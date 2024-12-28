Brighton 0-0 Brentford: March return a big boost for Seagulls

Solly March's return is a welcome boost for a Brighton side that have now not won in six matches [Getty Images]

It was all set up for a fairy-tale moment.

Solly March, back on the pitch for the first time in 14 months after a serious knee injury, picked up the ball on the edge of the penalty area and struck goalwards for what could have been a 94th-minute winner.

But, sadly for Brighton fans, the ball flew over the top as their side had to settle for a 0-0 draw with a Brentford team that picked up only their second away point of the season.

However, March's return was a bright spot on a cold and misty December Friday night at the Amex. He had not played since suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in a 2-1 loss at Manchester City in October 2023, but received a great reception when his name was announced, again when he started warming up and a standing ovation when he came on as a late substitute.

"It has been a tough 14 months, a long road and there's still a way to go to get my match fitness where it needs to be," said March. "It's different in training, one or two runs and I was blowing. The more minutes I get, the better I will get and hopefully I'll get back to where I was.

"It has been tough. It's my third serious injury now. Every time you do it then it will take longer but I've had great support behind me."