Brighton 1-0 Aston Villa: Late Joao Pedro strike hits Aston Villa's top-four hopes

Brighton striker Joao Pedro has scored 20 goals in all competitions this season [Getty Images]

Joao Pedro struck a late winner as Brighton put a dent in Aston Villa's Champions League hopes at the Amex Stadium.

The Brazilian headed home a rebound in the 87th minute after his penalty was saved by Robin Olsen.

Pascal Gross had an earlier effort for the hosts ruled out for offside by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), while Villa captain John McGinn was also judged to be inches ahead of the Brighton defence before scoring at the other end.

Unai Emery's fourth-placed side remain seven points clear of Tottenham, who have two games in hand and visit Liverpool on Sunday.

More to follow.