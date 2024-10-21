Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones Lead New York Liberty to Team's First WNBA Championship

The Liberty defeated the Minnesota Lynx in Game 5 of the WNBA Finals

David Dow/NBAE via Getty New York Liberty

The New York Liberty have clinched their first WNBA championship in franchise history!

Led by Jonquel Jones, Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart, the Liberty defeated the Minnesota Lynx 67-62 in overtime during Game 5 of the championships — which was played on the Liberty's home turf, the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

It was a victory that was 28 years in the making. The Liberty have made five prior appearances in the WNBA finals, but have come up short of the title each year: 1997, 1999, 2000, 2002 and 2023.

“You need a little bit of luck on your side, but you also need talent,” Liberty coach Sandy Brondello said after the win, The New York Times reported. “Now we are going to go in the history books as the first ever. That makes me very proud.”

Jones, 30, was named finals MVP after posting 17 points and six rebounds. “Her dominance in the paint, on the boards, help-side defense, everything that we needed, she was there,” Stewart said of Jones after the win, the Associated Press reported. “She had to wait a while to get to this point, to get to the finals to win a championship. But the wait was worth it.”



David L. Nemec/NBAE via Getty Jonquel Jones, left

Among the stars sitting courtside to witness the milestone moment were Aubrey Plaza, Jason Sudeikis, Robin Roberts, Spike Lee and Jadakiss.



During the confetti-filled celebration, Marta Xargay Casademont — Stewart's wife — greeted the Liberty star on the court with their son Theo Josep Stewart Xargay, who turns 1 on Oct. 25. Their pair, who married in 2021, also share daughter Ruby Mae Stewart Xargay, 3, who busied herself by playing with the confetti falling from the rafters.



Elsa/Getty (L-R) Marta Xargay Casademont and Breanna Stewart with their son, Theo

Related: Sabrina Ionescu Plays Basketball with Kobe and Vanessa Bryant’s Daughter Bianka: ‘Definitely Runs in the Family’

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Lynx put up a strong, defensive effort in the final game of the series, holding the Liberty to just 67 points even with an overtime period, but ultimately fell to the Liberty. Napheesa Collier led the team with 22 points, followed closely by Kayla McBride with 21.

Related: Sabrina Ionescu Says Her Wedding Was Offseason 'Highlight': 'Still Getting Used to Saying Husband' (Exclusive)

Catalina Fragoso/NBAE via Getty Sabrina Ionescu

Ionescu, 26, had a tough outing in the championship win after more dominant outings earlier in the season and was held to just 5 points, but she secured her first WNBA title. In 2020, the Liberty drafted Ionescu first overall in the draft.

The Liberty star — who married football player Hroniss Gru in the offseason — had her husband and members of her family at the arena to witness her first WNBA championship.

Commissioner Cathy Engelbert presented players and staff from the Liberty organization with their championship trophy on the floor at the Barclays Center.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.