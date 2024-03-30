Brentford vs Manchester United LIVE! Premier League result, match stream and latest updates today

Kristoffer Ajer's 99th-minute equaliser salvaged a point for Brentford in a 1-1 Premier League draw with Manchester United on Saturday, denting the Old Trafford club's hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League.

Substitute Mason Mount thought he had given United an undeserved and dramatic victory when he slotted home in the 96th minute after Brentford had dominated the game.

But Ajer smashed home Ivan Toney's cutback from close range three minutes later to give the Bees a point which sees them remain in 15th, five points above the relegation zone.

United remain in sixth, 11 points off fourth-placed Aston Villa and eight off Tottenham Hotspur in fifth, a spot which could be enough for Champions League football next season.

Brentford vs Manchester United highlights

Ajer rescues wasteful Brentford in much-improved display

22:12 , Jonathan Gorrie

Manchester United’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League suffered a blow as they drew 1-1 at Brentford.

Despite controlling the game at times, they did very little with the ball and were fortunate not to lose by the end of the game, with the Bees hitting the woodwork on three separate occasions through Ivan Toney, Zanka and Bryan Mbeumo.

Mason Mount thought he had won it for United in the 96th minute with his first goal for the club, but Kristoffer Ajer levelled three minutes later and it ended as a draw, in disappointing circumstances for the Red Devils.

Dom Smith was at the Gtech Community Stadium to rate the Manchester United performances…

(AFP via Getty Images)

22:03 , Jonathan Gorrie

Brentford’s winless run continued to seven games but Thomas Frank’s side put in a much-improved performance in 1-1 a draw with Manchester United on Saturday night.

Ivan Toney had a goal ruled out by VAR and the Bees hit the woodwork three times in a wasteful but encouraging display.

Story continues

(Action Images via Reuters)

Brentford 0-0 Man United

22:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

103 mins: Still playing here! United looking very nervous.

Brentford 1-1 Man United

21:56 , Jonathan Gorrie

98 mins: GOAL!

Shows what I know, again!

Ajer bundles in Toney’s driven cross to level it for the Bees!

Brentford 0-1 Man United

21:54 , Jonathan Gorrie

95 mins: Shows what I know!

Mason Mount has just broken Brentford hearts by slotting past Flekken in the dying embers!

Brentford 0-0 Man United

21:50 , Jonathan Gorrie

90 mins: We’ve got nine minutes added on here. Can Brentford find a way? United certainly don’t look as if they will.

Brentford 0-0 Man United

21:39 , Jonathan Gorrie

81 mins: How have there not been any goals?! Brentford have been excellent.

Brentford 0-0 Man United

21:36 , Jonathan Gorrie

78 mins: Mbeumo hits the bar with a volley!

Dom Smith at the Gtech

21:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Huge reprieve for United, who let Brentford cut straight through them there. Mbeumo straight into the action and what a finish from Toney. He was just off though and on we go.

Brentford 0-0 Man United

21:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

73 mins: Yes, decision stands - it’s offside!

Brentford 0-0 Man United

21:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

72 mins: Hold on, we’re waiting for a VAR review...

Brentford 0-0 Man United

21:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

71 mins: Toney has the ball in the back of the net after doing so well to turn in Mbeumo’s cross but it’s ruled out for offside!

Brentford 0-0 Man United

21:26 , Jonathan Gorrie

68 mins: Lindelof forced off through injury, meaning Lisandro Martinez makes his return.

Brentford 0-0 Man Utd

21:22 , Jonathan Gorrie

64 mins: Toney now sends a volley over! Brentford should be 3-0 up here.

Dom Smith at the Gtech

21:20 , Jonathan Gorrie

You do begin to wonder whether the writing is already on the wall for Brentford. They will rue these missed chances so heavily if they conspire to lose this game. Into the final half an hour we go…

Brentford 0-0 Man United

21:13 , Jonathan Gorrie

54 mins: Onana’s turn to make a big save! He stops Yarmoliuk’s effort with a fine save before smothering the rebound!

Brentford 0-0 Man United

21:11 , Jonathan Gorrie

53 mins: BIG SAVE FROM FLEKKEN!

He denies Hojlund from close range!

Brentford 0-0 Man United

21:08 , Jonathan Gorrie

49 mins: Fernandes tries his luck from range but Flekken deals with it easily.

It’d be fair to say United have not got going...

Brentford 0-0 Man United

21:03 , Jonathan Gorrie

Back underway as that change is confirmed.

Brentford 0-0 Man United

21:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

Looks like Maguire is coming on for Varane at the break.

Dom Smith at the Gtech

20:49 , Jonathan Gorrie

Simon Hooper calls time on a half in which United saw plenty of the ball, did very little with it, and are fortunate to be level by the end of it. Brentford have hit the woodwork through Toney and Zanka and have shown real adventure on the counter. Yet to make it count, though. The Bees really need points on the board to climb clear of relegation peril. On that first 45, they’d be disappointed if they came away with nothing tonight, I feel.

HT: Brentford 0-0 Man United

20:48 , Jonathan Gorrie

Bees have the better of things at the break as Ivan Toney hits the post.

Brentford 0-0 Man United

20:44 , Jonathan Gorrie

43 mins: Onana collects Lewis-Potter’s header with ease.

Dom Smith at the Gtech

20:42 , Jonathan Gorrie

United settling into some considered position now — Fernandes and Mainoo seeing a lot of the ball and rotating play nicely. But when Brentford nick the ball, there’s real excitement among their home supporters about what they can do on the break-away. Pretty even game so far.

Dom Smith at the Gtech

20:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

Brentford are creating the clearer-cut chances as they hit the woodwork for a second time. Zanka is unmarked at the back stick and should score really. Another United let-off in this, a former theatre of nightmares for them.

Brentford 0-0 Man United

20:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

28 mins: This is classic Manchester United. Well, classic this edition of Manchester United.

They’ve been largely second best here but are yet to concede and have enough quality going forward to punish a wasteful Brentford.

Brentford 0-0 Man Utd

20:25 , Jonathan Gorrie

23 mins: WHAT A CHANCE!

Wissa’s first-time ball frees Toney just outside the box but the striker hits the post!

Dom Smith at the Gtech

20:21 , Jonathan Gorrie

Excellent block by Varane to stop a certain goal from Lewis-Potter. Vital touch.

Brentford 0-0 Man United

20:18 , Jonathan Gorrie

17 mins: Positive play from Wissa sees his get to the byline and pull a cross back to Toney, though Lindelof gets there first.

Dom Smith at Gtech

20:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

To look at his slight frame would be to assume it does not come naturally to him, but Rasmus Hojlund holds the ball up so responsibly for United. He’s a really reliable outlet and the man Bruno Fernandes is looking to at every opportunity.

Brentford 0-0 Man United

20:12 , Jonathan Gorrie

11 mins: United look happy to cede possession here and hit Brentford on the counter. Both teams are threatening without creating too much.

Dom Smith at the Gtech

20:08 , Jonathan Gorrie

Decent shape about Brentford, out of possession, in the opening stages here. Nathan Collins has done well to dispossess McTominay and Fernandes already.

Brentford 0-0 Man United

20:05 , Jonathan Gorrie

04 mins: United just looking to settle things down here after a shaky start.

Brentford 0-0 Man United

20:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

03 mins: An end-to-end start here as Brentford go on the attack and Wissa almost gets a volley off before Mainoo clears.

Fernandes then fires over after a Man Utd break.

Brentford vs Man United: KICK-OFF!

20:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

Away we go!

Dom Smith at the Gtech

19:47 , Jonathan Gorrie

The away end is already looking fairly full despite the travel chaos that has ensued for Manchester United fans on this Easter weekend, with no direct trains between London Euston and Manchester Piccadilly all weekend due to engineering works. Fair play to those who have made the trip down south for this, United’s fourth game already this season at 8pm on a Saturday. All of them, by the way, have been away from home…

Dom Smith at the Gtech

19:20 , Jonathan Gorrie

Standard Sport’s Dom Smith is in position to preview tonight’s game...

Big boost for Manchester United

19:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

Lisandro Martinez is finally back on the bench for Man United in a major boost for Erik ten Hag.

Confirmed Man United lineup

19:07 , Jonathan Gorrie

Man United XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lindelof, Dalot; Mainoo, McTominay, Fernandes; Rashford, Hojlund, Garnacho

Subs: Heaton, Kambwala, Maguire, Martinez, Amrabat, Casemiro, Eriksen, Mount, Antony

Dom Smith at the Gtech

19:06 , Jonathan Gorrie

So Brentford continuing to play it safe with their players returning from injury. This match comes just a little too soon for an Ethan Pinnock return, while Bryan Mbeumo takes his place on the bench after having enjoyed two weeks of training and played a behind-closed-doors game during the international break. Starts for Yehor Yarmoliuk and for Keane Lewis-Potter, who deputises at left wing-back where Sergio Reguilon is suspended.

Confirmed Brentford team vs Man United

19:05 , Jonathan Gorrie

Brentford XI: Flekken; Roerslev, Ajer, Zanka, Collins, Lewis-Potter; Janelt, Yarmoliuk, Jensen, Wissa, Toney

Subs: Stakosha, Maupay, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Mbeumo, Damsgaard, Baptiste, Trevitt, Ji-Soo

Brentford vs Man Utd: Premier League odds today

18:47 , Jonathan Gorrie

Brentford: 21/10

Man Utd: 6/5

Draw: 14/5

Brentford handed double injury boost over Ethan Pinnock and Kevin Schade

18:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

Thomas Frank has revealed injured duo Ethan Pinnock and Kevin Schade are close to returning to the Brentford squad but their availability will go down to the wire ahead of matches at the start of April.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Manchester United fan fury as TV scheduling for Brentford trip leaves supporters stranded

18:10 , Jonathan Gorrie

Angry Manchester United fans have slammed the controversial scheduling of their trip to Brentford on Saturday, with away supporters facing travel chaos.

United’s game at the Gtech Community Stadium is due to kick-off at 8pm, two minutes before the last scheduled train leaves St Pancras for Manchester Piccadilly. There are no trains to Manchester from Euston over the Easter weekend due to engineering works.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Erik ten Hag confirms major boost for Manchester United and England ahead of Euro 2024

17:51 , Jonathan Gorrie

Erik ten Hag has confirmed Luke Shaw could play before the end of the season in a major boost for Manchester United and England.

The defender suffered a muscle injury at Luton in February, having already missed a significant period of the season following a similar issue sustained in August.

[object Object] (Getty Images)

Brentford vs Man Utd: Head to head (h2h) history and results

17:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

Since the Bees’ return to the top flight, they have lost four of five meetings with United - although they won this fixture 4-0 at the start of last season.

Brentford wins: 6

Man Utd wins: 10

Draws: 2

Brentford vs Man Utd: Premier League prediction today

17:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Bees’ terrible run of form is showing little sign of righting itself and, although United remain dogged by inconsistencies, they are the favourites in west London.

Man United to win, 2-0.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Man United team news vs Brentford today

17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

For United, there are question marks over the fitness of Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans and Casemiro while Lisandro Martinez could make his return from injury.

Amad Diallo is suspended following his red card for celebrating his winning goal past Liverpool. Antony and Mason Mount are pushing for starts after positive cameos off the bench in that game.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Brentford team news vs Man United today

17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Keane Lewis-Potter will likely replace the suspended Sergio Reguilon while Ethan Pinnock could be fit to make his return to the defence.

Bryan Mbeumo is in line for a first Brentford start since December after making his comeback from an ankle injury before the break.

[object Object] (Getty Images)

Brentford vs Man Utd: TV channel and live stream

17:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

(ES Composite)

Welcome

17:24 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Manchester United’s trip to Brentford in the Premier League.

Kick-off at the Gtech Community Stadium is at 8pm GMT.