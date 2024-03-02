Brentford vs Chelsea LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Brentford vs Chelsea - LIVE!

Chelsea face a tricky London derby this afternoon as they travel to take on Brentford. The Blues are still looking to lift the mood after last weekend’s Carabao Cup final defeat to Liverpool, with the midweek FA Cup win over Leeds coming via an unconvincing performance that did little to ease the pressure on Mauricio Pochettino.

Heading into the final few months of the campaign, Chelsea sit 11th in the Premier League, with the FA Cup their one realistic hope of securing European football. Pochettino’s side were beaten by Brentford at Stamford Bridge earlier this season, and are on four-match winless run against the Bees.

Brentford have improved somewhat since Ivan Toney’s return but results have been poor in recent weeks, with just two wins in 14 matches in all competitions. Thomas Frank’s side are in danger of slipping firmly into a relegation battle, entering the weekend in 16th and five points clear of the bottom three. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below, featuring expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at the ground.

Brentford vs Chelsea latest news

Kick-off: 3pm GMT, Gtech Community Stadium

How to watch: Not on TV in UK

Standard Sport prediction

Confirmed Brentford lineup

Confirmed Chelsea lineup

Mikel: Pochettino would have been sacked under Abramovich

14:24 , Matt Verri

John Obi Mikel believes Mauricio Pochettino deserves time at Chelsea, but he expects European qualification and improved performances.

The former Blues midfielder was at Wembley for the Carabao Cup final defeat to Liverpool last week, as the Chelsea boss failed to win his first trophy in English football.

“Some of the criticism has been over the top, but we went through the same thing playing for Chelsea when we were not winning, getting criticised and watching managers losing their jobs,” the club legend, who won 10 major honours in his nine-year spell at Chelsea, told Standard Sport.

“This is Chelsea. You have to win. You have to win games and trophies. Yes, we’ve given them time, but they have had time to start gelling, coming together, and playing much better.

“I defend the players and coach. They have to be given time, but how much time? This is Chelsea FC.

“If this was the [Roman] Abramovich era, he would have lost his job, but I hope the new owners give Poch time. Let’s see where we finish at the end of the season.”

Dom Smith at the Gtech Community Stadium

14:17 , Matt Verri

As expected, Zanka, Nathan Collins and Kristoffer Ajer start in a makeshift back-three for a Brentford side who, as manager Thomas Frank was so keen to point out in yesterday’s press conference, are without every member of last season’s favoured back-four.

That’s Ben Mee, Ethan Pinnock, Aaron Hickey and Rico Henry all out — and further forward the likes of Bryan Mbeumo and Kevin Schade remain side-lined too.

Brentford in real need of victory, and their recent record against Chelsea makes for impressive reading: three wins and a draw in their last four meetings.

Nizaar Kinsella at the Gtech Community Stadium

14:14 , Matt Verri

Chelsea have a pretty dismal record versus Brentford since their Premier League return, but their one good day came courtesy of a wonderful strike from Ben Chilwell at wing-back.

He is back in that position in a 3-5-2 system today. It's the first time Chelsea have started this way under Mauricio Pochettino.

Trevoh Chalobah breaks into the starting line up as soon as he marks his return from injury.

Another vote of confidence for Cobham as Chelsea look to sell their homegrown talent to balance the books.

Confirmed Chelsea lineup

14:11 , Jonathan Gorrie

Chelsea XI: Petrovic, Gusto, Disasi, Colwill, Chilwell, Caicedo, Chalobah, Palmer, Fernandez, Gallagher, Jackson

Subs: Sanchez, Cucurella, Thiago Silva, Sterling, Mudryk, Madueke, Casadei, Gilchrist, Tauriainen

Confirmed Brentford lineup

14:10 , Jonathan Gorrie

Brentford XI: Flekken, Jorgensen, Ajer, Collins, Roerslev, Onyeka, Norgaard, Janelt, Reguilon, Toney, Wissa

Subs: Maupay, Jensen, Ghoddos, Strakosha, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Baptiste, Yarmolyuk, Kim

Brentford put faith in Nathan Collins for nightmare run after Ben Mee injury

13:44 , Jonathan Gorrie

Losing Ben Mee to a potential season-ending injury only ramps up the need for Nathan Collins to come good in the latter months of his first season at Brentford.

Collins has struggled to settle since his £23million transfer from Wolves in July.

That move made him Brentford’s record signing at the time, but the 22-year-old centre-back is taking longer than expected to show himself as being the “composed and calm defender” manager Thomas Frank believed he was signing eight months ago.

Brentford vs Chelsea: Latest odds

13:40 , Jonathan Gorrie

Brentford: 21/10

Chelsea: 23/20

Draw: 11/4

Mykhailo Mudryk must do the dirty work if he's to finally deliver

13:27 , Jonathan Gorrie

Mykhailo Mudryk is slowly rebuilding his confidence, but it is resolving flaws in his game that will be key to his long-term success.

Under both personal and collective pressure, the 23-year-old winger was back among the goals in a crucial 3-2 FA Cup win over Leeds in midweek. The Ukrainian produced an excellent volleyed strike for his under-fire manager Mauricio Pochettino to buy him more time and reach a Cup quarter-final against Leicester this month.

Brentford: Thomas Frank speaks to Neal Maupay over wind-up antics

13:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

Thomas Frank says he has spoken to Neal Maupay about his reputation for engaging in the darks of the game and antagonising opponents.

Maupay, on loan at Brentford this season from Everton, has caught the ire of Kyle Walker and James Maddison in recent weeks, and Michail Antonio has described him as “the most disliked person on the field.”

Mauricio Pochettino coy on transfer influence at Chelsea

12:56 , Jonathan Gorrie

Mauricio Pochettino was reluctant to respond when asked if he should have more control over transfers at Chelsea, amid doubts over Conor Gallagher’s future.

Asked if he could influence whether Gallagher would remain at Stamford Bridge, the Argentine said: “I am the coach, that needs to be my place.”

Brentford vs Chelsea: Head to head (h2h) history and results

12:37 , Jonathan Gorrie

Chelsea have failed to score in their last three meetings with the Bees, and have lost three of the last four meetings.

Brentford wins: 7

Chelsea wins: 10

Draws: 3

Brentford vs Chelsea: Score prediction today

12:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

The dotted line is creeping up on Brentford and there was little sign against West Ham that they are up for this fight for survival. Chelsea, while still far from the finished product, should be able to take advantage of their lack of confidence.

Chelsea to win, 2-1.

Chelsea team news vs Brentford today

12:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

Pochettino will have to decide whether to keep Mykhailo Mudryk in his Chelsea line-up after his goal against Leeds in midweek.

Ben Chilwell, Levi Colwill, Cole Palmer and Conor Gallagher are among the regulars set to return after being rested from the XI while Thiago Silva and Marc Cucurella are in line to return.

Christopher Nkunku, Benoit Badiashile and Romeo Lavia are among those still unavailable.

Brentford team news vs Chelsea today

12:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Ben Mee will miss the rest of the season after the Brentford defender suffered a foot injury last time out.

With fellow centre-back Ethan Pinnock also recently lost to injury, Nathan Collins is set for a recall while Bryan Mbeumo, Rico Henry and Kevin Schade remain on their lengthy absentee list.

Brentford vs Chelsea: TV channel and live stream

12:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: In the UK, the game will not be televised live as it lands during the 3pm Saturday blackout.

Free highlights: The Sky Sports app and YouTube channel will show highlights from 5.15pm with Match of the Day broadcasting on BBC One at 10.30pm.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at the ground.

Welcome

11:50 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Chelsea’s short trip to Brentford in the Premier League today.

Kick-off from the Gtech Community Stadium is at 3pm GMT.