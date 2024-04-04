Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell Are in Therapy Following Noah Cyrus Drama

Instagram

Miley Cyrus' family has so much drama going on at the moment, I can only assume producers over at E! are currently trying to sign them up for a reality show. And tbh, we'd tune in. But if you haven't been Keeping Up With the Cyruses, gather round because it's equal parts complicated and messy.

The short version: everyone picked sides when Tish Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus got divorced, no one is talking to each other, and Us Weekly is out here claiming Noah thinks her mom "stole" her boyfriend. Baffled? Same, so let's dive in.

Tish and Billy Ray's Divorce Divided the Family

Tish filed for divorce from Billy Ray in April 2022, and they released the following joint statement to People:

"It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways—not with sadness, but with love in our hearts. We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths. We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents. We have not come to this decision lightly or quickly but with so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure, so we can remain focused on what is important."

I mean, sounds pretty chill! But Tish has since claimed she put up with “disrespect in every form” during the marriage, so...it seems like there was more going on behind the scenes than fans initially thought. In fact, just a few months after Tish and Billy's split announcement, a source told E! News that “The divorce between her parents have put a strain on [Miley's] relationship with her dad and it's been hard to connect with him in the last year. She hopes they can eventually work on their relationship.”

Tish Got Remarried and Noah Made Her Feelings Pretty Clear

Tish married Prison Break star Dominic Purcell in August 2023, and the internet was quick to clock that neither Noah Cyrus nor Braison Cyrus were in the bridal party (whereas Miley Cyrus, Brandi Cyrus, and Trace Cyrus were).

Instead, Noah and Braison seemingly spent the day chilling at Walmart and posted a selfie feat. Noah in a Billy Ray Cyrus T-shirt.

A source recently confirmed to Us Weekly that Noah has “always been close with Billy Ray,” adding that this has also “caused a rift between her and Miley.”

Oh, and another insider claimed “The family dynamics haven’t been the same since the divorce, and now that Tish and Billy Ray are with other people, there’s even more division among them all.”

Miley Won a Grammy and Snubbed Her Dad

Miley Cyrus left Billy Ray out of her Grammys acceptance speech in February 2024, and a source told Us Weekly that he attempted to reach out with congratulations.

“He’s tried reaching out to Miley many times and congratulated her on her Grammys,” the insider said. “The kids have chosen sides, but friends are hoping the rift doesn’t last forever. Miley and Billy Ray are on the outs. Miley’s very close with her mom and is standing by her.”

Another source put it more simply, saying, “Miley hasn’t gotten over the disrespect she feels Billy Ray showed Tish and the family.”

Noah Fully Called Miley Out in 2023

While Miley and her sister have historically been close, fans spotted the first signs of drama in October 2023, when Noah wrote "The disrespect in this video..." in the comments of a clip of Miley on The Joe Rogan Experience.

Noah Cyrus comments under TikTok of her sister Miley Cyrus interview about growing up with a famous sister.



“The disrespect in this video...” pic.twitter.com/B19b1eVMfG — Miley Cyrus Updates (@MileyCyrusBz) October 11, 2023

Us Weekly Says There's a Tish x Dominic x Noah Love Triangle ( help )

In a truly wild plot twist, an insider recently alleged to Us Weekly that “Noah was [seeing] Dominic when Tish started pursuing him,” adding Tish “was aware” of the situation and that “The turmoil between Noah and Tish goes far beyond [what people think]. Noah is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her.”

Important note: Tish recently revealed she and Dominic met via DMs and did not mention anything about Noah....

Us Weekly also spoke to a source who said “Noah and Tish haven’t spoken since the whole thing happened with Dominic," and that “Tish is spiraling out of control and trying to figure out how to diffuse this." According to this person, Noah and Dominic were dating for “about 8 to 9 months,” but were “having issues.”

HOWEVER! The Daily Mail spoke to an anonymous insider who claimed "Noah never dated Dominic and they were not together. She is delusional to think otherwise and is trying to create a narrative that will paint her as a victim." This source emphasized that "Noah was not invited to Tish's wedding and she would not have come even if she was. Tish wanted a peaceful wedding and did not want Noah to create any sort of scene."

"Noah has always craved the attention because she did not get it growing up. Tish was always so Miley-sided because that is where the money was," the source continued. "Miley and Tish are like sisters and Noah has always been envious of this because she’s never had a connection with Tish like Miley has."

When it comes to whether or not Miley knew about Noah and Dominic, sources differ. One person told People that "Miley had no idea about the drama with Dominic" and "confronted her mom about it," while another told Us Weekly that Miley "absolutely knew" and was "fully aware."

Tish and Dominic Are in Therapy Following the Drama

A source told Us Weekly on April 4 that the couple are “working on communication and sought therapy together" amid the fallout from Noah drama, while another insider said “It pushed them away from one another [and it’s] going to take time to heal.”

Late last month, Tish admitted that there were “definitely issues” in their relationship.

Annnnd that brings us up to date. Go ahead and take a moment.

