Breanna Stewart leads New York to 98-88 win over Los Angeles for 10th victory in last 11 games

NEW YORK (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 33 points, seven assists and six blocks to help the New York Liberty beat the Los Angeles Sparks 98-88 on Saturday.

Sabrina Ionescu added 24 points and Kayla Thornton had 20 for New York (14-3), which has won 10 of its last 11 games, including the first meeting between the teams on Thursday 93-80.

Stewart made sure they’d sweep the two games. She had an incredible first half on both ends of the floor. Stewart scored 24 points and five assists to go along with five blocks. She became the first player in WNBA history to have over 20 points, five assists and five blocks in a half.

Stewart, who also had three steals, made eight of her 10 shots from the field in the opening 20 minutes.

New York trailed 31-23 early in the second quarter before the reigning MVP took over. Stewart outscored the Sparks 19-13 the rest of the period as the Liberty built a 54-44 lead at the half.

The Liberty put the game away in the third quarter and up 20, Stewart had a chase-down block on Stephanie Talbot that drew the crowd to its feet. That matched Stewart’s career-high of six blocks.

Dearica Hamby scored 20 points to lead Los Angeles (4-13).

MYSTICS 97, WINGS 69

WASHINGTON (AP) — Emily Engstler scored 10 of her career-high 23 points in the first quarter, Stefanie Dolson had her first double-double since 2022 and Washington beat Dallas, handing the Wings their 10th consecutive loss.

Engstler made 7 of 11 from the field, hit 3 of 4 from 3-point range and grabbed nine rebounds. Dolson finished with 16 points and a season-high 10 rebounds and Karlie Samuelson score 17 points for Washington (3-13).

The Mystics, who set a season high for points in a game, have won three of their last four following a 12-game losing skid to open the season.

Natasha Howard led the Wings with 19 points and Jacy Sheldon, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, scored a season-high 16 points. Arike Ogunbowale scored a season-low six points. She was averaging 25.4 points, second in the WNBA.

LYNX 73, MERCURY 60

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Napheesa Collier scored 23 points and grabbed 14 rebounds Saturday night to help Minnesota beat Phoenix for their sixth win in a row.

Alanna Smith scored 14 points and Courtney Williams added 12 points and nine rebounds for the Lynx (13-3).

Natasha Cloud led the Mercury (8-8) with 14 points and five assists. Rebecca Allen scored 11 points and Brittney Griner added 10.

The Associated Press