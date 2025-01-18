Brewers knew emotional playoff defeat likely would be Bob Uecker's final game

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

The Milwaukee Brewers clubhouse was deathly quiet, tears streaming down players’ faces, hugs exchanged, knowing this defeat meant much more than the end of a season.

It was the end of 54-year era where a community fell in love with its broadcaster, and he loved this humble, blue-collar city right back.

The Brewers were three outs away from winning the wild-card series and advancing onto Philadelphia, only for New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso to hit a soul-crushing, three-run, ninth-inning homer in the winner-take-all game, ending their 2024 season.

The defeat left them stunned, and it turned to heartbreak, watching Bob Uecker, their beloved broadcaster, and face of their franchise, walk through the door.

No words were needed. They know what it meant.

“That’s why the game was as emotional as it was,’’ Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich said. “We knew that likely was the last one having Bob being part of it."

Bob Uecker shared a unique bond with Brewers players.

It indeed was Uecker’s final game, and the last time they ever saw him, with Uecker passing away Thursday morning at the age of 90.

“It was a prevalent thought between those close to him,’’ Brewers manager Pat Murphy told USA TODAY Sports. “Seeing him console others while he knew it was probably his last game, was indicative of who he was. …

“He was in so much pain.’’

Uecker, who would have turned 91 in 10 days, was battling through small cell lung cancer since early 2023, and the pain was becoming insufferable. Yet, he shared his pain with precious few people, not wanting any sympathy or the spotlight to be taken off his beloved Brewers.

“He didn’t want to talk about it,’’ Brewers owner Mark Attanasio said. “He was extremely private about it. A very few number of people knew about it. There were days he’d undergo radiation treatment and come to the ballpark that afternoon and do the game.’’

This night, Uecker quietly walked through the clubhouse, shaking hands, exchanging hugs, and then finding closer Devin Williams, who had given up the game-winning homer. It’s unknown what he said, but he managed to make Williams smile.

It was Yelich, Willy Adames, Murphy and Brewers GM Matt Arnold who were crying when he walked out of the door.

Attanasio waited outside the clubhouse for Uecker for 1 ½ hours, maybe two hours, not wanting to interfere with his interaction with players. He knew it likely would be Uecker’s last time to be with the players who adored him.

“I knew where he was at,’’ Attanasio said. “They were all so close to each other. I wanted the players to have their moment. I knew it was important to him. There were a lot of emotions.’’

The small group remained together in the Brewers’ clubhouse until 5 in the morning, talking about the game, the season, their future, but mostly, Uecker.

He meant that much to the organization, and when the news came Thursday morning that he died, it wasn’t a surprise, but the pain still seared through the organization.

“He was at peace with dying for awhile,’’ Attanasio said, who last saw him in November at his home. “He really was the heart of Milwaukee baseball.’’

Uecker loved Milwaukee, and oh, did they ever love him back.

He was Mr. Baseball in this charming, hard-working city, where he had his own locker in the Brewers’ clubhouse, a statue in his honor outside the ballpark, but never a contract, believing a handshake agreement was good enough.

He was born in Milwaukee, raised in Milwaukee, and never considered leaving.

“He had every opportunity to leave the city, leave the state,’’ said Attanasio, remembering hearing the stories of George Steinbrenner trying to hire him away when he owned the New York Yankees. “He could have left for an acting career. He could have left for a comedy career. He was a Wisconsin name. He was true blue to Wisconsin.

“He was one of us.’’

Really, he might have been Milwaukee’s greatest ambassador — with no one more beloved — whose personality will forever be entrenched in Brewers franchise history.

“To say 'one of a kind’ is somehow an understatement,’’ Murphy said. “He’s not a hero, but a legend, and you know what they say about legends:

“They never die.’’

