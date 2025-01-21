Brentford injury boost as Kristoffer Ajer returns to full training

Back: Kristoffer Ajer (Getty Images)

Kristoffer Ajer is back in full training in a major injury boost for Brentford.

Ajer has missed the Bees’ last six games with a knee injury, and his return will come as a relief to Thomas Frank, whose defence has been depleted through injuries with Ethan Pinnock and Aaron Hickey also ruled out.

Prior to the ankle injury, Ajer had already missed seven games this season with a similar problem sustained in October.

Midfielder Ryan Trevitt is also fit again after an Achilles injury and is attracting loan interest during the January transfer window.

Trevitt, an academy graduate, spent a period of last season on loan Exeter City in League One before being recalled in January to undergo surgery on an ankle injury.

The 21-year-old’s pre-season was hampered by a calf injury but he has gone on to make three senior outings this term and Brentford will let him leave on loan again this month.