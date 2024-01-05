Brian Austin Green Got a Vasectomy After His and Sharna Burgess' Son was Born: 'Time to Close the Shop'

The actor opened up about how having a large family is "a lot" on the latest episode of the "Oldish" podcast

Jon Kopaloff/Getty, Sharna Burgess/Instagram Brian Austin Green with fiancé Sharna Burgess (L), Son Zane (R)

Brian Austin Green got a vasectomy after the birth of his son Zane.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star, 50, welcomed his son with fiancée Sharna Burgess in June 2022 and shared on the latest episode of their podcast, Oldish, that it made him look at fatherhood differently.

"So, funny story. I haven't really planned for any of my kids," he explained after being asked if he would consider having more children. "Every time, it's been, 'Oh, it's OK. We can do this.' I love my kids, and I wasn't against any of them, but I've never experienced that thing of looking at a pregnancy test and hoping that it's positive and preparing that way."

Brian Austin Green/Instagram Brian Austin Green with son Zane

Apart from Zane, the actor is also a dad to son Kassius Lijah, 21, with ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil, and sons Noah Shannon, 11, Bodhi Ransom, 9, and Journey River, 7, with ex-wife Megan Fox.

Burgess, 38, shared that she would love to have more children but also remembered they have "four young kids in the home," which makes life "very, very busy." Green said that Zane's birth also made the couple look at the logistics of expanding their family.

"Next baby, you need to have a car big enough to have two car seats, and when you're getting hotel rooms to travel and plane tickets, it's a lot." It's why Green revealed he underwent a vasectomy when Zane was 8 weeks old.

"Zane was born, and I was like, 'I think it's time to close the shop,'" he said. Burgess called his decision a "beautiful thing" since birth control "always made me feel crazy and not inside my own body."

"I was really, really grateful for that," she explained. "It was such a big and beautiful thing he did, and it secures comfort and no stress in our sex life, not worrying about if we are or if we aren't, which is such a gift. Then, we can move forward and plan if that should be in the stars for us." Burgess also emphasized that they haven't ruled out the possibility of having more children.

"If we do it again, I do want the experience of us planning it together, doing the pregnancy test, and really being on this journey with each other. So, we would probably end up having to do IVF [in vitro fertilization]," she said.



David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartRadio Austin Green and Sharna Burgess attend the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2023

After announcing their engagement in September, Burgess told PEOPLE that they are "in no rush" to plan their wedding.

"Honestly, I'm so grateful to be able to say he's my fiancé, not my boyfriend now," she added.

