Breece Hall injury update: Latest on Jets RB's status for Week 14 game vs. Dolphins

If you're ever down on your luck, just look at the 2024 New York Jets, and you'll feel better.

"Gang Green" entered the 2024 season as a Super Bowl hopeful, gathering a great list of names to fill out a more than capable roster. However, those names turned out to just be words on a page, as the Jets have remained in the NFL's basement.

As if having a bad season wasn't bad enough, the hits keep coming for New York. Breece Hall mysteriously landed on the injury report following the team's bye week, only to play in Week 13. The running back wasn't himself, and his status is again unclear.

Here is the latest on Hall ahead of Week 14 as the Jets prepare to face the Miami Dolphins.

Breece Hall injury update

Hall capped off a week without practice by earning a doubtful designation for Sunday. The running back played through a knee injury in Week 13, but it doesn't seem to be getting better for Hall, who is now unlikely to play.

Rookie running back Braelon Allen figures to get the start if Hall's knee keeps him from playing this week.

The Jets held Hall out of practice on Wednesday last week before he returned in limited fashion on Thursday and was then upgraded to a full participant on Friday. He managed to suit up against the Seahawks, totaling 12 carries for 60 yards. Hall didn't see his typical work in the passing attack either, unable to haul in his only target, a season-low.

Hall was seen limping with around two minutes remaining in the first half on Sunday, appearing to favor his right knee. If there's any good news to take from that, it's that Hall tore his left ACL in 2022, so the new injury doesn't seem to be related to the old one.

Since the Jets have nothing left to play for other than a higher draft pick, it will be interesting to see whether the team errs on the side of caution with the star running back. They could opt to shut him down for the season in an attempt to nurse him back to health for the offseason and training camp.

New York selected the 20-year-old Allen in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft, so they could get an extended look at the former Wisconsin Badger if Hall is sidelined.

When was Breece Hall's injury?

Hall was a surprise addition to the Jets' injury report following the team's Week 12 bye. It's unclear when the knee issue popped up, as the running back wasn't known to be dealing with an issue before the bye.

Breece Hall stats

Like everyone else on the Jets, Hall isn't experiencing a great season. He hasn't displayed the same burst or explosiveness that he's shown in recent years. After falling short of great expectations, Hall has pointed the finger at himself for the disappointing season. Statistically speaking, however, it's not a big drop-off from the 2023 season, when he returned following a torn ACL in 2022. Hall has carried the ball 164 times for 692 yards and scored four touchdowns. He's added 46 catches on 62 targets through the air, posting 401 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

