Brentford vs Liverpool LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Brentford vs Liverpool LIVE!

Liverpool are back on the road for another potentially tough Premier League away trip at Brentford this afternoon. The Reds head to the Gtech Community Stadium after needing Diogo Jota’s swift heroics off the bench to rescue a 1-1 draw against high-flying Nottingham Forest in midweek, a result that coupled with Arsenal’s subsequent north London derby victory over Tottenham saw their lead at the top of the table trimmed down to four points.

While Arne Slot’s side still possess that valuable game in hand, they will be hoping to re-assert some authority in a previously one-horse title race in west London today before Arsenal host Aston Villa later on and surprise package Forest host bottom club Southampton on Sunday. But they are likely set for another stern test against a mid-table Brentford team that boast one of the strongest home records in the division.

The Bees have won the same amount of matches as Liverpool and Arsenal on their own patch so far this season and bring in Yehor Yarmoliuk for Mathias Jensen in midfield. Luis Diaz is fit to start for the visitors as Kostas Tsimikas comes in, but there’s no Diogo Jota. Follow Brentford vs Liverpool live below!

Brentford vs Liverpool latest news

Kick-off time: 3pm GMT | Gtech Community Stadium

How to watch

Brentford team news: Yarmoliuk in for Jensen

Liverpool team news: Diaz fit but no Jota

Standard Sport prediction

Brentford 0-0 Liverpool

15:25 , George Flood

23 mins: Brentford with a free-kick in a dangerous area to the left after Mac Allister fouls Wissa.

Mbeumo’s ball is headed well over by an unmarked Norgaard, who appeared to catch Liverpool sleeping.

Brentford 0-0 Liverpool

15:23 , George Flood

20 mins: High and wide from Konate as he lets fly from range instead of picking a pass to Alexander-Arnold.

That was never troubling Flekken.

Brentford 0-0 Liverpool

15:21 , George Flood

18 mins: Liverpool attempt to build another period of pressure but the ball is safely seen out by Roerslev.

Here come the visitors again and Van Dijk finds Mac Allister, who picks out Szoboszlai with a sharp pass into feet and the Hungarian’s snapshot is then pushed wide by a diving Flekken.

Another Liverpool corner which is attacked by Van Dijk, but his header deflects wide off a team-mate and it’s a goal kick.

Brentford 0-0 Liverpool

15:17 , George Flood

14 mins: Van Dijk clears twice in quick succession for Liverpool after a long throw-in from the right leads to a brief battle in the box.

Konate’s decent stood-up cross is then flicked wide by Diaz, who got an unorthodox twisting header all wrong and the ball bounced off his back.

Brentford 0-0 Liverpool

15:13 , George Flood

12 mins: Three corners already for Liverpool as Gakpo threatens, Tsimikas lining up another delivery from the left that is repelled by Collins.

Brentford 0-0 Liverpool

15:12 , George Flood

10 mins: A great tempo to this game early on as both sides almost unlock the door.

Mbeumo then takes on a hopeful low strike that is safely dealt with by Alisson.

Brentford 0-0 Liverpool

15:10 , George Flood

7 mins: A really open start to this game, as you might expect.

Diaz floats a cross that Gakpo charges on to before heading straight at Flekken.

Tsimikas then picks up an early booking for pulling back Mbeumo.

A long time for the Greek to last on a yellow up against a player of that quality...

Brentford 0-0 Liverpool

15:07 , George Flood

5 mins: Liverpool are still dominating possession early on in west London, but they can’t fashion a chance and here come Brentford on the counter-attack.

A dangerous low ball is flashed across the Reds’ six-yard box and falls safe.

Brilliant from Mbeumo after a switch of play, running at Tsimikas and then finding the overlapping Roerslev, whose low cross was deflected and just taken away from Damsgaard.

That would have been a tap-in. Liverpool are straight down the other end with another corner...

Brentford 0-0 Liverpool

15:04 , George Flood

2 mins: Unlike at Forest, Liverpool are straight into attack mode here.

They pile on plenty of early pressure, winning a first corner after Collins blocks Tsimikas’ cross.

Konate connects with the Greek left-back’s delivery and Salah tries to keep it in play at the back post.

A chance for Brentford to get a foot on the ball now for the first time.

Brentford vs Liverpool

15:01 , George Flood

Liverpool are in their black away strips this afternoon, with Brentford in those familiar red and white stripes.

Andy Madley is the referee, with Paul Tierney on VAR duty.

A minute’s applause before kick-off to remember all the members of the Brentford family who have passed away in the last calendar year.

Brentford vs Liverpool

14:59 , George Flood

The teams are out at a gloomy Gtech Community Stadium.

Kick-off on the way shortly!

Brentford dealing with transfer interest in Mbeumo and Wissa

14:43

There has been plenty more transfer speculation this week regarding the future of Bryan Mbeumo, who continues to be linked with Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle, among others.

The Cameroon forward is in demand after scoring 13 goals and registering three assists so far this term for Brentford, who have the option to automatically extend his contract by a further 12 months into 2027.

Thomas Frank made it crystal clear this week that Mbeumo would be going nowhere this month, telling reporters when asked if he could be sold before the January deadline: “No. So, very easy to answer that question!”

Now Brentford are also having to deal with speculation over Mbeumo’s fellow attacker Yoane Wissa, who has been heavily linked with Nottingham Forest if Taiwo Awoniyi joins West Ham in the coming weeks.

(Getty Images)

Slot not focused on piling pressure back on Arsenal

14:31

Arne Slot was also asked at Friday’s pre-match press conference if he sees this trip to Brentford as a chance to apply some pressure on title rivals Arsenal, who don’t kick off at home to Aston Villa until 5:30pm.

The Gunners’ come-from-behind win over fierce rivals Tottenham in the latest north London derby on Wednesday night, 24 hours after the leaders drew at high-flying Nottingham Forest, saw them move back up to second and within four points of Slot’s side who still have that game in hand at Everton to come next month.

Surprise package Forest are only six points off Liverpool and entertain bottom club Southampton on Sunday.

“No, I don't look at it that way. I didn't even know that they were playing later than us,” Slot said of Arsenal on Friday.

“I only look at the opponent that we have to face and that's a tough one. [Brentford] was my first Premier League game [at Anfield] and then I already thought, 'If this is going to be the resistance we get every week then this is a more difficult league than the Eredivisie.'

“Which I knew before I came but it was proven that day as well.

“They've had a very good season until now, had a 2-2 against [Manchester] City – great game, both teams creating a lot of chances – and their manager has done a fantastic job for so many years now.

“You can see that it is a team that has worked together with their manager for a long time.

“That's my only focus and not on when do Arsenal play or when do Chelsea play or when do all the others play.

“We only focus on ourselves and the team we have to face.”

(John Walton/PA Wire)

Goal-shy Nunez not suffering from lack of confidence, says Slot

14:23

Some fans on social media had pondered if the returning Darwin Nunez might get a chance to lead the line for Liverpool today, with some not too impressed by playing Luis Diaz through the middle as a false nine.

The Uruguayan has scored only four goals in 26 appearances across all competitions so far this season, starting just seven games in the Premier League.

But yesterday Arne Slot dismissed concerns that Nunez was suffering from a lack of self-belief.

“That's your perception and maybe the perception of other people as well – but it's not my perception that he's struggling with self-confidence,” he said.

“He was involved against Accrington Stanley in the first goal again as well, he was involved in the goal against Fulham that Jota scored and he scored one against Southampton.

“I think after that it wasn't that he had many starts – maybe one time, I don't know exactly.

“For me, it's the life of a striker – sometimes you score, sometimes you don't. And he hasn't started every single game.

“The most important thing for me is that we as a team were able to score every single game, except for the Tottenham one and [Nottingham Forest].

“So, it tells me that we have so many goals in our team. Darwin will score his goals, like he did for this club already and he will keep doing this.

“But I don't see him struggling that much as the way you see it and he's still involved in goals in the last few games as well.”

(Adam Davy/PA Wire)

Yarmoliuk replaces Jensen in only Brentford change

14:07 , George Flood

It’s also just one change from Thomas Frank to the Brentford team that came back from 2-0 down to snatch a late point at home to Manchester City on Tuesday.

Ukrainian midfielder Yehor Yarmoliuk replaces Mathias Jensen.

Otherwise it’s the same Bees squad as midweek, with the fit-again duo of Rico Henry and Ben Mee again among the substitutes.

So too is Kevin Schade, who has been linked with a move to Borussia Dortmund this week.

Sepp van den Berg starts against his former club, while another ex-Red will hope for a chance off the bench in Fabio Carvalho.

Liverpool are said to be among the teams interested in signing Brentford’s in-form forward Bryan Mbeumo.

(Getty Images)

Tsimikas and Diaz start for Liverpool as Jota misses out

14:00 , George Flood

So that’s just the one change from Arne Slot to the Liverpool team that started against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night.

It comes at left-back, where Kostas Tsimikas is preferred to Andy Robertson after an impactful cameo off the bench that included his corner that set up Diogo Jota’s equalising header just 22 seconds after the pair were introduced.

No Jota at all due to that new knock sustained at the City Ground, but Luis Diaz is fit to start after missing training with a sore throat.

Darwin Nunez is among the substitutes after suspension, taking Jota’s place in the squad.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Brentford lineup

13:52 , George Flood

Brentford XI: Flekken, Roerslev, Van den Berg, Collins, Lewis-Potter, Norgaard, Janelt, Yarmoliuk, Damsgaard, Mbeumo, Wissa

Subs: Valdimarsson, Henry, Schade, Jensen, Carvalho, Mee, Konak, Maghoma, Ji-soo

Liverpool lineup

13:50 , George Flood

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Salah, Diaz, Gakpo

Subs: Kelleher, Endo, Nunez, Chiesa, Jones, Elliott, Robertson, Quansah, Bradley

Luis Diaz with Liverpool squad after illness

13:46 , George Flood

I don’t think there was ever any real doubt about his availability today, but confirmation that Luis Diaz is indeed with the Liverpool squad this afternoon as expected after missing some of training this week due to illness.

Official lineups on the way very shortly...

(Getty Images)

Van Dijk dismisses fears over Liverpool title wobble

13:39

Any suggestions that Liverpool might be hitting a wobble or a blip in their title charge under Arne Slot given those recent results have been firmly dismissed by captain Virgil van Dijk.

"Ooh, so we are in a crisis now?" he joked this week.

"It only confirms the Premier League is a very tough league where you play against opponents who are very good.

"It was always going to be tough, same with [Manchester] United at home with their new manager and the game plan they have been showing especially against the bigger teams.

"Every game is tough, we have to find a way to win and I think if we play like we did in the second half and keep fighting, keep trying, keep finding opportunities then I am very confident we will score goals as well like we have been doing all season."

(AFP via Getty Images)

Thomas Frank not ruling out Brentford upset

13:29 , George Flood

Brentford have the same number of home wins as Liverpool and Arsenal (seven) in the Premier League so far this season, though that has waned a little of late with their impressive fightback against Manchester City in midweek escaping a fourth successive loss across all competitions in front of their own fans.

However, Liverpool have the best away record in the top-flight and will be itching to reassert some authority this afternoon after that stalemate at Nottingham Forest was preceded by defeat to Tottenham in their Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg tie and an eventful 2-2 draw with Manchester United at Anfield.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank admits that the Reds start the afternoon as favourites, but backs his men to compete with any team on their own patch.

"Being favourites is not saying that you are going to win it (the title)," said Frank. "I understand why Arne Slot is playing it down, saying game by game. We all would do the same.

"The only thing they can do is to do what they have done so far, which is beat the team in front of them, and then they hope it's enough at the end of the season, but this is the best league in the world, it's extremely tricky, but they are favourites.

"I think Liverpool have done fantastic this season. I think they are the best-performing team, or have been the best-performing team this season. They are top of the league, quite comfortable.

"They are favourite to win the title, and also they have had a minimal amount of injuries. Of course they had a few, but maybe only one or two and they were never really hit by it.

"Of course, I haven't looked into everything, but as far as I can see they play more or less their top players week in, week out, which is a big thing, and they've done fantastic. They've played fantastic football.

"They have so many threats from so many angles, so it will be a tough test, but we know we back ourselves against any team. If we perform, we believe that we can win any game, and especially at Gtech."

(Getty Images)

Specific training programme for Diogo Jota?

13:14 , George Flood

Given his previous struggles with injury this season, Arne Slot was also quizzed on if Liverpool had given Diogo Jota a specialised training programme aimed at maintaining his fitness.

"Not because it's Jota, but I think every player has an individual programme,” the Dutchman replied.

"I said this last week as well, 80 or 90 per cent of [the time] they do the same [things], but of course every individual has things he wants to improve or to prevent him from getting certain injuries that he maybe had in the past.

"Of course, there is an eye on him doing some individual work to prevent him from getting injuries, but that is not only with him, it's for all the others the same.

"There is a special programme for him, as there is for every single player - there is a special programme for every single player - but 80 or 90 per cent is the same for every player."

(AFP via Getty Images)

Arne Slot gives latest update on Diogo Jota injury

13:12 , George Flood

Though he has only started twice in the cup competitions since returning from a near-two month layoff with a rib injury in December, Liverpool will loathe to be without Diogo Jota, who remains a crucial part of their attacking arsenal and a clear scoring option off the bench.

"There is no doubt about the fact Jota is an important player for us, but he wasn't on the training ground yesterday so that means we have to see today where he is,” Arne Slot said of the Portuguese international on Friday.

"So, it is not sure he will be available for tomorrow. We have to wait and see today.

"He felt a little bit when he came in [at Forest], a little niggle during the half-hour he came in. He could finish the game, but afterwards he complained a bit about it and that's why he didn't train yesterday.

"We have to wait and see if he is available today and then, of course, tomorrow."

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

12:59 , George Flood

The floodlights have already been needed on what is a thoroughly grey and overcast winter’s afternoon in west London.

Liverpool ran out 4-1 winners at the Gtech Community Stadium on their last visit back in February, with the returning Mo Salah, Alexis Mac Allister, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo all on the scoresheet to keep Jurgen Klopp’s side top of the Premier League.

However, that afternoon was notable for Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota and Nunez all picking up first-half injuries.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Brentford vs Liverpool prediction

12:47 , George Flood

Brentford are generally so good at home and Liverpool have endured a draining week, albeit one that maintains their good position.

With that in mind, another draw does not seem out of the question.

Draw, 1-1.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool team news

12:45

Liverpool could be without Diogo Jota this afternoon after he picked up a knock against Nottingham Forest in midweek having come off the bench to equalise after only 22 seconds with a header from a corner delivered by fellow impactful substitute Kostas Tsimikas.

Luis Diaz has been dealing with a sore throat this week that caused him to miss some training, but the Colombian is expected to be fine to feature as normal this afternoon.

Darwin Nunez is back in contention after serving his automatic one-match suspension for picking up five yellow cards, though Joe Gomez remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.

(REUTERS)

Brentford team news

12:41 , George Flood

Brentford are delighted to have Rico Henry back fit after almost 500 days out injured, with their left-back stalwart having started last weekend’s shock FA Cup third round defeat at home to Championship strugglers Plymouth before getting the last few minutes off the bench against Manchester City on Tuesday.

Experienced defender Ben Mee was also back in the squad in midweek as an unused substitute after recovering from a muscle injury.

Brentford are not believed to have picked up any new injury concerns this week, but a lengthy absentee list still includes Igor Thiago, Aaron Hickey, Kristoffer Ajer, Ethan Pinnock, Gustavo Nunes, Ryan Trevitt and Josh Dasilva.

(John Walton/PA Wire)

How to watch Brentford vs Liverpool

12:36

TV channel and live stream: Today’s game will not be shown live in the UK as it takes place during the 3pm blackout still imposed across English football on Saturday afternoons.

Free highlights: Supporters will be able to watch highlights for free when Match of the Day airs at 10:30pm GMT on BBC One on Saturday night.

Brentford vs Liverpool live

12:34 , George Flood

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of Brentford vs Liverpool in the Premier League.

It’s potentially another tricky away trip for the top-flight leaders this afternoon after the midweek draw at high-flying Nottingham Forest as they look to grow their dwindling title lead back out to seven points ahead of main rivals Arsenal’s clash with Aston Villa later on.

But the Reds could well find the going tough again as they come up against a Brentford side who boast one of the league’s strongest home records and struck twice late on to stun Manchester City in a spirited draw in west London last time out.

Kick-off today at the Gtech Community Stadium is at 3pm GMT, so stay tuned for all the latest team news and live updates.