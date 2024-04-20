Brewers bring 1-0 series lead over Cardinals into game 2

Milwaukee Brewers (12-6, first in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (9-11, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: D.L. Hall (0-1, 7.11 ERA, 2.13 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (1-2, 5.82 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cardinals -128, Brewers +108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers meet the St. Louis Cardinals with a 1-0 series lead.

St. Louis is 3-4 in home games and 9-11 overall. The Cardinals have the third-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.58.

Milwaukee is 12-6 overall and 8-2 on the road. The Brewers have the fourth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.63.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Donovan has four doubles, a triple and two home runs for the Cardinals. Willson Contreras is 13-for-35 with six doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .221 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored by five runs

Brewers: 6-4, .270 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (oblique), Riley O'Brien: 15-Day IL (forearm), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rom: 15-Day IL (biceps), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (wrist)

Brewers: Christian Yelich: 10-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (finger), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press