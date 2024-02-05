Brentford vs Man City LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Brentford vs Man City LIVE!

A key clash at both ends of the Premier League table takes place in west London tonight as Brentford host Manchester City. Victory for Pep Guardiola's men will push them above Arsenal to go just two points off leaders Liverpool with a game in hand.

Pep Guardiola is set to be boosted by Erling Haaland making his first start in almost two months, as City look to make it nine wins in a row in all competitions. However, Brentford were the only team to do the double over them last season and the Bees have plenty motivation to put in a performance this evening during what has been a difficult campaign.

Thomas Frank's side sit just three points above the dropzone and second-bottom of the form table, with their hopes of survival largely resting on Ivan Toney's shoulders. Follow all the action from Brentford vs Man City LIVE via Standard Sport's match blog, with our reporter Dom Smith at Gtech Community Stadium.

Brentford vs Man City updates

Kick-off: 8pm GMT | Gtech Community Stadium

How to watch: Sky Sports

Brentford team news: Reguilon available for full debut

Man City team news: Haaland eyes first start in two months

Score prediction

Brentford vs Man City | Countdown to kick-off

We have 90 minutes to go until the 90 minutes begins in west London.

Team news expected out at the top of the hour.

A great initiative

Brentford have dedicated tonight's game to a worthy cause.

Scan It.

Learn It.

Save a Life.



Tonight is our dedicated Heart of West London fixture.



Scan the CPQR code on our match shirts and learn how to become a lifesaver in just two minutes ♥🤍#BREMCI | #HOWLPartnership pic.twitter.com/FbcshwXlR6 — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) February 5, 2024

Brentford vs Man City odds

Brentford to win: 15/2

Draws: 9/2

Man City to win: 1/3

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).

News just reaching us

Arsenal will travel to Manchester City on Sunday, March 31 after the Premier League title showdown was picked for television coverage.

The league has released the full fixture list for next month having only initially released the first weekend's schedule in an update just over a week ago.

Read the full story!

Score prediction

It would be a major surprise to see City slip up here given their recent form. The return of Haaland and De Bruyne's ever-improving fitness only makes the champions even more fearsome.

With Ivan Toney back, the Bees are capable of scoring against any side - especially a City team who have a knack of conceding - but they will have to be at their best at the back to stand any chance of avoiding defeat.

Man City to win, 3-1.

Our prediction for the City team

Predicted Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Ake; Rodri, Silva, De Bruyne, Foden, Haaland, Doku

Early Man City team news

Erling Haaland is set to make his first start in two months after returning from a foot injury as a substitute against Burnley in midweek.

Manuel Akanji is also back in contention after a knee problem, giving Pep Guardiola the luxury of a full squad to choose from.

How we expect Brentford to line up

Predicted Brentford XI: Flekken; Mee, Pinnock, Collins; Roerslev, Jensen, Norgaard, Dasilva, Reguilon; Maupay, Toney

Early Brentford team news

Loanee Sergio Reguilon is available again for Brentford tonight having been ineligible against parent club Tottenham in midweek.

Rico Henry, Aaron Hickey and Kevin Schade are all out injured, along with Bryan Mbeumo.

Yoane Wissa, Saman Ghoddos and Frank Onyeka are all still away on international duty, meanwhile.

How to watch Brentford vs Man City

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage of Monday Night Football begins at 6:30pm GMT, with the game then starting at 8pm.

Live stream: Subscribers will also be able to watch on a live stream online via the Sky Go app.

Brentford vs Man City LIVE!

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's coverage of Brentford vs Manchester CIty.

The visitors are looking to close to within reach of first place in the Premier League at Gtech Community Stadium tonight.

Kick-off comes at 8pm GMT and we'll have expert analysis from Dom Smith at the ground.

Join us for all the build-up, team news, match action and reaction!