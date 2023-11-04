Brentford vs West Ham United LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

(Getty Images)

Neal Maupay started for Brentford against the last team he scored a goal against, West Ham.

The striker last found the net in a 1-0 win for Everton over the Hammers at Goodison Park in September 2022.

Captain Kurt Zouma was absent for the visitors with Konstantinos Mavropanos stepping in at centre-half.

Brentford vs West Ham United LIVE: Premier League updates

Brentford: Flekken, Ajer, Collins, Pinnock, Janelt, Onyeka, Norgaard, Jensen, Mbeumo, Maupay, Wissa

West Ham: Areola, Coufal, Mavropanos, Aguerd, Emerson Palmieri, Soucek, Ward-Prowse, Bowen, Kudus, Benrahma, Antonio

Brentford FC 0 - 0 West Ham United FC

Brentford vs West Ham United

15:08

Brentford have won all four Premier League games they've played against West Ham, scoring twice in each match and keeping three clean sheets.

Brentford vs West Ham United

15:07

Ward-Prowse's cross-field ball from a free-kick opens up room for Kudus down the right, but his drilled cross into the six-yard box is cleared into touch by Janelt.

Brentford vs West Ham United

15:04

CHANCE!! Flekken slips as he controls a Pinnock back-pass, almost gifting Antonio a glorious chance to score before he can hack the ball away!

Brentford vs West Ham United

15:03

KICK-OFF: Maupay gets the game up and running for Brentford, with the first kick of the match in west London!

Brentford vs West Ham United

15:02

The teams are lined up on the pitch ahead of kick-off, and following the playing of the last post to mark the rememberance of the lives lost in conflicts across the world, we'll be underway.

Brentford vs West Ham United

14:54

Despite three league games without a victory, West Ham did come out on top in their midweek Carabao Cup tie with Arsenal. Three changes are made from that 3-1 victory, with James Ward-Prowse and Michail Antonio in for the suspended Edson Alvarez and Lucas Paqueta, and Lukasz Fabianski replaced by between the sticks by Alphonse Areola.

Brentford vs West Ham United

14:50

Brentford make two changes following their 2-0 win over Chelsea, with Neal Maupay, who played a vital part in Bryan Mbeumo’s points-sealing goal, and Frank Onyeka coming into the XI. Aaron Hickey and Mads Roerslev drop out, with Vitaly Janelt and Krisotffer Ajer pushing out into the full-back positions, while Maupay spearheads the Bees’ three-pronged attack alongside Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa.

Brentford vs West Ham United

14:46

WEST HAM SUBS: Lukasz Fabianski, Ben Johnson, Aaron Cresswell, Pablo Fornals, Maxwel Cornet, Danny Ings, Angelo Ogbonna, Thilo Kehrer, Divin Mubama.

Brentford vs West Ham United

14:46

WEST HAM (4-2-3-1): Alphonse Areola; Vladimir Coufal, Kontantinos Mavropanos, Nayef Aguerd, Emerson; Tomas Soucek, James Ward-Prowse; Jarrod Bowen, Mohammed Kudus, Said Benrahma; Michail Antonio.

Brentford vs West Ham United

14:41

BRENTFORD SUBS: Thomas Strakosha, Zanka Jorgensen, Saman Ghoddos, Ben Mee, Mads Roerslev, Yehor Yarmolyuk, Michael Olakigbe, Ethan Brierley, Valintino Adeolokun.

Brentford vs West Ham United

14:41

BRENTFORD (4-3-3): Mark Flekken; Kristoffer Ajer, Nathan Collins, Ethan Pinnock, Vitaly Janelt; Frank Onyeka, Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen; Bryan Mbeumo, Neal Maupay, Yoane Wissa.

Brentford vs West Ham United

14:37

It’s a different story for the Hammers though, who have slipped to ninth following a three-game winless streak. After victories in three of their opening four games, David Moyes’ side have only won once in their six since, losing the last two to Aston Villa and Everton respectively.

Brentford vs West Ham United

14:33

It's a second consecutive London derby in as many weekends for Brentford, who picked up a smash-and-grab 2-0 victory at Chelsea last time out. They'll will be hoping to play at their counter-attacking best once more to leapfrog West Ham in the table, with the visitors sitting just one point and one place above them after 10 games.

Brentford vs West Ham United

14:33

Hello, and welcome to live coverage of this Premier League fixture, as Brentford host West Ham United at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Brentford vs West Ham United

14:00

