Brighton vs Arsenal LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Brighton vs Arsenal – LIVE!

Arsenal have the chance to go top of the Premier League later today if they can beat Brighton. The Gunners are locked in a fascinating title race with Liverpool and Manchester City and look so much stronger this season, learning from the mistakes of last year’s campaign.

Mikel Arteta’s side have been in fine form since the turn of the year and are a daunting prospect for any team to face. Full of goals and boasting one of the meanest defences around, momentum feels with the Gunners.

It was Brighton, however, who all but ended their title challenge last time out – albeit that game was played at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal made light work of Brighton there earlier this season and are strong favourites to further exorcise those demons later today. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! Simon Collings will be providing expert analysis from the ground!

Brighton vs Arsenal latest team news

Kick-off time and venue: 5.30pm BST; Amex Stadium

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports

Brighton XI: Five changes for Seagulls

Arsenal XI: Saka and Rice return

Prediction: Gunners claim another victory

Simon Collings at Amex Stadium

17:24 , Alex Young

The Arsenal executives have just arrived today - and Keir Starmer is with them. He's a big Arsenal fan and season ticket holder.

De Zerbi to Sky Sports

17:22 , Alex Young

“Arsenal are a top team in the Premier League. They have incredible players and an incredible style of play,they score a lot of goals and do not concede many

“It is a tough game for us. We have an ambition to stay at this level in the table.”

Mikel Arteta to Sky Sports

17:20 , Alex Young

“[Bukayo] Saka has been training good.

“The games are coming thick and fast, we have a big task today to beat Brighton. We have to be better than them in order to do that.”

I feel the final sentence is fairly obvious, but good on Mikel to point it out.

17:16 , Alex Young

Final preparations ahead of kick-off.

17:11 , Alex Young

Raya is looking for a fifth straight clean sheet on the road today, which would equal the club record set way back in 1997.

16:58 , Alex Young

Here’s Simon Collings checking in.

"Arsenal must respond to Man City beating Crystal Palace."



Saka is back but Martinelli drops out. Here's @sr_collings, and the Brighton PA system, with more.



16:46 , Alex Young

Brighton make five changes from the goalless draw at Brentford in midweek. Welbeck, Lamptey, Estupinan, Enciso and Moder are recalled.

As expected, Saka starts for Arsenal in one of four changes. Rice, Jorginho and Jesus are also back in after the win over Luton.

Team news in full

16:39 , Alex Young

Brighton XI: Verbruggen, Lamptey, van Hecke, Dunk, Estupinan, Baleba, Moder, Enciso, Gross, Adingra, Welbeck

Subs: Igor, Joao Pedro, Lallana, Barco, Steele, Fati, Veltman, Buonanotte, Peupion

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Jesus

Subs: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Kiwior, Partey, Smith Rowe, Vieira, Trossard, Martinelli, Nketiah

Brighton XI

16:36 , Alex Young

...and the hosts!

Arsenal XI

16:30 , Alex Young

Here’s how the Gunners look.

🟡 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🔵



⚖️ Jorginho in the middle

⚡️ Jesus on the wing

🔙 Saka returns



16:20 , Alex Young

Jesus ahead of Martinelli in attack. Full line-up to be confirmed shortly.

16:09 , Alex Young

Gabriel Jesus is expected to start. Team news to be confirmed in 20 minutes.

16:03 , Alex Young

A special guest at the Amex this afternoon.

15:58 , Alex Young

It sounds like Saka starts this afternoon.

15:55 , Alex Young

Mikel Arteta insists Emile Smith Rowe remains part of his plans at Arsenal and has backed the midfielder to use his injury hell as fuel.

Smith Rowe burst onto the scene under Arteta in 2020 and signed a five-year contract with Arsenal a year later, taking the No10 shirt.

Since then, however, the 23-year-old has been hit by injuries and, even when fit, he has struggled for minutes.

Smith Rowe was handed only his fourth start of the season on Wednesday and impressed during a 2-0 win over Luton.

And asked if he still has a part to play in his project at Arsenal, Arteta said: “Yeah.

“I just look at him and what happened in the last seasons especially, but what happened three seasons [ago] as well.

“Take all that. It is the best thing that could have happened for him in his career - if he uses it the right way now. So, don’t look back and say: ‘Ah, if, if’.

“No, this happened, use it. ‘That was the best thing that could have happened, I had great moments, I had difficult moments, now I know what I want, how to deal with that. That is going to make me a much better player’.

“And, you could see, the hell of a player that we have in him when he is fit and he is playing at that level.”

Read more: Arteta hands Smith Rowe new hope over Arsenal future in injury message

15:37 , Alex Young

Will Bukayo Saka start tonight? Mikel Arteta has no fears over the player suffering with burnout and has backed him to “fly” during the title run-in.

Saka, who is currently nursing a muscle issue and missed the Gunners’ 2-0 win over Luton on Wednesday night, has played more minutes than any of Arsenal’s other attackers so far this season, but Arteta is not worried.

“I am super positive. I think he is going to fly and be so decisive,” said the Gunners boss, when asked if he fears Saka potentially burning out.

“I think [my confidence is] because he is so strong, how much he wants it when you talk to him and how excited he is about what is coming.

“He wants to be there and he is getting better and better. It is normal, you have little niggles, you have kicks.

“He has gone through a lot of that in the last two or three years, and look at the way he is performing.”

Read more here: Arteta addresses key Saka fear in fresh Arsenal fitness update

De Zerbi full of praise for Arteta

15:25 , Alex Young

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi reiterated his belief Arsenal are the best team in the Premier League.

De Zerbi expressed his opinion the Gunners are the division's standout team following Albion's 2-0 defeat at the Emirates Stadium in December.

Asked if he still holds that view, the Italian replied: "Yes.

"Liverpool are another great team, different characteristics, different characteristic of the players, different style; City are close with the style of Arsenal.

"But I think when Arsenal play well, it's very tough for all.

"You can understand my words because Arsenal won 3-1 against Liverpool (in February), won against City at home (in October), in the Champions League they are doing very well."

15:19 , Alex Young

It is a sign of how much Arsenal have grown this season that Oleksandr Zinchenko is back fit, yet his place in the team is not guaranteed.

Such a situation would have been unthinkable last season, when it was hard to argue there was a player more crucial to the way Arsenal play than the Ukrainian.

Zinchenko transformed the Gunners' style, tucking in from left-back so they could dominate the midfield to devastating effect.

This season, however, the 27-year-old has had to battle calf problems and, in his absence, Arsenal have excelled. Most recently, Jakub Kiwior has impressed, while another option, Takehiro Tomiyasu, was rewarded with a new contract last month due to his fine form.

Zinchenko returned to the team for Wednesday's 2-0 win over Luton, making his first start since February. The victory sent Arsenal back to the top of the table, before Liverpool leapfrogged them on Thursday night by beating Sheffield United, but Zinchenko is by no means certain to keep his place for Saturday’s trip to Brighton.

Read more here: Why unique Zinchenko is Arsenal game-changer despite defensive fears

15:07 , Alex Young

Manchester City’s 4-2 win at Crystal Palace means Arsenal head to the south coast two points off the pace but with this game in hand over the champions.

Win tonight and it’s back on top for the Gunners... until Liverpool face Manchester United, of course.

Arsenal: Mikel Arteta delivers fresh verdict on Premier League title race

14:59 , Jonathan Gorrie

Mikel Arteta believes it is “very unlikely” that Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City finish the title race by all winning their remaining games.

The trio are battling it out for the Premier League and just three points separates leaders Liverpool and City in third.

After Arsenal played City last weekend, none of the title rivals will face each other again in the final eight games.

But despite that, Arteta does not believe that all of the three sides will finish the season with a perfect record across their remaining matches.

Read the full story here!

Brighton vs Arsenal: Premier League score prediction today

14:50 , Jonathan Gorrie

Brighton are unbeaten in 12 home fixtures but Arsenal should be able to outstrength them and keep speed in the title race

Arsenal to win, 2-1.

Arsenal team news vs Brighton today

14:49 , Jonathan Gorrie

Bukayo Saka should return for the Gunners. The 22-year-old was unavailable against Luton after picking up a knock in last week’s stalemate with Manchester City. Declan Rice and Gabriel Martinelli are expected to return, too.

Jurrien Timber is nearing a return but is still not fit enough to feature.

Brighton team news vs Arsenal today

14:49 , Jonathan Gorrie

Kaoru Mitoma, Evan Ferguson, Adam Webster, Billy Gilmour, Jack Hinshelwood, Solly March, and James Milner are sidelined for the hosts. Ansu Fati and Valentin Barco are available.

Brighton vs Arsenal: TV channel and live stream

14:48 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage beginning at 5pm BST.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground.

Welcome

14:44 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Arsenal’s Premier League clash with Brighton.

The Gunners now sit third in the League but can move top with a victory on the south coast.

Kick-off from the Amex Stadium is at 5.30pm BST.