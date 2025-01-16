Brighton keen to sign Chelsea player who only joined in the summer, Blues could sell

Brighton are reportedly keen on signing a Chelsea player who only joined in the summer, and it is not Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall who they had interest in.

The midfielder has still been linked with a move away from the club this month as well, having only just signed on in the summer. But Dewsbury-Hall has only played in cup games for Chelsea and is completely ignored by his former manager at Leicester City, Enzo Maresca.

But another player who only joined in the summer is centre back Tosin Adarabioyo, and he is also getting some interest now for this month. Could Brighton be about to make a move to sign him? And would Chelsea entertain a move?

First of all, let’s see what the report says.

The Daily Mail report that Brighton are keen on trying to tempt Tosin away from Stamford Bridge on a PERMANENT deal THIS MONTH.

Would Chelsea even entertain it?

Tosin Adarabioyo celebrates a goal. (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC)

Do you know what? I actually think they would. They have just recalled Trevoh Chalobah from his loan move at Crystal Palace. They have Josh Acheampong who has just been promoted to the senior team and has started the last two games for the club. And although Axel Disasi is expected to be leaving this month as well, I can see Tosin going. I also think Chelsea could sign another centre back still this month.

But the biggest factor is that they could spin a very good instant profit on Tosin, having picked him up as a free agent in the summer when his Fulham contract came to an end. I feel that it might be an opportunity too good for them to turn down. But maybe I am wrong, only time will tell here I guess.