afforded time and space, he elects to shoot and his effort ends up going out for an Arsenal throw-in.

Simon Collings at the Amex Stadium

18:11 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Some Brighton fans behind the goal waving paper red cards at Declan Rice as he goes to take a corner.

Brighton 0-1 Arsenal

18:10 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

38 min: Arsenal win the ball back high up and eventually Leandro Trossard works space for a shot which is blocked for a corner.

Declan Rice takes this one and his delivery finds Gabriel Jesus who heads over the bar.

Brighton 0-1 Arsenal

18:08 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

37 min: First Arsenal corner of the evening, swung in by Ethan Nwaneri, but the delivery is poor.

Though, that was rather risky from Brighton to leave the ball as it hit the outside of the post.

Brighton 0-1 Arsenal

18:05 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

33 min: Arsenal get caught out in their defensive third, Matt O’Riley lets the ball run for Simon Adingra but he slices his effort wide.

Big chance.

The last five shots in this game have come from Brighton.

Simon Collings at the Amex Stadium

18:02 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Arsenal been very impressive in this opening 30 minutes, a really professional performance. Big 15 minutes to come before the break, though. Can't undone any of this good work.

Brighton 0-1 Arsenal

18:01 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

29 min: Leandro Trossard curls a great ball into the box, but there’s no takers from an Arsenal perspective.

The Gunners recycle possession before an attack breaks down.

Brighton 0-1 Arsenal

17:57 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

26 min: Arsenal take an age over a set-piece situation, much to the ire of the home supporters.

The Gunners try to work a slick routine but Jorginho gets too much on the pass to Declan Rice and Joao Pedro is on hand to clean up.

Brighton 0-1 Arsenal

17:55 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

24 min: David Raya is fine to continue for Arsenal.

Brighton 0-1 Arsenal

17:52 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

21 min: Slight concern for Arsenal with David Raya requiring treatment following a collision in the area.

It has been a good response from Brighton since going behind.

Simon Collings at the Amex Stadium

17:50 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Nwaneri will, rightly, get the plaudits after that goal, but it was great play by Rice and Merino in the build-up. Lovely link-up on that right flank

GOAL! Brighton 0-1 Arsenal | Ethan Nwaneri '16

17:48 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

16 min: ARSENAL LEAD

Brilliant play from Ethan Nwaneri as he cuts inside onto this favoured left-foot and finds the back of the net.

Decent move down the right from Arsenal with Mikel Merino and Declan Rice involved too.

Brighton 0-0 Arsenal

17:42 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

11 min: Joel Veltman wins a corner off Riccardo Calafiori.

Swung in by O’Riley and cleared away by the Arsenal defence, Ethan Nwaneri attempts to lead a counter attack but is stopped in his tracks.

Brighton 0-0 Arsenal

17:41 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

9 min: Chance for Arsenal as Gabriel Jesus is put clean through, but his strike is saved by Bart Verbruggen.

In any case, the offside flag was raised and the Brazilian was miles offside.

Brighton 0-0 Arsenal

17:40 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

8 min: Well, looks like Jorginho has escaped a booking for pulling back Joao Pedro during that earlier Brighton counter-attack.

There was a brief pause in play for a foul on Leandro Trossard and Anthony Taylor did not show the Arsenal skipper a yellow card. Quite fortunate, that.

Simon Collings at the Amex Stadium

17:38 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Brighton showing in these early stages that they are happy to come out and press Arsenal high up the pitch. Should suit the Gunners, if they can break through that press.

Brighton 0-0 Arsenal

17:37 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

6 min: Jorginho could be in trouble as he did pull back Joao Pedro. A bit of time has passed so it remains to be seen if he’s punished.

Brighton 0-0 Arsenal

17:35 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

4 min: Gruda does well to shrug off Mikel Merino before playing in Joao Pedro who sets the ball back to Joel Veltman and his cross into the box is dealt with by William Saliba.

Lovely bit of skill from Baleba follows.

Even start to this.

Brighton 0-0 Arsenal

17:33 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

2 min: Brighton lose the ball cheaply and Leandro Trossard goes down in the box, but the referee, Anthony Taylor, waves away any penalty claims.

The Belgian’s every touch is being greeted by boos from the home supporters.

KICK-OFF!

17:30 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

We are underway in this Premier League clash.

Here we go!

17:27 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Joao Pedro and Jorginho lead out the respective sides.

Time for the player handshakes and then kick-off.

How it stands...

17:23 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

No change for Arsenal from the 3pm kick-offs, they know a win puts them three points behind Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table.

Of course, the Reds will have two games in hand and one of them is against an out-of-form Manchester United tomorrow afternoon.

Brighton, meanwhile, have dropped to 11th following Brentford's emphatic win over Southampton but can climb back into the top half of the table with a point or more.

Not long now!

17:20 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Less than 10 minutes to go until kick-off at the Amex Stadium!

Pre-match Brighton thoughts

17:15 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Joao Pedro, Brighton’s captain this evening, has been speaking ahead of kick-off.

"To reach our target, we need to beat the top teams." ✊ Tonight's captain previews #ARSBHA... 💬 pic.twitter.com/BSJqy9H72A — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) January 4, 2025

Arteta explains team selection

17:10 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Mikel Arteta has discussed the Arsenal team selection vs Brighton, explaining why Kai Havertz misses out, why Martin Odegaard doesn’t start and why Gabriel Martinelli has dropped down to the bench.

"They weren't fully recovered and we have some issues with Martinelli,” the Spaniard told Sky Sports. “It is what it is."

"The manager has a very clear identity and they're brave"



Mikel Arteta gives a team update and reveals how Brighton will be a tough test for Arsenal 🤝 pic.twitter.com/V6aVDJy7vh — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 4, 2025

Faith in youth

17:05 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Three days ago, Ethan Nwaneri made his first Premier League start and having impressed against Brentford, he retains his place this evening.

Starting on the right-hand side of Arsenal's attack, this is another show of Mikel Arteta's faith in youth.

Myles Lewis-Skelly, Ismeal Kabia and Nathan Butler-Oyedeji are on the bench.

(Getty Images)

Around the grounds...

17:00 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

It’s full-time in the 3pm kick-offs and it's more dropped points for Chelsea as Man City look to be back in the groove.

Tottenham 1-2 Newcastle

Aston Villa 2-1 Leicester

Bournemouth 1-0 Everton

Crystal Palace 1-1 Chelsea

Manchester City 4-1 West Ham

Southampton 0-5 Brentford

Joao Pedro reminder

16:55 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

In the absence of captain Lewis Dunk, Joao Pedro skippers the Brighton side this evening.

Arsenal know all to well about the Brazilian's abilities as he scored the equaliser at the Emirates Stadium in the reverse meeting earlier in the season.

(Getty Images)

In the building!

16:49 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

The visitors have arrived at the Amex Stadium...

Havertz absence explained

16:45 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Kai Havertz had been expected to return to the Arsenal matchday squad this evening, so for him to not be involved is somewhat of a surprise.

That said, the Gunners have confirmed the forward misses out as he’s still not recovered from the illness that kept him out of the win over Brentford on New Year’s Day.

“Kai Havertz remains out with the illness that saw him sit out the win in west London three days ago,” Arsenal revealed.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Brighton changes

16:40 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

The hosts have also made three changes from their last outing as Pervis Estupinan, Joel Veltman and Matt O'Riley return.

No place in the matchday squad for captain Lewis Dunk.

Simon Collings at the Amex Stadium

16:35 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Standard Sport’s Simon Collings has delivered his reaction to the Arsenal lineup.

🗣 "A lot of changes in this Arsenal team, more than we expected. The big one is that Martin Odegaard is on the bench."@sr_collings gives his thoughts on the Arsenal team news!



LIVE: https://t.co/Iecozj88Jy#BHAARS pic.twitter.com/tLg1vS5uqt — Standard Sport (@standardsport) January 4, 2025

Arsenal changes

16:30 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Mikel Arteta has decided to freshen things up this evening, the highlight of his team selection is the absence of captain Martin Odegaard.

Jorginho gets a rare start and is one of three changes to the side that started the win over Brentford with Declan Rice and Leandro Trossard also earning recalls.

Brighton team in full

16:25 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Brighton XI: Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Igor, Estupinan; Baleba, Ayari, O'Riley; Adingra, Pedro, Gruda

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Webster, March, Enciso, Georginio, Minteh, Moder, Mitoma

Arsenal team in full

16:20 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Arsenal XI: Raya, Partey, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Jorginho, Rice, Merino, Nwaneri, Trossard, Jesus.

Subs: Neto, Tierney, Lewis-Skelly, Zinchenko, Kiwior, Odegaard, Kabia, Butler-Oyedeji, Martinelli.

Brighton team news

16:16 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

And lining up for the hosts...

TEAM NEWS! 🚨 Here's our starting XI to take on @Arsenal this evening. 👀📝 pic.twitter.com/yZScjoIEt7 — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) January 4, 2025

Arsenal XI

16:15 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Here’s how the Gunners will lineup this evening...

⚫️ 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🔴



🔙 Rice returns to the starting XI

©️ Jorginho skippers the side

🤝 Trossard faces his former team



Let's give it everything we've got, Gunners 👊 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 4, 2025

Team news imminent

16:10 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

We are expecting the team news to be announced shortly.

All eyes will be on how Mikel Arteta shuffles the pack in the absence of Jurrien Timber. Meanwhile, Kai Havertz could be in line for a recall after missing the win over Brentford.

Stay tuned...

Predicted Arsenal XI

16:05 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Thomas Partey’s likely move to right-back should see Declan Rice come back into the team at the base of midfield.

In attack, Mikel Arteta faces a dilemma as to whether he sticks with Ethan Nwaneri on the right flank after his fine performance at Brentford.

The 17-year-old caught the eye in the absence of Bukayo Saka and did more than enough to keep his place.

Arsenal, however, have a packed schedule this January - including a Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg meeting with Newcastle on Tuesday - and so some rotation is likely.

Predicted Arsenal XI: Raya; Partey, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Rice, Merino; Martinelli, Jesus, Trossard

(ES Composite)

Ben White latest

16:00 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Ben White misses out against his former club this evening as he is recovering from knee surgery.

Though, Mikel Arteta hopes the defender could return to action before the end of January in what would be a massive boost for the Gunners.

“It might be a possibility, but obviously he hasn’t done anything yet with the team.

“The knee looks good, he has reacted really well the first few weeks, everything is going smoothly and now he needs to start to load and that knee needs to start to get through many more things that, up to now he hasn’t been able to do, but hopefully he’s good.”

Read the latest on Ben White right here!

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Around the grounds...

15:55 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

It’s half-time in the 3pm kick-offs. And one full-time score as the misery continues for Tottenham.

Tottenham 1-2 Newcastle - Result

Aston Villa 0-0 Leicester

Bournemouth 0-0 Everton

Crystal Palace 0-1 Chelsea

Manchester City 2-0 West Ham

Southampton 0-1 Brentford

The hosts have arrived

15:50 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Major boost for Brighton as Pervis Estupinan has arrived with the squad. The 26-year-old missed the midweek draw against Aston Villa but appears to be available for selection this evening.

Arteta on striker signing

15:45 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal have enough firepower to win the Premier League this season - even if they do not sign another forward during the January transfer window.

The Gunners scored 114 goals in all competitions in 2024 at their best scoring rate for 60 years. In the Premier League alone they scored 89 goals, which is their best ever tally.

“It can be a perception, it can be a reality,” said Arteta, when asked if Arsenal need to sign a striker this month.

“Signing somebody is not enough, that's for sure because that signing then has to score how many goals?

“A lot of things have to happen. Sign and then I score 20 goals from here until the end and then you have a better chance? Maybe, yes. I don't know!

Read his full quotes here!

The Arsenal dressing room

15:40 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Behind the scenes at the Amex Stadium as Arsenal’s dressing room is prepared ahead of kick-off.

The Gunners will be wearing their away kit this evening and that represents a change from their last two games on the road.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Brighton vs Arsenal match odds

15:35 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Brighton to win: 11/4

Draw: 2/1

Arsenal to win: 8/11

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).

Brighton boss surveys the scenes

15:30 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has arrived at the Amex Stadium as he plots a first victory since November 23 for his side.

(Getty Images)

Brighton vs Arsenal: Head to head (h2h) history and results

15:25 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Brighton wins: 8

Draws: 6

Arsenal wins: 17

It finished all square when the sides met in the reverse fixture right at the start of the season but the Gunners emerged victorious on their last visit to the Amex Stadium with Leandro Trossard netting against his former club.

⏪ Last time out at the Amex Stadium...



We came home with all three points courtesy of a trio of special strikes ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vumIsOzJWK — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 4, 2025

Standard Sport Prediction

15:20 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

With Brighton struggling of late, Arsenal look slight favourites for another victory this evening.

Arsenal to win, 2-1.

Arsenal team news

15:15 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Arsenal will be without Bukayo Saka, Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu through injury, whilst Jurrien Timber is suspended.

Kai Havertz missed the Brentford game due to illness but is expected to return, while Raheem Sterling is back in training but won’t feature just yet.

Brighton team news

15:10 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Danny Welbeck has been ruled out of the meeting against his former club and the game comes too soon for £12million signing Diego Gomez to make his debut despite working with the squad.

The likes of James Milner, Jack Hinshelwood and Ferdi Kadioglu are all likely to miss out, along with Evan Ferguson and Mats Wieffer but Brighton will hope to welcome back Pervis Estupinan and Adam Webster.

Injury blow: Danny Welbeck is among several Brighton players set to miss out against Arsenal this evening. (Getty Images)

How to follow Brighton vs Arsenal

15:05 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 5pm GMT ahead of a 5.30pm kick-off at the Amex Stadium.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to watch the match on a live stream online via the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog, featuring expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground.

Welcome

14:57 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Brighton vs Arsenal.

With Premier League leaders Liverpool not in action until tomorrow, the Gunners will cut the gap at the top of the table to three points should they beat the Seagulls.

The hosts, themselves, are looking to end a run of three straight draws and win for the first time since the end of November.

Kick-off at the Amex Stadium is at 5.30pm GMT.

Stay tuned for all the build-up.