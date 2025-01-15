Brighton confirm Evan Ferguson could leave amid Arsenal and West Ham transfer links

In demand: Evan Ferguson has been linked with some huge Premier League clubs (Getty Images)

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler admits striker Evan Ferguson could leave the club on loan this month.

The Republic of Ireland international has been linked with the likes of Arsenal, West Ham and Fulham.

Arsenal are keen to bolster their attacking options amid a recent lack of goals from Mikel Arteta’s side, while the Hammers have lost strikers Michail Antonio and Niclas Fullkrug to injury.

New Irons chief Graham Potter handed Ferguson his debut during his time on the south coast and has confirmed the club may look to sign a new forward.

Ferguson has started only twice in the Premier League this season, scoring only once, after an ankle injury suffered towards the back end of last season derailed his progress.

Evan Ferguson has struggled for form and fitness recently (Getty Images)

"We will negotiate what is important for him, what is important for his development, where he can improve the best and then we will make the decision together," Hurzeler said.

"This decision should be what is best for the player and for the club. We sent [Facundo] Buonanotte, for example, to Leicester.

"We know that the Premier League is a very good league to improve, because it's tough, it's intense, especially for young players. It's the perfect environment to adapt.

"In the end, they want to play for Brighton and we want them to play for Brighton. So, when they improve in the environment of the league where we are also playing, it's always very helpful.

"So, that's why I am not thinking about making the other teams better, it's more about what is best for the player."