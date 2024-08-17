Brighton off to flying start under Fabian Hurzeler as Everton swatted aside

“New ground, in the Championship,” taunted Brighton and Hove Albion’s supporters towards the end of this emphatic away victory at Goodison Park.

It is too early to judge if Everton’s 132-year stay at the stadium will end in relegation. But not, on the evidence of his team’s performance, the wisdom of the visitors’ decision to appoint Fabian Hurzeler as head coach following Roberto De Zerbi’s departure last season.

Aged 31 and the youngest ever manager in Premier League history, the German displayed tactical maturity and strategic nous by identifying the vulnerabilities of Sean Dyche’s side and then devising a game-plan to exploit them.

Although Ashley’s Young’s red card and some careless Everton defending provided them with a helping hand, the role Hurzeler played in the visitors’ triumph should not be underestimated.

Plucked from relative obscurity after leading St Pauli into the Bundesliga earlier this year, the enterprising play which delivered a 65 per cent win percentage at the Millerntor Stadion was on display. Together, perhaps even more importantly for Albion given the tests which lie ahead, a stubbornness which enabled them to negotiate a tricky start.

“It was a good result, a tough game with a loud atmosphere beforehand and very intense,” said Hurzeler, after watching Kaoru Mitoma, Danny Welbeck and substitute Simon Adingra undo Everton. “When we suffered, we suffered together.

“Then, it was helpful for us to control the game with possession. Of course it feels nice but I don’t want to talk about myself. I’m proud of the players and it was down to them.”

A new season did not herald a change in mood on the home terraces, where the Premier League anthem was booed ahead of kick-off. A banner draped across the Gwladys Street End proclaimed ‘There are places I’ll remember.’

Like this famous old ground, which has hosted more top-flight games than any other in the country, the points deductions imposed upon their club last term will live long in the memories of Evertonians.

Had an offside flag not spared his blushes, the same would have gone for Dwight McNeil’s inexplicable early miss which saw him first hit the woodwork when it appeared easier to score before hooking the rebound wide.

It would have been a deserved lead for Everton who controlled the opening exchanges and saw Jack Harrison go close. But when their early superiority failed to engineer a breakthrough, Everton became careless.

Mitoma, who would later be substituted under concussion protocols, exploited that profligacy with a clinical 25th minute finish – profiting from Yankuba Minteh’s advance along the flank to sweep home past Jordan Pickford.

Despite not being among the most eye-catching moments on the Japanese midfielder’s showreel, the ease with which he found time and space in the box underlined why he proved such a miss last term. Albion won only three of their final 16 games under De Zerbi as Mitoma nursed a back injury.

“It’s a good start,” Hurzeler said. “Nothing more. Everyone was responsible.”

While the new manager impressed on debut, a pair of old stagers made notable contributions too. At 39 years and 39 days old, Young became the hosts’ oldest outfield player in their long and storied history before being dismissed for hauling back Mitoma just past the hour. Brighton’s James Milner, previously of Liverpool, was appearing in a record 23rd consecutive top-flight season.

Welbeck, another veteran member of Brighton’s entourage, was responsible for doubling their lead 10 minutes after the interval. Once again, Everton conceded just as they appeared to be gathering momentum.

But the sight of Welbeck darting unchecked towards the penalty area after being released by Mats Wieffer before expertly picking his spot, exposed their lack of pace.

It was the same weakness which led to Young being sent-off just past the hour – deliberately impeding Mitoma after cheaply conceding possession despite being the last line of Everton’s defence.

The hosts, who had earlier seen a penalty awarded to Dominic Calvert-Lewin ruled-out following a VAR review, offered little from then on with Adingra later stretching Brighton’s advantage.

Sean Dyche, the Everton manager, queried the decision not to punish Lewis Dunk’s challenge on Calvert-Lewin but acknowledged mistakes had cost his players dear.

“We got punished, it’s as simple as that,” said Dyche. “We came away feeling flat from a performance which, first half, was pretty much where I wanted us to be.”

