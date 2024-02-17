Brentford v Liverpool LIVE: Premier League score and updates as Cody Gakpo adds fourth after Ivan Toney goal

Brentford host Liverpool in the Premier League’s early kick-off as Jurgen Klopp’s men hope to extend their lead at the top of the table.

The Reds are currently two points ahead of reigning champions Manchester City and Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal though they have played one game more than Pep Guardiola’s side. Collecting three points this afternoon would keep Liverpool ahead of their challengers and continue their winning momentum.

Liverpool could also be boosted by the return of Mohamed Salah who has returned to training after recovering from an injury suffered while on international duty with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations. Whether he is fit to start is unknown but his presence should be felt in London even if he plays a role as a substitute.

For their part, Brentford secured a much-needed win against Wolves last time out to keep them six points off the relegation zone. Points are crucial currency at this stage as a congested relegation battle is beginning to develop and Thomas Frank will be hoping his team can distance themselves away from the drop zone.

Follow all the action with our live blog below plus get the latest odds and tips right here:

Brentford vs Liverpool LIVE

Brentford host Liverpool in the Premier League, live on TNT Sports

The Bees earned a much-needed 2-0 win against Wolves last time out but face a tricky encounter with the league leaders

Liverpool must match the pace of Manchester City and anything other than three points would leave them vulnerable

86’ GOAL! - Gakpo secures the points with a fourth goal (BRE 1-4 LIV)

74’ GOAL! - Toney takes his opportunity to net consolation goal (BRE 1-3 LIV)

68’ GOAL! - Salah comes off the bench to score (BRE 0-3 LIV)

55’ GOAL! - Mac Allister taps home from Salah’s pass (BRE 0-2 LIV)

42’ SUB - Diogo Jota stretchered off and replaced with Mo Salah (BRE 0-1 LIV)

35’ GOAL! - Darwin Nunez chips the goalkeeper to open the scoring (BRE 0-1 LIV)

19’ CLOSE! - Toney bursts forward on the counter but picks out Kelleher (BRE 0-0 LIV)

15’ CHANCE! - Toney drags wide after a slick Maupay pass (BRE 0-0 LIV)

Story continues

Brentford FC 1 - 4 Liverpool FC

FULL-TIME! Brentford 1-4 Liverpool

14:33 , Chris Wilson

FULL-TIME! Brentford 1-4 Liverpool. An often entertaining game comes to an end. A potential banana skin for Liverpool is avoided easily in the end, with a convincing win that puts them five points ahead of their nearest rivals, Arsenal.

One defeat in 14 games for the Reds.

Brentford 1-4 Liverpool

14:31 , Chris Wilson

96 mins: CLOSE! Liverpool are still trying to create chances, and the game is ending with a little period pf pressure.

A Robertson corner is met by van Dijk, whose header cannons against the bar. He was unmarked, but a good header nonetheless.

Brentford 1-4 Liverpool

14:29 , Chris Wilson

93 mins: Salah has been given the man of the match award. To his credit, the Egyptian really changed the game, and his goal and assist were impressive; it was just a shame that he had to be introduced due to injury.

14:27 , Chris Wilson

91 mins: CLOSE! A Brentford free-kick forces a brilliant save from Kelleher, as Toney connects with a header at the near post. The ball is cleared, and Brentford win another, more central free-kick. the shot comes off the wall for a corner.

Brentford 1-4 Liverpool

14:25 , Chris Wilson

89 mins: Elliott has a free-kick on the right-hand edge of the area, but it’s punched away by Flekken.

There’ll be seven minutes of added time.

14:24 , Chris Wilson

88 mins: Just before the goal, Reguilon was taken off for Ghoddos. Not a good first contribution from the Iranian.

The game is coming to an end in a familiar fashion, with Liverpool knocking the ball around the Brentford half. Liverpool fans are chanting about their imminent visit to Wembley, for the Carabao Cup final on 25 February.

GOAL! Brentford 1-4 Liverpool

14:21 , Chris Wilson

86 mins: GOAL! Liverpool wrap up the points.

Gomez kicks long and Ghoddos, who’s just come on, misses it. The ball runs to Diaz, who plays it through to Gakpo. Clean through, the Dutchman finishes confidently, hitting it low and hard to the keeper’s right.

14:19 , Chris Wilson

82 mins: There’s a check for a penalty for a foul on Luis Diaz, but itthe challenge is soft.

Harvey Elliott and Joe Gomez come on for Mac Allister and Conor Bradley.

Brentford 1-3 Liverpool

14:16 , Chris Wilson

80 mins: Brentford threaten to break but Damsgaard’s ball is sloppy. The Bees are keeping the ball better, ut are lacking that final bit of penetration. There’s not a lot of urgency considering the scoreline.

Brentford 1-3 Liverpool

14:13 , Chris Wilson

78 mins: Arguably even more disappointing for Brentford, as that goal shows what could have been had they played with a little more belief.

There’s been a lull in activity since the goal, with Liverpool keeping the ball in an attempt to take the heat out of the game.

GOAL! Brentford 1-3 Liverpool

14:11 , Chris Wilson

74 mins: GOAL! Brentford’s first bit of quality play in the second half results in a goal.

Wissa is sent in-behind on the right wing. He is tackled in the box but the ball runs to Reguilon, whose shot is saved well by Kelleher, but Toney is on hand to finish the rebound well.

Brentford 0-3 Liverpool

14:07 , Chris Wilson

72 mins: Brentford seem to have a decent shout for a penalty as Robertson flies into the back of Toney, but it is quickly cleared by VAR. It would’ve been harsh on the Scotsman.

Brentford 0-3 Liverpool

14:05 , Chris Wilson

71 mins: Brentford will be so disappointed with how this game has turned out. The Bees started well and threatened, and in truth they haven’t played badly at all except for two brief instances in defence.

However, they find themselves 3-0 down. Liverpool have been brutally clinical and had the quality where it mattered.

GOAL! Brentford 0-3 Liverpool

14:04 , Chris Wilson

68 mins: GOAL! And Liverpool wrap it up!

Too easy for the away side. Kellher hits it long, and Gakpo wins the flick on. The ball runs between the two centre-backs, and Salah is quickest to it. He runs at Collins, turns him inside out and hits it across Flekken into the net.

14:02 , Chris Wilson

66 mins: CLOSE! Liverpool work it well again. Diaz plays it to Gravenberch, whose ball runs past the Colombian and to Salah. The Egyptian lays it off to Diaz, but his shot is blocked well.

Brentford 0-2 Liverpool

14:00 , Chris Wilson

64 mins: Not for the first time this game, Liverpool end up near the Brentford box after a home team’s free-kick. Diaz skips past two players but can’t create anything.

Liverpool are in total control at the moment; the second half has been much more comfortable for them.

Brentford 0-2 Liverpool

13:58 , Chris Wilson

61 mins: Conor Bradley sends a shot over the bar from outside of the box. A couple of minutes later, a long ball is played towards Salah, but it’s just too long for the Egyptian.

Brentford make a triple substitution. Maupay, Norgaard and Roeslev are off for Wissa, Lewis-Potter and Frank Onyeka.

Brentford 0-2 Liverpool

13:54 , Chris Wilson

57 mins: Brentford think they have a great chance for 2-1, but Maupay is offside after the original free-kick.

Liverpool are playing with a lot of confidence now, and are keeping the ball well.

For the Bees, Maupay and Toney are at the centre of much of their good play, linking up nicely with the midfield, but no result yet.

GOAL! Brentford 0-2 Liverpool

13:51 , Chris Wilson

54 mins: GOAL! Liverpool are two up.

Brentford lose the ball from a clearance, with a header from Endo falling to Gravenberch. The Dutchman lays off Salah on the right, who plays a diagonal ball right into Mac Allister on the edge of the box.

The Argentine’s touch is lucky, bouncing off the Brentford defender and back into his own path, and he pokes past Flekken for 2-0.

Brentford 0-1 Liverpool

13:47 , Chris Wilson

52 mins: Salah starts the counter, winning the ball in his own half and carrying it. He passes right to Gakpo, but the pass is a little wide.

The Dutchman clips a ball back towards Salah, but the chance has gone and Brentford clear.

Brentford 0-1 Liverpool

13:46 , Chris Wilson

50 mins: Probably should have been 2-0. Just as the words ‘no chances’ are written, Mo Salah is sent through on goal. He takes a great touch on the halfway line to release himself, has the pace to get into the box, but scuffs the shot as he tries to dink it past Flekken. It goes out for a goal kick.

13:44 , Chris Wilson

49 mins: Luis Diaz escapes two challenges and shot from the edge of the box, but it’s well over.

No real chances so far in the second half.

Brentford 0-1 Liverpool

13:43 , Chris Wilson

48 mins: Toney wins the ball back and Maupay does well to wriggle out of a couple of challenges. They try and counter down the wing, but a wasteful ball sums up much of the Bees’ recent play.

KICK-OFF! Brentford 0-1 Liverpool

13:40 , Chris Wilson

Brentford get us underway in the second half.

Cody Gakpo comes on for Darwin Nunez. No news as to whether it’s tactical or due to an injury.

HALF-TIME! Brentford 0-1 Liverpool

13:39 , Chris Wilson

As it stands, the Reds will open up a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League. They’re doing what they need to do at the moment.

Manchester City play Chelsea later today, while Arsenal, who ran West Ham ragged last week, play Burnley away.

Despite positive results (as it stands) Klopp will be very worried about those injuries. Liverpool’s medical team confirmed the injury to Jota was related to his knee.

HALF-TIME! Brentford 0-1 Liverpool

13:36 , Chris Wilson

Brentford won’t be too displeased with that half, though some naive defending saw Jota and Nunez through on a 2-v-1. Even still, Jota’s headed through-ball was very intelligent play.

The Bees have 45 minutes to get a result here, but don’t bet against Liverpool, even with injuries.

HALF-TIME! Brentford 0-1 Liverpool

13:30 , Chris Wilson

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

HALF-TIME! Brentford 0-1 Liverpool

13:25 , Chris Wilson

The whistle goes and the visitors go into the break one goal ahead.

Both teams played well in parts, with some good attacking play. Liverpool’s goal was a stylish counter, but the blow of losing both Jota and Jones to injury will have annoyed Klopp.

Brentford 0-1 Liverpool

13:23 , Chris Wilson

51 mins: The half is petering out somewhat, with both teams seemingly waiting for half-time. Liverpool are controlling the game as we approach the break.

Brentford 0-1 Liverpool

13:21 , Chris Wilson

49 mins: Reguilon sends a free-kick straight to Kelleher, but luckily for Brentford, Liverpool can’t counter effectively.

A minute later, Reguilon sends in another – slightly overhit – cross, and Toney almost does brilliantly to control but it runs out of play.

Brentford 0-1 Liverpool

13:19 , Chris Wilson

46 mins: We’ll have eight minutes of added time in the first half.

A Brentford long throw is cleared to Luis Diaz, who has acres to run into. He bursts into the box, lures Flekken towards him and cuts it back to Mo Salah. It’s almost as if the Egyptian wasn’t expecting it, and it comes off his ankle and is cleared.

Brentford 0-1 Liverpool

13:17 , Chris Wilson

44 mins: Reguilon is booked for a rash challenge. Klopp had his head in his hands briefly there, fearing another injury.

From the free-kick, a pass is played long to Salah, who controls well. He chips it over to Nunez, whose first-time ball is just too long, and Flekken collects.

Brentford 0-1 Liverpool

13:14 , Chris Wilson

42 mins: Jota was briefly back onto his feet, but has gone down again. Mo Salah is warming up on the sidelines.

A second replay shows that Reguilon fell directly on Jota’s knee, so that really could be serious. The Portuguese is stretchered off, and Mo Salah replaces him.

Brentford 0-1 Liverpool

13:11 , Mike Jones

40 mins: Brentford will be disappointed to have conceded such a soft goal, as they were playing well and had created chances.

Diogo Jota is currently down after a clash, and is receiving treatment. It doesn’t look too serious on the replays – just a coming together.

Brentford 0-1 Liverpool

13:09 , Chris Wilson

37 mins: Liverpool haven’t lost a game this season in which they’ve scored first. They seem full of confidence now, and are knocking it around nicely.

13:06 , Chris Wilson

34 mins: GOAL! And Liverpool have the lead! A lightning-quick counter from a Brentford free-kick.

Van Dijk clears the ball long, and Jota manages to head the ball on to Nunez, who is clean through.

He has the option of squaring the ball but instead chips Flekken. A classy finish.

Brentford 0-0 Liverpool

13:04 , Chris Wilson

33 mins: Liverpool have the ball but are currently a man down, with Jones off the field. They still manage to create a half-chance, but Jota can’t reach Jota’s through-ball.

First substitution of the game as Ryan Gravenberch comes on for Curtis Jones.

13:02 , Chris Wilson

29 mins: Brentford win the ball in midfield. Maupay dribbled in from the wing and lays the ball off, with Norgaard hitting it from just outside the box. The shot rolls harmlessly wide.

Curtis Jones landed awkwardly in the build-up after being dispossessed, and he’s currently receiving treatment.

Brentford 0-0 Liverpool

12:58 , Chris Wilson

26 mins: Robertson’s clipped ball over the top releases Diaz, but the Colombian can’t control and it goes out for a goal kick.

Straight after, Jota makes a great run through the centre but is stopped just as he reaches the box, after a great tackle from Ben Mee.

Brentford 0-0 Liverpool

12:56 , Chris Wilson

24 mins: A Brentford free-kick is almost very well-worked, but Ben Mee just can’t reach the header near the back post.

Brentford 0-0 Liverpool

12:54 , Chris Wilson

22 mins: Liverpool are having chances now. Jota hits a looping half-volley but it is well saved by Flekken.

A Robertson corner is cleared, but a second results in a Brentford counter. Ajer brings the ball out, but Curtis Jones snuffs it out in the Liverpool box.

Brentford 0-0 Liverpool

12:51 , Chris Wilson

19 mins: A quick counter from Brentford sends Toney through on goal, but he’s being chased down by van Dijk and can only let off a weak shot straight at Kelleher.

Brentford 0-0 Liverpool

12:50 , Chris Wilson

18 mins: Brentford are in the ascendency at the moment, but only the one clear-cut chance so far. Neither side is dominating, though Liverpool have the ball at the moment.

Brentford 0-0 Liverpool

12:48 , Chris Wilson

16 mins: Brentford are awarded a free-kick dangerously close to the penalty area after a foul from MacAllister.

Ivan Toney takes it, but the shot is straight at Kelleher.

Brentford 0-0 Liverpool

12:46 , Chris Wilson

14 mins: CLOSE! Brentford with the best chance so far. Maupay controls well on the edge of the box and plays in Toney, whose shot across goal rolls just past the far post.

Brentford 0-0 Liverpool

12:44 , Chris Wilson

13 mins: The first corner of the game comes from Andy Robertson. It’s cleared, and from the second attack Liverpool earn a second corner.

There’s a VAR check for a penalty after a coming together, but we carry on. From the second corner, Brentford earn a free-kick.

Brentford 0-0 Liverpool

12:41 , Chris Wilson

10 mins: Liverpool are having a good spell of possession now.

Diaz is dropping centrally to try and help create something, and he almost does! He plays it to Jota who lays the ball off to Conor Bradley. The young full-back tries to take it early with the outside of his right foot just as he enters the box, but it is well saved.

Brentford 0-0 Liverpool

12:38 , Chris Wilson

7mins: Liverpool have their first chance as a long ball over the top is chased by Darwin Nunez. His ball along the ground into the box is good, but Diaz can’t reach it.

Brentford 0-0 Liverpool

12:36 , Chris Wilson

3 min: The first chance of the game falls to Vitaly Janelt. After some nice play on the edge of the box, the German is played through but he’s caught in two minds, and his cross-cum-shot goes out for a goal kick.

Brentford 0-0 Liverpool

12:33 , Chris Wilson

1 min: A couple of attacks have been snuffed out from both teams so far.

Brentford are retaining possession a little better, though neither tea has had a clear chance.

Brentford vs Liverpool - LIVE

12:31 , Chris Wilson

KICK-OFF! Liverpool get us underway and there’s a bit of pinball in the Brentford half to start with.

Brentford vs Liverpool - LIVE

12:29 , Chris Wilson

The teams are coming out of the tunnel now, with ‘Hey Jude’ ringing round the ground and the home fans in good voice.

Virgil van Dijk is reportedly making his 250th appearance for Liverpool today since signing for the Reds in January 2018.

Brentford vs Liverpool - LIVE

12:25 , Chris Wilson

Now Jurgen Klopp is speaking to the media. He explains that Szoboszlai and Alisson are injured, the latter after an incident in yesterday’s training session.

He adds that Liverpool will “try to figure it out”, and will “have to be the worst opponent for Brentford”.

“We don’t chase the title every day and at this moment we are top of the table.

“The boys don’t feel the pressure, but playing in a team and contributing to a team with the quality we have is special.

“We have to make sure we are ready today.”

Brentford vs Liverpool - LIVE

12:20 , Chris Wilson

It’s Thomas Frank’s turn to speak to TNT Sports, just a few minutes before kick-off in what is his 100th Premier League game.

He calls it “another day at the office, but on the flipside it is important and a big privilege to be here.

“The foundation needs to be there and then we can add a bit. We know we are dangerous going forward,” he adds.

Brentford vs Liverpool - LIVE

12:15 , Chris Wilson

Speaking to TNT Sports, Andy Robertson says that Liverpool know that Brentford is a difficult place to come to.

“We need to be ready and fight for every ball and if we do that hopefully we will get the three points,” he adds.

“The title race, we have had the experience of that but there is not many of us players left.

“The young lads do not have any fear, we are excited and we are still included in four trophies and hopefully we are there at the end of the season.”

Brentford vs Liverpool - LIVE

12:10 , Mike Jones

(PA)

(Action Images via Reuters)

(REUTERS)

Brentford vs Liverpool - LIVE

12:06 , Mike Jones

Liverpool are unbeaten in all four Premier League games with a 12:30 kick-off time this season (three wins, one draw), having been winless in all six of their lunchtime matches last season (three draws, three losses).

Brentford vs Liverpool - LIVE

12:02 , Mike Jones

Liverpool’s tally of 54 points after 24 matches is 15 more than they had at this stage of last season. Jurgen Klopp’s side have earned 19 points from losing positions in this season’s Premier League, more than any other club.

Brentford vs Liverpool - LIVE

11:56 , Mike Jones

Brentford have suffered back-to-back Premier League home defeats despite scoring the first goal. The Bees have also dropped a league-high 26 points from winning positions this season.

Brentford vs Liverpool - LIVE

11:51 , Mike Jones

Liverpool have won five of their last six Premier League games. Their two league defeats this season have both come against London clubs: Tottenham and Arsenal.

Brentford vs Liverpool - LIVE

11:46 , Mike Jones

Brentford have lost seven of their last nine Premier League matches, although they did beat Wolves last time out. Thomas Frank’s side have lost four of their six most recent home league games, as many as they had in their previous 30.

Brentford vs Liverpool - LIVE

11:41 , Mike Jones

Liverpool are aiming for a third consecutive win over Brentford. The home side has never lost this fixture in the Premier League, with the Bees winning 3-1 last season.

The Reds have both scored and conceded in all seven of their away league games against Brentford.

Brentford vs Liverpool - LIVE

11:36 , Mike Jones

Thomas Frank makes one change from the side which won 2-0 at Wolves as Kristoffer Ajer comes into defence in place of Ethan Pinnock.

Frank Onyeka and Yoane Wissa are both named on the bench having returned to Brentford following the conclusion of Afcon.

Jurgen Klopp, meanwhile, makes two changes from the side which beat Burnley 3-1 at Anfield last time out.

Trent Alexander-Arnold misses out through injury and is replaced at right-back by Conor Bradley while Ibrahima Konate is back after a one-match suspension and is preferred to Jarell Quansah at the heart of defence.

Mo Salah starts on the bench.

Brentford vs Liverpool - LIVE

11:32 , Mike Jones

Brentford XI: Flekken; Mee, Ajer, Collins, Norgaard, Jensen, Reguilon, Janelt, Roerslev, Maupay, Toney

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Endo, Mac Allister, Jones, Diaz, Nunez, Jota

Team news is HERE! 📋



This is how the Reds line up to take on Brentford ✊ #BRELIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 17, 2024

Brentford vs Liverpool - LIVE

11:26 , Mike Jones

Mohamed Salah’s return should boost Liverpool even further as the Reds have been in brilliant form during his absence. Trent Alexander-Arnold’s injury means there is a big gap to fill in the defence and Brentford should have the ability to target it.

In Ivan Toney they have a proven goalscorer but Jurgen Klopp’s men should have the desire and quality to edge this game and keep their lead at the top of the Premier League.

Brentford 1-2 Liverpool.

Brentford vs Liverpool - LIVE

11:22 , Mike Jones

As we wait for the official line-ups to drop here’s what we know about the squad news:

Yoanne Wissa and Frank Onyeka could be back in the fold for Brentford after the conclusion of the Africa Cup of Nations, while the injury suffered by Mathias Jensen against Wolves is not thought to have been serious.

While Mohamed Salah would appear to be fit and available for selection, Jurgen Klopp is likely to be cautious with his forward on his return, perhaps utilising him from the bench.

Alisson and Joe Gomez were also able to train earlier this week, and Ibrahima Konate is back from suspension, but Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominik Szoboszlai remain sidelined.

Brentford vs Liverpool - LIVE

11:17 , Mike Jones

Brentford vs Liverpool is due to kick off at 12.30pm GMT on Saturday 17 February at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 11am GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Brentford vs Liverpool - LIVE

11:12 , Karl Matchett

The Reds do not have a great record here so far - they’ve had two visits to the Brentford Community Stadium since the Bees’ promotion and have only managed a 3-3 draw and, last term, a defeat.

Brentford’s home form this term reads four wins, three draws and five defeats, so it’s not quite as formidable as they have made it in the past.

Brentford vs Liverpool - LIVE

11:06 , Karl Matchett

Mohamed Salah is poised to make his Liverpool comeback against Brentford on Saturday while Jurgen Klopp feels that Dominik Szoboszlai could have a chance of being fit for the Carabao Cup final.

The Liverpool top scorer has been out for five weeks since suffering a hamstring injury playing for Egypt in the African Cup of Nations and has not played for his club since scoring against Newcastle on New Year’s Day.

But Salah is available to figure this weekend while Liverpool can also welcome back Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, Conor Bradley and Alisson Becker, who all missed the win over Burnley through either illness, suspension or compassionate leave.

Klopp confirms Salah and quartet set for Liverpool return

Brentford vs Liverpool - LIVE

10:59 , Karl Matchett

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has rejected suggestions he has rushed back players in recent weeks after Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago Alcantara and Dominik Szoboszlai all aggravated injuries early in their returns.

Alexander-Arnold will miss the Carabao Cup final later this month because a knee problem recurred in last week’s win over Burnley, Thiago’s comeback after nine months lasted just 10 minutes, while Szoboszlai played just over an hour over two matches before succumbing to the hamstring problem which forced him to miss most of January.

Mohamed Salah returned to training this week after a month out with a hamstring problem sustained on Africa Cup of Nations duty with Egypt but Klopp is confident he is ready to play again.

Jurgen Klopp denies speculation over cause for Liverpool injuries

Brentford vs Liverpool - LIVE

10:51 , Karl Matchett

Ange Postecoglou says Tottenham are still a “long way” from playing the football he wants after he fended off talk he could leave at the end of the season to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

Klopp announced last month he would depart Anfield at the conclusion of the campaign following nine years at the club.

Liverpool have reportedly placed Postecoglou on a shortlist of candidates to replace Klopp, with Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso seemingly at the top of the pile, but the Spurs boss insists his focus is on finishing this season strongly.

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou responds to Liverpool rumours

Brentford vs Liverpool - LIVE

10:46 , Karl Matchett

Jurgen Klopp said he would be surprised if all the major clubs in Europe tried to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer – because most of them cannot afford to.

The France captain has told Paris Saint-Germain that he intends to leave at the end of the season, when his contract expires.

Mbappe, the scorer of a hat-trick in the 2022 World Cup final and a club record 243 goals for PSG, may be available on a free transfer, though PSG could trigger a one-year extension so any deal could involve a transfer fee.

Mikel Arteta has said Arsenal have to be “in that conversation” to sign players of Mbappe’s calibre, though the forward is expected to join Real Madrid.

But while Klopp is leaving Liverpool and is not playing a part in their recruitment plans, adding that he had “no clue” if it is certain the forward will sign for Real, the German believes Mbappe is too expensive for some of the biggest clubs.

Jurgen Klopp details Liverpool’s problem in pursuit of Kylian Mbappe

Brentford vs Liverpool - LIVE

10:39 , Karl Matchett

Jurgen Klopp had branded himself one of the managerial dinosaurs when he identified who he believes is the outstanding coach of the next generation. It is a choice many a Liverpool fan may hope their board will echo. Because while Klopp was not anointing Xabi Alonso his successor at Anfield, a glowing tribute was an endorsement of the work the Spaniard is doing with Bayer Leverkusen.

Klopp would, he said, have been effusive in his praise a couple of months back. If one fundamental change since then is the German’s announcement that he will leave Liverpool, another came on Saturday. Leverkusen’s 3-0 win over Bayern Munich put them five points clear at the Bundesliga summit, making Alonso on course to become the first manager to make any club other than the Bavarian superpower the champions of Germany since Klopp himself. Time will tell if the Spaniard replaces Klopp in another respect.

Jurgen Klopp backs Xabi Alonso as top choice in next generation of managers

Brentford vs Liverpool - LIVE

10:32 , Karl Matchett

Liverpool could be boosted by the return of Mohamed Salah as they travel to take on Brentford in the Premier League.

Salah has returned to training after recovering from an injury suffered while on international duty with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations.

His potential availability would be significant for a Liverpool side hoping to extend their lead at the top of the table.

They take on a Brentford side who secured a much-needed win against Wolves last time out with a congested relegation battle beginning to develop.

Here’s everything you need to know. Get the latest Brentford vs Liverpool odds and tips here.

Is Brentford vs Liverpool on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch

Brentford vs Liverpool - LIVE

10:08 , The Independent