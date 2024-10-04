Brewers' Christian Yelich says talking to Bob Uecker after playoff loss was 'hardest part'

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich's eyes were red from crying Thursday night, but it wasn't the team's 4-2 loss to the New York Mets in the winner-take-all Game 3 of the wild-card series that had him so visibly emotional.

A one-on-one conversation with legendary Brewers broadcaster Bob Uecker in the home clubhouse following the game clearly left a profound impact on Yelich, who has been with the team since 2018 and considers Uecker to be one of his best friends.

Yelich declined to elaborate on the specifics of their conversation or what, exactly, about it made him so emotional, but the impact the Hall of Fame announcer has had on him was evident.

"It's special every time he's around," Yelich said, eyes red. "You shouldn't take it for granted. He's the man. He means a lot to this place. Anybody who's spent any kind of time here knows how special Bob is."

An emotional Christian Yelich on a clearly emotional topic for him: one of his best friends, Bob Uecker. The two had a one on one chat in the clubhouse this evening after the loss. pic.twitter.com/gaEqagyxLO — Curt Hogg (@CyrtHogg) October 4, 2024

Yelich was then asked how much the loss was contributing to his emotions.

"For me it was talking to Ueck," he said. "That's kind of what -- tough one. All the other stuff is what it is. It's a tough way for your season to end, but talking to 'Uecky' one-on-one was tough.

"That's sports but by far the hardest part of the night for me was talking to Bob and all that stuff. He's still kind of laughs through it all and that whole deal."

Uecker returned to calling the game Thursday after being in the booth but not on the headset in Game 2. He was on the headset for the decisive ninth inning, which saw the Brewers surrender a 2-0 lead with two outs to go from their first playoff series win in their last five trips to the postseason.

In Uecker's sign-off, he articulated the pain of what had just happened on the field.

"I'm telling you. That one," Uecker said, pausing to summarize the feeling of the moment, "had some sting on it."

(This story was updated to change or add a photo or video.)

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Brewers' Christian Yelich says talk with Bob Uecker was 'hardest part'