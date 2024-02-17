Brentford vs Liverpool LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Brentford vs Liverpool LIVE!

The Reds kick off another Premier League weekend as they head to London looking to extend their lead at the top of the table to five points amid a growing threat from Manchester City. Liverpool will be boosted by the return of Mohamed Salah after injury, though the Egyptian star is not expected to start his first game in over a month.

But, in bad injury news, goalkeeper Alisson Becker is again missing and both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominik Szoboszlai have aggravated injuries early in their returns so will also sit out the game. Conor Bradley is expected to come back in after missing the last two games due to personal reasons.

Brentford are well prepared to throw a spanner in Liverpool’s day, with Ivan Toney always a threat and are hoping to welcome Yoane Wissa back this afternoon after the Africa Cup of Nations. It’s all set to be an intriguing clash to get the weekend action up and running. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog.

Brentford vs Liverpool latest updates

Kick-off: 12.30pm, Gtech Community Stadium

How to watch: TNT Sports

Liverpool team news: Salah is back

Brentford team news: Wissa returns

Brentford team news

10:23 , Alex Young

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank has no doubts his side will be up for the "huge challenge" today.

The Bees will have midfielder Frank Onyeka and forward Yoane Wissa available again following their return from international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Frank feels Brentford can dig deep to produce the required performance as they look to build on their win at Wolves.

"We are facing the top-of-the-league team, a team in form in many ways. They have top players and a top manager," the Bees boss said.

"I think Liverpool are the best offensive team in the league, because they are very difficult to close down when they are on it. They play in behind, they play crosses, they combine, they do one-v-ones, they are good on set-pieces.

"They have created the most xG (expected goals), which is completely aligned to how they play offensively ... It is going to be a huge challenge, but we are up for it and we believe in ourselves. We believe that we can get a result."

10:17 , Alex Young

It sounds like, as expected, Salah does not start today.

Liverpool team news

10:14 , Alex Young

Mohamed Salah is in contention to make his return.

The 31-year-old has been out of action since suffering a hamstring injury a month ago while playing for Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations, but he is now closing in on a comeback.

It would be a surprise if Salah came straight back into the starting lineup though, with Klopp more likely to keep faith with the front three of Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez. Salah could get minutes off the bench, as he builds his fitness ahead of the Carabao Cup final next weekend.

Liverpool will be without Trent Alexander-Arnold, with the defender facing a number of weeks on the sidelines after aggravating a knee injury.

Conor Bradley, so impressive during Alexander-Arnold’s absence last month, is expected to come into the side at right-back, having returned to the club after a period of compassionate leave following the death of his father.

Alisson Becker was set to return as well after missing the win over Burnley due to illness but a reported hamstring injury will keep the goalkeeper out for potentially a number of weeks.

The match will come too soon for Dominik Szoboszlai, who continues to battle a hamstring issue, and Thiago Alcantara is out with a muscle injury.

Where to watch Brentford vs Liverpool

10:07 , Alex Young

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 11am ahead of a 12.30pm GMT kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Welcome

10:00 , Alex Young

Good evening and welcome to the Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between Brentford and Liverpool.

The Reds are again playing on a Saturday lunchtime - Jurgen Klopp will not miss those - and can go five points clear, albeit likely only temporarily, with a victory.

Brentford are looking to spoil the mood. Kick-off is at 12.30pm, stick with us.