Brighton v Tottenham LIVE: Latest score and goal updates from Premier League clash

Brighton host Tottenham in the Premier League as each club looks to propel themselves up the table. The Seagulls came into the weekend sitting ninth in the league, just a point behind their opponents.

Fabian Hurzeler’s side are looking to bounce back from a 4-2 defeat to Chelsea last time out though the scoreline doesn’t reflect the performance from a fairly equal game. Brighton are aiming to secure their first win in the top-flight since August having recorded draws with Arsenal, Ipswich and Nottingham Forest before the Chelsea defeat.

Spurs, meanwhile, come into the match on the back of a brilliant display against Manchester United which resulted in a 3-0 victory for Ange Postecoglou’s men at Old Trafford. They have won their last five games across all competitions and can climb closer to the top four with a victory this afternoon.

Follow all the action from the Amex Stadium plus get the latest match predictions with our live blog below:

Brighton XI: Verbruggen; Kadioglu, Webster, Dunk, Veltman; Baleba, Hinselwood; Minteh, Rutter, Mitoma; Welbeck.

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Kulusevski, Bentancur, Maddison; Johnson, Solanke, Werner.

We’re underway at the Amex Stadium.

All four of Tottenham’s teenage starlets are on the bench today, should Ange Postecoglou need to look to youth a little later.

Ahead of kick off, a moment of applause in memory of the late Barry Lloyd, the former Brighton manager and chief scout who passed away last weekend.

Kick off rapidly approaching in Falmer, a rather dreary afternoon likely to be enlivened by two sides who favour something jaunty. Aston Villa and Manchester United didn’t exactly captivate earlier - you’d imagine this could be rather more thrilling.

Ange Postecoglou speaks to Sky Sports ahead of kick off

“We don’t keep it controlled. Let’s keep it open, that way we entertain everyone and hopefully get a result. We certainly want to play an expansive game and be positive, and Brighton like to do the same thing. It should be a good game.

“It’s not like it is a carbon copy, there are differences in the details. For us, it’s about playing our football and trying to dominate the game in the areas we want to.”

No Heung-min Son for Tottenham this afternoon, of course, with the club captain also missing South Korea’s international business as he looks to get back to full fitness when the Premier League returns.

Full-time: Chelsea 1-1 Nottingham Forest

At Stamford Bridge, Chelsea have been held by 10-man Nottingham Forest in a pulsating match:

Ange Postecoglou praises Tottenham’s four ‘outstanding’ teenagers after Europa League win

Ange Postecoglou saluted his four teenage starters after they helped Tottenham to a hard-fought 2-1 victory at Ferencvaros in the Europa League, but is not ready to dub them ‘Ange’s Angels’ yet.

Four players aged 19 or under were named in the Spurs line-up in Budapest with full debuts handed to academy graduates Mikey Moore and Will Lankshear, but the duo brushed off their inexperience to combine to set up Pape Sarr’s 23rd-minute opener.

Sarr scored amid a ferocious white-hot atmosphere at Groupama Arena and while Ferencvaros pushed the visitors, Tottenham substitute Brennan Johnson wrapped up the points with a smart finish in the 86th-minute to score for a fifth consecutive game.

Brighton need a ‘reaction’ after Chelsea chaos

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler admits he must learn the lessons of his side’s first loss of the season and expects a “reaction” against Tottenham on Sunday.

A chaotic first half against Chelsea last weekend saw Brighton score twice but concede four times on their way to a 4-2 defeat, with England international Cole Palmer scoring all four for the home side at Stamford Bridge.

Hurzeler was pleased with some aspects of the performance, but is well aware that defensive improvements are required despite potentially remaining without the services of Jan Paul van Hecke until the end of November.

“I think it’s very important after a defeat that you are honest with yourself, that you reflect yourself on what was good, what was not good in this game and if you lose a game of course there are more negative points,” Hurzeler said.

“We analysed these negative points, we discussed with the team about that.

“We’re trying to find solutions, we’re trying to show a reaction as a team on Sunday but again there were also some positive things, especially in possession.

“Chelsea scored four goals, I think we also had chances to score four goals so in the end we have to learn from it.

“I have to learn from it because I was responsible for the match plan and the match plan was not good enough. Now we try to show a reaction.”

15:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler believes his side face a “big challenge” to contain Dominic Solanke as they look to bounce back from last week’s defeat to Chelsea.

Solanke was called up to the England squad on Thursday by interim boss Lee Carsley after scoring in three successive games for new club Tottenham.

The 27-year-old has not played for his country since featuring against Brazil in 2017, but was named in Carsley’s 25-man squad for the Nations League games against Greece and Finland.

Having conceded four goals in the first half at Stamford Bridge last week, Hurzeler is well aware of the need to improve his side’s defending against Sunday’s opponents, who make the trip to the Amex Stadium on the back of five straight wins.

“I think he’s a whole package of a good striker,” Hurzeler said of former Bournemouth forward Solanke.

“He is very good in possession. He’s very good in making movements in the opponents’ box. He knows how to get away from an opponent.

“He knows how to move against the opponent when he gets defended in a one against one situation.

“And on top of that he works also hard against the ball. He’s the first attacker for them and he tries to lead the opponent to one side.

“He tries to put pressure on our defenders, and I think it will be a big challenge to stop him.”

Who is Mikey Moore? Tottenham starlet impresses Ange Postecoglou after full debut

Mikey Moore is ready for more opportunities and eager to repay the faith of Tottenham Hotspur head coach Ange Postecoglou after he flourished on his full debut against Ferencvaros.

The 17-year-old was one of four teenage starters for Spurs on Thursday but the quartet of Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall and Will Lankshear helped the visitors grind out a 2-1 victory at Groupama Arena.

Ange Postecoglou backs Tottenham forward Timo Werner after recent missed chances

Ange Postecoglou has defended Tottenham forward Timo Werner and urged him to take inspiration from in-form Brennan Johnson.

RB Leipzig loanee Werner endured another mixed night on Thursday when an overall positive display at Ferencvaros was blighted by a guilt-edged second-half miss.

15:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Kulusevski, Bentancur, Maddison; Johnson, Solanke, Werner.

Your Spurs XI on the South Coast 👊



15:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Brighton XI: Verbruggen; Kadioglu, Webster, Dunk, Veltman; Baleba, Hinselwood; Minteh, Rutter, Mitoma; Welbeck.

15:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario will continue to brush off criticism and help Tottenham’s talented young squad stay on the right path as one of the older guys in the group.

Vicario, 27, played his part in Spurs being able to register a fifth consecutive victory on Thursday with a 2-1 win at Ferencvaros in the Europa League.

It continued an upturn in fortunes for Ange Postecoglou’s youthful team, which faced scrutiny when back-to-back Premier League losses was followed by a narrow Carabao Cup triumph at Coventry.

Brighton v Tottenham

Welcome along to live coverage of Brighton v Tottenham in the Premier League.