Brentford vs Arsenal LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

2025 in the Premier League begins with an intriguing London derby clash this evening. Arsenal head to the Gtech Community Stadium for a standalone top-flight fixture against Brentford on New Year’s Day hoping to leapfrog in-form Nottingham Forest back into second place and cut dominant Liverpool’s title advantage down to six points. Mikel Arteta’s side play twice now before the leaders return to action against Manchester United on Sunday, so it’s a real chance to pile on some pressure.

The Gunners are unbeaten in their last 11 matches across all competitions and have won three in a row now, though lacked an attacking spark without the injured Bukayo Saka in a narrow victory over Ipswich to close out 2024. Arteta may be tempted to reshape his attack this evening in a bid to find the best solution without Saka, who will be sidelined after hamstring surgery until March at the earliest.

The 12th-place Bees are likely to pose a tough test today with one of the division’s strongest home records, though Thomas Frank’s team have only one win in their last six games. Follow Brentford vs Arsenal live below!

GOAL! Mbeumo fires Bees ahead early

GOAL! Gabriel Jesus heads in equaliser

GOAL! Brentford 1-3 Arsenal | Gabriel Martinelli 53'

18:45 , George Flood

53 mins: A quick-fire double from the Gunners!

Nwaneri’s cross from the right is headed by Collins only as far as Martinelli, who takes one touch before rifling a brilliant volley into the bottom corner.

Two goals in three minutes from Arsenal early in this second half.

Brentford want a foul for a push by Jesus on Collins, but the goal stands after a VAR check.

Brentford 1-2 Arsenal

18:43

Standard Sport’s Simon Collings at the Gtech Community Stadium

New year, same old Set-Piece FC.

GOAL! Brentford 1-2 Arsenal | Mikel Merino 50'

18:41 , George Flood

50 mins: The Gunners are ahead early in the second half!

It’s yet another Arsenal goal from a set-piece as Flekken fails to get proper purchase while trying to punch an in-swinging corner.

Brentford just cannot clear their lines and Merino is on hand to fire into the back of the net from close range.

Brentford 1-1 Arsenal

18:38 , George Flood

46 mins: A painful blow early in the second half for Gabriel following an aerial collision with Mbeumo.

The Brazilian defender is quickly back to his feet.

Brentford 1-1 Arsenal

18:37 , George Flood

Back underway at the Gtech Community Stadium, with no changes from either manager yet.

A huge second half ahead.

Magnificent Mbeumo continues fine scoring form

18:35

And here’s the opening strike from Bryan Mbeumo, who now has 11 goals across all competitions so far this term.

His scoring record at home is superb...

Gabriel Jesus continues timely Arsenal resurgence

18:30

Here is the Arsenal equaliser from Gabriel Jesus, who now has six goals in his last four games.

Previously, the former Manchester City striker had netted five in 45 and none in the Premier League since January.

Quite the turnaround!

Brentford 1-1 Arsenal

18:24 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Simon Collings at the Gtech Community Stadium

A pretty open game. Brentford took the lead through Mbeumo by hitting Arsenal on the counter.

The visitors levelled through Jesus. Feels like there are more goals in this. Big second half to come for Arsenal.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Brentford 1-1 Arsenal

18:21

Half-time

Brentford 1-1 Arsenal

18:19 , George Flood

48 mins: It’s all very frantic inside that Brentford box again as the interval approaches, but they just about stand firm after another wave of determined Arsenal attack.

Just lacking quality in the final third so far tonight, the Gunners.

Brentford 1-1 Arsenal

18:17 , George Flood

45 mins: Arsenal are temporarily down to 10 men with Jesus being patched up on the sidelines.

Four minutes of added time signalled at the end of this frenetic first half.

Brentford fans are unfairly furious with Jesus as he comes back on.

Brentford 1-1 Arsenal

18:14 , George Flood

43 mins: That’s a painful one for Jesus with blood visible around the mouth and treatment needed.

It’s checked and cleared by VAR, looked like a pure accident from Damsgaard and not an intentional swing of the arm.

Brentford 1-1 Arsenal

18:14 , George Flood

42 mins: Arsenal repel a Brentford counter and corner as half-time closes in.

Jesus is caught in the face by Damsgaard and stays down.

Brentford 1-1 Arsenal

18:13 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Simon Collings at the Gtech Community Stadium

Arsenal's midfield is looking far more open than it usually does.

Feels like they are missing Rice's energy in there - he covers so much ground.

Brentford 1-1 Arsenal

18:12

Talk about fast starters...

Brentford 1-1 Arsenal

18:11 , George Flood

37 mins: Arsenal are seeing so much of the ball again here, but are yet to create any further opportunities and the free-scoring hosts are so dangerous on the counter.

Mbeumo the hero initially for Brentford, but it was he who lost the ball way too casually on the edge of the box before the Gunners equaliser.

Brentford 1-1 Arsenal

18:07 , George Flood

33 mins: Such a frenetic pace to this game still.

More goals seem an absolute certainty.

Never a dull moment where Brentford are concerned...

Brentford 1-1 Arsenal

18:06

Standard Sport’s Simon Collings at the Gtech Community Stadium

Jesus was, to put it politely, miles off it until that goal.

He'd spent most of the game on the ground after battling with Brentford's centre-backs.

GOAL! Brentford 1-1 Arsenal | Gabriel Jesus 29'

17:59 , George Flood

29 mins: The Gunners are level before the half-hour mark after a breathless few minutes!

Gabriel Jesus reacts quickest to net a diving header on the rebound after Martinelli is taken down and Partey sees an initial effort saved by Flekken.

So poor from Brentford, who could not clear their lines during a really scrappy passage and a spot of untidy pinball on the edge of the box.

Just moments before that equaliser, Raya clawed off the line at the other end at the very last second after letting a Yarmoliuk strike slip through his grasp.

Shaky stuff from the Spaniard so far on his return to Brentford.

Brentford 1-0 Arsenal

17:58 , George Flood

27 mins: Partey totally scuffs his finish after his first touch from a lofted free-kick into the box from Odegaard sees the ball skip up into the air.

That was a real chance for the Gunners to equalise, though I think Partey was offside.

Brentford 1-0 Arsenal

17:57 , George Flood

25 mins: Brentford skipper Norgaard scythes down fellow captain Odegaard and joins Timber in the book.

This has been quite a physical game so far.

Brentford 1-0 Arsenal

17:55 , George Flood

23 mins: End-to-end stuff in west London at the moment, with Arsenal just struggling to break Brentford down.

The Bees surge forward on the counter and a wicked delivery from the left from Lewis-Potter almost leads to another golden chance inside the six-yard box.

That’s an extremely important clearing header.

Brentford 1-0 Arsenal

17:52 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Simon Collings at the Gtech Community Stadium

Arsenal have now failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last eight Premier League away games.

Last away PL clean sheet was at Spurs on September 15.

Brentford 1-0 Arsenal

17:49 , George Flood

17 mins: Arsenal quickly lay siege to the Brentford penalty area in search of a swift equaliser, but Brentford keep the door firmly closed as Martinelli looks to let fly.

Timber ends up making a frustrated challenge on Lewis-Potter and picks up a fifth yellow card of the season that will rule him out of Saturday’s trip to Brighton.

Another costly absence.

Brentford 1-0 Arsenal

17:47

Standard Sport’s Simon Collings at the Gtech Community Stadium

Questions will be asked about Raya for that goal, but I think it is a really clever finish from Mbeumo as well. Caught Raya on the hop.

GOAL! Brentford 1-0 Arsenal | Bryan Mbeumo 13'

17:43 , George Flood

13 mins: Brilliant from Mbeumo!

He cuts inside from the right channel and sneaks a crisp low strike through the legs of Calafiori and in past Raya at his front post.

Brentford score with their first real attack of the game.

Great work from Damsgaard to pick off an uncharacteristically sloppy pass from Odegaard in midfield and charge forward before feeding Mbeumo.

How will Arsenal respond to that early setback?

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal

17:42

Standard Sport’s Simon Collings at the Gtech Community Stadium

Nwaneri is seeing plenty of the ball early on, and looks bright.

Arsenal's right side bias should help him get into the game quickly this evening.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal

17:41 , George Flood

10 mins: Arsenal continue to ask questions of this Brentford defence as a corner from the right is headed back across goal by Partey but there’s no one there to connect at the back post.

Odegaard then draws ironic cheers from the home fans with a wild effort from distance that crashes into the stands.

83 per cent possession for the Gunners so far...

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal

17:39

7 mins: A lively game this early doors, plenty of pace and zip to it and no shortage of early challenges flying in.

Arsenal remain firmly on the front foot with Martinelli involved plenty, but no early chances to speak of just yet.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal

17:35 , George Flood

4 mins: A lovely header from a long goal kick from Wissa sets away Lewis-Potter down the Brentford left, with his dangerous low cross towards Mbeumo claimed bravely by former Bees goalkeeper Raya.

An important intervention.

Martinelli then takes a painful blow to the Achilles from Roerslev.

Free-kick only.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal

17:34 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Simon Collings at the Gtech Community Stadium

What an opportunity this is for Nwaneri.

He has played on the right flank a bit at youth level, but this is a proper show of faith from Arteta in the 17-year-old.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal

17:33 , George Flood

2 mins: Arsenal are on the front foot early on as the rain streams down at the Gtech.

Gabriel Jesus looks to cause problems with a cross and the Gunners keep the pressure on before Jesus takes a painful whack to the ribs.

He’s fine to continue as Timber goes down beyond the byline but only a goal kick is given.

Brentford vs Arsenal

17:31 , George Flood

Underway in west London!

Who will make it a winning start to 2025?

Brentford vs Arsenal

17:29 , George Flood

Here come the teams at a chilly Gtech Community Stadium!

Arsenal are donning their light blue third kit this evening, with Brentford in their traditional red and white stripes.

Peter Bankes is the referee, with Graham Scott on VAR duty.

Arteta explains Havertz absence and Rice role

17:21 , George Flood

Here’s Mikel Arteta in his pre-match interview with TNT Sports when asked about the rumours of a possible sickness bug in the Arsenal camp...

"Kai wasn't feeling good, a few players were like this. That's normal,” he said.

“Declan as well he had to come off the other day, the second time he's had a niggle.

"We have nine games this month and we really have to be careful because of the size of the squad that we have."

Nwaneri eager to take massive Arsenal chance

17:13 , George Flood

Can Arsenal’s popular academy graduate take advantage of this massive opportunity this evening?

A positive display may go some way to proving to Mikel Arteta that the Gunners don’t need to dip into the transfer market this month to seek additional attacking help during Bukayo Saka’s injury absence.

Nwaneri handed first Premier League start for Arsenal

17:04 , George Flood

Here’s more from Standard Sport’s Arsenal correspondent Simon Collings on that somewhat surprising team news at the Gtech Community Stadium.

No Kai Havertz of course and a first-ever Premier League start for 17-year-old Ethan Nwaneri.

The Gunners’ bench also looks very light indeed on attacking options, with Leandro Trossard their only senior forward option in reserve...

Flekken fit as Brentford make two changes

16:46

Mark Flekken is indeed fit to start in goal as usual in a major boost for Brentford.

The fit-again Sepp van den Berg is in for the injured Ben Mee at the back, with the other change from the goalless draw at Brighton in attack as Kevin Schade is replaced by Yehor Yarmoliuk.

Captain Christian Norgaard is fit to start in midfield, though the Bees’ bench looks very light with no Fabio Carvalho.

(Getty Images)

Four Arsenal changes as Kai Havertz misses out

16:39 , George Flood

So that’s four changes from Mikel Arteta to the Arsenal side that started against Ipswich on Friday night.

The headline news is no Kai Havertz, who TNT Sports suggest is suffering from illness.

Declan Rice is also only on the bench as both Mikel Merino and Thomas Partey are drafted into midfield.

Ethan Nwaneri replaces Leandro Trossard in attack, with Myles Lewis-Skelly making way for Riccardo Calafiori at left-back.

There’s a place on the bench too for teenage Dutch winger Ismeal Kabia.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal lineup

16:21

Starting XI: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Partey, Merino, Odegaard, Nwaneri, Martinelli, Jesus

Subs: Neto, Kiwior, Tierney, Zinchenko, Lewis-Skelly, Jorginho, Rice, Kabia, Trossard

Brentford lineup

16:20 , George Flood

Starting XI: Flekken, Roerslev, Collins, Van den Berg, Lewis-Potter, Janelt, Norgaard, Yarmoliuk, Mbeumo, Damsgaard, Wissa

Subs: Valdimarsson, Schade, Jensen, Meghoma, Konak, Maghoma, Ji-Soo, Yogane, Arthur

No Raheem Sterling with Arsenal squad

16:09 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Simon Collings reports there was no sign of Raheem Sterling with the Arsenal squad arriving at the Gtech Community Stadium this afternoon.

Here’s what Mikel Arteta had to say on the Chelsea loanee’s knee injury in his latest update yesterday...

The Gunners boss said: “He was gutted because he had a good game against Palace, he could’ve scored two goals, he made an assist and in the end he got injured after one of the training sessions.

“That was his opportunity because naturally, he would have played in that position but, knowing Raheem, I think he will be back quite soon.”

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Trossard backed to be 'special' for Arsenal with no Saka

16:00 , George Flood

Leandro Trossard came into the Arsenal attack against Ipswich with no Bukayo Saka, though it was Gabriel Martinelli who once again deputised down the right flank with Raheem Sterling also out.

The former ‘super-sub’ made an impact with an assist for Kai Havertz’s winner and now has to consistently step up as the Gunners bid to fill the void without their talisman.

"He's a really good character, but they all want to play,” Arteta said of Trossard yesterday.

"Leo has shown a lot more consistency in the last 12 months, but he has had a lot of competition in his position. Raise the level, and if he plays at that level then he will play like anyone else.

"He has the capacity to do something special in the final third.

“He's played as a left winger, as an attacking midfielder, he's played as a nine and he's a player that I value a lot, we value a lot because he's very versatile and very competitive and he's a massive goal threat for the team.

"Leo naturally is a bit of a moaner but I like that because he's very competitive and you have training sessions, he's always busy with the referee's decision, because he wants to win.

"He always wants to be the best and when he's not there, he's not happy. But that's what pushes him.

“That's where he comes in the pitch, he can make an impact because he's got that drive, that anger which says, 'I'm gonna show you', and I love that about him."

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arteta: Arsenal must be 'like a hammer' to close Liverpool title gap

15:47 , George Flood

Mikel Arteta urged his Arsenal side to “be like a hammer” as they bid to trim dominant Liverpool’s title lead back down to six points this evening.

The Gunners have slipped back down to third place in the table after surprise package Nottingham Forest saw off Everton 2-0 on Sunday, though would go back second with a fourth straight win across all competitions in west London.

Arsenal play twice now before Liverpool return to action at home to fierce rivals Manchester United on Sunday following their 5-0 demolition of West Ham, with trips to Brentford and Brighton offering a real chance to restate their title credentials.

“That doesn’t depend on us, we have to continue to be like a hammer, be there every day, every day, every day,” Arteta said of closing the gap to Liverpool.

“If someone wins all the matches, congratulate them and let’s go to the next season but, if they don’t, which, in history, hasn’t happened, we’ll be there.”

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Brenford vs Arsenal prediction

15:27

Games between these two teams are often low-scoring and it’s difficult to see that trend changing this evening.

Arsenal were laboured in their win over Ipswich and will have to raise the performance level against Brentford.

Every fixture at the moment is must-win for the Gunners and they should have enough to scrape another win here.

Arsenal to win, 1-0

(John Walton/PA Wire)

Arsenal team news

15:22

Mikel Arteta may choose to shake up his Arsenal attack today after a laboured home win over Ipswich to finish 2024 in their first match without the injured Bukayo Saka, who will be sidelined until March at the earliest after surgery on his torn hamstring.

Kai Havertz could move back up front after scoring the only goal of the game from midfield against the Tractor Boys, with Gabriel Jesus’ recent scoring resurgence having come to an end in that match.

Raheem Sterling’s knee injury is not as bad as first feared but today’s game will surely come too soon for the Chelsea loanee, with defenders Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu still long-term absentees.

Riccardo Calafiori will hope to win back the starting left-back role from young Myles Lewis-Skelly, with Oleksandr Zinchenko also pushing for involvement after returning from a calf problem.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Brentford team news

15:14 , George Flood

Thomas Frank expressed hope that goalkeeper Mark Flekken would be fit to face Arsenal today despite being forced off injured in last week’s goalless draw at Brighton that saw depleted Brentford pick up just their second point away from home this season.

Icelandic deputy Hakon Valdimarsson came off the bench for his Premier League debut on the south coast and would make his first start this evening if Flekken is not ready.

Christian Norgaard will definitely be fit to feature despite his own knock sustained at the Amex Stadium, though centre-back Ben Mee is facing a couple of weeks on the sidelines with a minor muscle issue.

Sepp van den Berg and Mathias Jensen are available again, though Ethan Pinnock, Kristoffer Ajer, Igor Thiago, Gustavo Nunes, Rico Henry, Aaron Hickey and Josh Dasilva are all still out.

(Getty Images)

How to watch Brentford vs Arsenal

15:09 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, today’s game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1 with coverage beginning at 4:30pm GMT.

Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Brentford vs Arsenal live

15:05 , George Flood

Good afternoon, Happy New Year and welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of Brentford vs Arsenal in the Premier League.

It’s an intriguing London derby to begin 2025 in the top-flight, with Arsenal having the chance to go back second in the table with a fourth consecutive win across all competitions and cut dominant Liverpool’s title lead down to six points in the process.

Mid-table Brentford still boast one of the strongest home records in the Premier League this season and are capable of beating anyone on their day, but have won just one of their last six games now.

Stick with us for all the latest team news, match build-up and live updates from a 5:30pm GMT kick-off, plus expert analysis from Standard Sport’s Arsenal correspondent Simon Collings at the Gtech Community Stadium.