Brentford vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League score and latest updates as Leandro Trossard’s opener disallowed

Arsenal travel to Brentford for a tricky outing as the Premier League resumes following the international break. Mikel Arteta’s men started the day one point off the lead but behind Manchester City and Liverpool in the table and will keep the pressure on the champions with a victory this evening.

Brentford, having another stellar season, have already been successful against some of the top sides this year by drawing against Tottenham and beating Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Thomas Frank will be targeting a spot in the top 10 and potentially a place in Europe following the Bees’ great start and to achieve that they’ll need to continue taking points away from the bigger clubs.

Aaron Ramsdale has another chance to impress his manager as he is confirmed to be starting in goal. David Raya, Arteta’s seeming first choice keeper, is unable to play against his parent club and a strong performance from Ramsdale will keep him in the thoughts of the Spaniard. The match is also Arteta’s 200th in charge in all competitions, and he has the most wins compared to all previous Arsenal managers to reach that milestone.

Follow all the action below plus get the latest odds and tips for the match right here:

51’ WIDE! - Mbeumo meets Wissa’s pass but pokes it past the post (BRE 0-0 ARS)

44’ NO GOAL! - VAR rules the goal out for offside (BRE 0-0 ARS)

42’ GOAL! - Trossard nods home scrappy goal for visitors (BRE 0-1 ARS)

40’ CLOSE! - Jesus draws a save out of Flekken (BRE 0-0 ARS)

14’ CHANCE! - Rice clears Mbeumo’s effort after Ramsdale mistake (BRE 0-0 ARS)

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 58 minutes

18:48 , Harry Latham-Coyle

William Saliba really is so solid. Bryan Mbeumo looks to have the run on the Arsenal defender but Saliba eases up through the gears to close the space, muscling Mbeumo out of the way and calmly tapping the ball back to his goalkeeper to complete the clean-up.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 56 minutes

18:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Aaron Ramsdale is alive to Bryan Mbeumo’s threat, the goalkeeper in a good starting position and fleet enough of foot to beat the Brentford striker to the bouncing ball.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 54 minutes

18:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Arsenal earn a corner up the right but Ethan Pinnock rises with a commanding leap to clear. Declan Rice then carries the ball 30 metres forward, striding towards the edge of the box but eventually forced to check. Arsenal play backwards.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 51 minutes

18:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Poked wide! A rare chance for Brentford, Yoane Wissa turning around the corner adroitly to send Bryan Mbeumo rushing on. The forward tries to find a near post finish but doesn’t get it right, allowing Aaron Ramsdale to watch it by.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 49 minutes

18:39 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Gabriel Martinelli stares blankly at his teammates, unimpressed by their inability to surge onto a tempting ball to the far post. It just hasn’t quite clicked often enough in attack for Arsenal so far.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 48 minutes

18:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Saman Ghoddos is unhappy when what appeared to be a Brentford corner is given as an Arsenal free kick, a flick off Gabriel not spotted. The Brazilian defender goes down with a cry having also taken a knock to the knee, but he rights himself soon enough with no harm done.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 46 minutes

18:36 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Back underway, and an immediate opportunity for Arsenal! Ethan Pinnock makes a hash of a defensive header and Bukayo Saka shimmies to the byline, firing a low cross towards Martin Odegaard that ends up ballooning over the bar. Odegaard shakes his head - could he have done more with the chance? It came at him very quickly.

Second half...

18:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Out they all come again, Thomas Frank looking slighty lost as he saunters in the vague direction of his dugout.

HT: Brentford 0-0 Arsenal

18:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

No score at the interval, then, with that VAR intervention stripping Arsenal of the opener. In truth, it’s all been rather flat on a chilly evening in London, though the visitors started to show some threat just before the half-time whistle. Of concern for Mikel Arteta will be how tremulous Aaron Ramsdale appears, and that will give a game Brentford a bit of confidence that a chance will come if they can continue to stick in it.

HALF TIME: BRENTFORD 0-0 ARSENAL

18:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 45 + 3 minutes

18:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Martin Odegaard tries a backheel or scorpion kick of sorts, his left leg craning behind him to try and divert a bouncing ball towards goal. The requisite connection isn’t made and that will be that for the half.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 45 + 2 minutes

18:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Leandro Trossard’s driven cross strikes a Brentford player, but the ricochet is kind to the hosts and a teammate is able to fashion a clearance.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 45 minutes

18:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Disappointment for Arsenal, but it’s still them playing with verve as we enter three additional minutes. Brentford are being forced farther and farther back, and Kristoffer Ajer is booked for booting the ball away after barging into Gabriel Jesus.

A free kick in a threatening position for Arsenal.

NO GOAL! Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 45 minutes

18:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Leandro Trossard nods home from close range!

A couple of tight offside calsl but I think this one will stand. It’s a little lax from Brentford, pushing out but not far enough as Bukayo Saka picks out Gabriel Jesus beyond the defensive line.

Jesus should score but fails to beat Mark Flekken, who makes an outstanding save but can’t claw the ball out of danger. Trossard is on hand to apply the finishing touches...but was he onside? There’s a long VAR check...

And he’s just offside! Trossard’s left foot is just in front of Gabriel Jesus as the striker heads at goal, and that’ll be chalked off! Goalless it remains!

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 40 minutes

18:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Better from the visitors. A Jesus shot takes a double deflection and forces Mark Flekken into a save. The goalkeeper can’t gather - a corner.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 38 minutes

18:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A goal at the other end would do all in the rather garish yellow Arsenal shirts some good. Gabriel Jesus has a glimpse of an over, the angle tight and his effort sliced as he bursts away in the box.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 36 minutes

18:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Oh dear. Aaron Ramsdale makes another error, failing to release his throw and hurling the ball down at his toes, having to bid a hasty retreat back towards goal as Brentford sweep up the pieces. They can’t capitalise, but the goalkeeper looks shaken, throwing that malfunctioning right arm about as the home crowd give him another reminder of his inferiority to the on-loan David Raya. Ramsdale needs to mentally reset.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 33 minutes

18:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Strong goalkeeping from Ramsdale, battling between the bodies to bash the ball away.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 32 minutes

18:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Now Brentford draw a corner out of Arsenal, William Saliba struck on the back by a cross and the ball pinballing behind. Three Brentford players immediately surround Aaron Ramsdale.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 31 minutes

18:01 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A few whistles and boos as Bukayo Saka prepares to take but he is hasty enough this time, Gabriel Magalhaes the target of the delivery but finding only the back of the side netting with an awkward attempted header.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 30 minutes

18:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Good work from Gabriel Jesus and better still from Ethan Pinnock. Jesus takes the ball into his feet about ten yards out and spins deftly, but Pinnock stays with him and gets a blocking foot across as the Arsenal striker releases his shot.

Arsenal soon win a corner.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 27 minutes

17:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Bryan Mbeumo draws some applause from his manager and the crowd after some nifty footwork to extricate himself from a pickle on the right. Brentford squander the resultant possession but that was a tidy bit of trickery from the Cameroon international.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 25 minutes

17:56 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Another chance for Trossard. It’s a beauty of a ball from Oleksandr Zinchenko, whipped over the head of Kristoffer Ajer on to his teammate’s head, but the Belgian is unable to get the right connection to divert the cross goalwards.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 23 minutes

17:54 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That’s a decent little opening for Christian Norgaard, the Brentford captain arriving onto the ball 20 yards out after it spins away from a collision between Oleksandr Zinchenko and Saman Ghoddos. The Dane strikes cleanly enough, but like Leandro Trossard earlier puts too much loft on the shot.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 21 minutes

17:52 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This system does allow Brentford to get out to Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli in good number, which might be why Mikel Arteta felt Leandro Trossard could be of value as an extra creator in midfield. Martinelli is found by Oleksandr Zinchenko but Frank Onyeka and Saman Ghoddos have him well handled.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 19 minutes

17:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The experience of Ben Mee will be valuable tonight, with the left-sided centre-half sliding back in a timely manner as Arsenal probe the channels. Thomas Frank scrawls some notes in his book with his multicoloured pen.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 17 minutes

17:48 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Thomas Frank will be reasonably pleased by this start, you’d say. Brentford look comfortable in their 5-3-2, even with all of those injury-enforced adjustments.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 16 minutes

17:48 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Referee Tim Robinson has a conversation with Martin Odegaard as Leandro Trossard takes his time over the Arsenal corner. Is this a deliberate ploy from the visitors to try and get Brentford to show their hand? I’d imagine another unnecessary pause will result in a card given the desire to speed the game up this season.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 15 minutes

17:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Frank Onyeka takes a sore one, an attempted cross right in the kisser of the Brentford midfielder. That’ll sting on a chilly night. Corner kick.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 14 minutes

17:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A shocker from Aaron Ramsdale but Declan Rice spares his blushes! A horror moment for the goalkeeper, with Yoane Wissa nicking the ball from him as he messes around in his own six-yard box after Gabriel takes a goal kick. Bryan Mbeumo creates space as the ball breaks to him and fires goalwards, but Rice is back to firefight expertly, blcoking on the line with a relieved Ramsdale over quickly to offer thanks.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 13 minutes

17:43 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Aaron Ramsdale continues to cop some stick from the Brentford fans, with holding his concentration likely to be a challenge if Arsenal, as expected, dominate the ball.

Brentford take possession from them and Bryan Mbeumo peels out to the right, looking to get at Gabriel Magalhaes from slightly wider. Gabriel does well.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 11 minutes

17:41 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Bukayo Saka takes an age to deliver, eventually finding the double-fisted thrust of a leaping Mark Flekken, who returns the ball to the Arsenal and England man. Saka draws a couple of defenders and lays the ball off for Leandro Trossard, and the Belgian should do much more with his effort on goal. A backwards lean sends it flying over the crossbar with Flekken untroubled.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 10 minutes

17:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Vitaly Janelt is forced to concede a corner, the makeshift left-wing-back pressured and knocking out of play. Arsenal load the box.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 9 minutes

17:39 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Gabriel Jesus looks to be feeling at his leg a bit, the Brazilian’s injury perhaps still bothering him. One to monitor.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 8 minutes

17:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A loose pass from Frank Onyeka, but the midfielder makes amends, retreating towards the Brentford defence and pinching the ball before an Arsenal quartet can advance with intent.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 6 minutes

17:37 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Takehiro Tomiyasu turns on the ball and tries to advance up the right, running out of room having rather lost his bearings as he pivoted. The right back offers a raised hand of apology to his teammates.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 5 minutes

17:36 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Leandro Trossard is the leftward member of Arsenal’s midfield three, stacked slightly ahead of Martin Odegaard, who is more advanced than Declan Rice. Trossard is sticking tightly to Frank Onyeka in Arsenal’s defensive shape.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 4 minutes

17:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s Gabriel Martinelli who is found by Martin Odegaard, but the Brazilian forward makes a mess of his attempted header, spooning it up rather than on and rather wasting a decent opportunity with Brentford failing to track his run.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 2 minutes

17:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Sonia Twigg is our reporter at the ground this evening and can hear some early taunts from home fans towards Aaron Ramsdale, the stand-in stopped being unfavourably compared with David Raya.

An early free kick for Arsenal upfield, though, and William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes lumber forward to lend their height.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 1 minute

17:32 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Brentford set up in their back five, with Saman Ghoddos on the right of it - a new role for the Iranian with Thomas Frank forced to find unconventional solutions to his injury crisis.

KICK OFF!

17:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Arsenal get things underway at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Brentford vs Arsenal

17:28 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The two sets of players shake hands with one another, and the officials, led tonight by Tim Robinson. Michael Salisbury is required in front of the screens if required.

Brentford vs Arsenal

17:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The players are gathered in the tunnel, Arsenal with their eyes on a win that would take them into top spot.

Brentford vs Arsenal

17:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A clear, if rather cold, evening in London, with temperatures dropping towards freezing with the sun long since set. The thick beanie hats are on in the stands and there’s every chance of a fixture to warm the cockles with two attacking line-ups.

Brentford vs Arsenal

17:13 , Harry Latham-Coyle

David Raya is currently sat in the Brentford dugout catching up with Ben Ryan, the Olympic gold medal winning rugby sevens coach who is now Director of Elite Performance at the London club. It must be an odd evening for the Spanish stopper with a foot in both camps and plenty of eyes on how his stand-in goes. Can Aaron Ramsdale force Mikel Arteta’s hand with a strong performance this evening?

Premier League results

17:06 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The 3pm kick-offs are all wrapped up - a big win for Newcastle over Chelsea, and a significant result for Luton as they move four points clear of Sheffield United:

Burnley 1-2 West Ham

Luton 2-1 Crystal Palace

Newcastle 4-1 Chelsea

Nottingham Forest 2-3 Brighton

Sheffield United 1-3 Bournemouth

Mikel Arteta is next in front of the TNT Sports microphone

17:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“I’m very proud, it is a big number and a big club,” Arteta says as he prepares to oversee a 200th Arsenal game. “It is a big privilege.

“We are really going to have to earn it because it is a tough place to come. Brentford are able to take the game where they want to, and they have real threat.

[On Aaron Ramsdale]: “I have got top players and I love all of them, and I try to give them all opportunities. A few get a big one today. We have quite a few injuries in central areas so we had to try something different today. Leandro Trossard has been exceptional, he’s a big creator around the box and he works hard.”

And Brentford manager Thomas Frank has been grabbed by TNT Sports for a pre-match chat

16:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“Everything is done and dusted - the final message to the players is routine,” Frank explains from his office at the Brentford Community Stadium. “Just a few bits on the line-up from Arsenal, besides that, I just try to kill time. I’m watching a bit of Luton because we play them next Saturday.

“I invite managers in after the game. Some you have a closer relationship with, some not. But I always invite them in, and some come. There’s a wine fridge there, and a few beers there.

“There eare a lot of teams that have injury issues, but we’ve got a thin squad, so it’s a challenge we need to solve. I’m a big believer that the team we’ve put out there will do the job. Mattias Jensen picked up a minor adductor strain but we’re hoping we’ll be ready for Luton.”

Frank also confirms that Saman Ghoddos will be deployed as a wing-back, with Brentford sticking with a three centre-back system.

Brentford vs Arsenal

16:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Brentford have lost just one of their last ten Premier League home games. Their goals this season are interesting - given how the three promoted teams have struggled, and Everton’s points deduction, safety should be easily enough to secure, but a growing injury list might inhibit their ambitions of pushing for a place higher up the table. Chelsea’s heavy defeat to Newcastles leaves a top half spot theirs for the taking, though - and a win over a contender would be a real boost at this stage of the season.

Brentford vs Arsenal

16:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

So it looks like a switch of system for Brentford from a back five to a back four, with the loss of Nathan Collins obviously a significant blow. Saman Ghoddos comes in further forward to add threat alongside Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo.

Leandro Trossard is a midfield starter for Arsenal, in a surprise. All sorts of attacking potential in that front five, though, with Declan Rice having to knit it all together from a holding role.

Team News - Arsenal

16:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Trossard; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

Team News - Brentford

16:32 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Brentford XI: Flekken; Ajer, Mee, Pinnock, Janelt; Norgaard, Onyeka, Yarmoliuk; Mbeumo, Ghoddos, Wissa

Brentford vs Arsenal

16:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Just a few minutes now until the teams are named. It was Leandro Trossard alongside Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli last time out for Arsenal - does Mikel Arteta bring Gabriel Jesus back in from the start?

Brentford vs Arsenal

16:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Thomas Frank insists Brentford “fear nobody” ahead of a Premier League clash with London rivals Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta’s men travel across the capital sitting third in the table, just a point behind leaders Manchester City.

The Bees’ maiden Premier League win came against the Gunners - a 2-0 success in August 2021.

Head coach Frank called on his club’s fans to help secure a repeat result on Saturday evening as his side go in search of a fourth win in five games.

“The team we are facing tomorrow have been on an upward trajectory, but we know we are good at home and fear nobody,” Thomas Frank

“I hope we have a fantastic game and hit a top level - a top Brentford performance.

“The fans need to be absolutely on it from the first minute and I will do my very best to make sure the players are absolutely on it.

“Hopefully we can have a fantastic game and win.”

16:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There is no doubt that this is a huge opportunity for Aaron Ramsdale, with David Raya unavailable against his parent club having usurped the England goalkeeper as Arsenal’s number one. Sonia Twigg explores an odd situation that leaves Ramsdale desperate to impress tonight:

16:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Mikel Arteta insists he will continue to speak freely on refereeing decisions despite being handed a Football Association charge for comments he made after Arsenal’s 1-0 defeat at Newcastle.

The Gunners boss labelled VAR’s decision to not overturn Anthony Gordon’s 64th minute winner “an absolute disgrace”.

Arteta, who said that he has submitted observations he made during the match to the FA, highlighted the importance of freedom of speech and believes communication is key if the standards of refereeing are to improve.

Brentford vs Arsenal

16:04 , Harry Latham-Coyle

We’ll have confirmed team news in about half-an-hour, but Brentford will be without Nathan Collins, with the defender injured on international duty with the Republic of Ireland. In better news for Thomas Frank, Keane Lewis-Potter and Shandon Baptiste are both back available.

Arsenal, meanwhile, were hopeful yesterday that both Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Jesus would be fit to feature.

Brentford vs Arsenal

15:56 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Yes, that lunchtime draw at the Etihad Stadium has opened the door for Arsenal to climb to the top of the table, where they spent so much of last season, of course. After a good recent run, Brentford were a little disappointing up at Anfield in their final fixture before the international break.

Brentford vs Arsenal

15:43 , Mike Jones

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of this evening’s Premier League action as Brentford host Arsenal.

The Bees will be hoping to cause an upset against the Gunners who now know that could finish the day on top of the table should they secure all three points.

Manchester City’s draw with Liverpool means that Mikel Arteta’s side can jump above both if they defeat Brentford away from home.

Aaron Ramsdale will start in goal for the visitors and will hope to impress the boss who continues to favour on loan goalkeeper David Raya.

We’ll have all the team news, updates and match action so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 5.30pm.