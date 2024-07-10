Breakdancers hope Olympics inclusion adds to appeal

Emma Bouch runs a programme of dance classes across Lincolnshire [BBC]

Breakdancers say they are hoping the appearance of the sport at the Olympics will increase its appeal to a wider audience.

The streetdance discipline, known as breaking, has been chosen to be part of the Paris 2024 Olympics, which takes place from 26 July to 11 August.

Competitors, known as b-boys and b-girls, are not only judged on technical skill but also creativity and style, with strength, speed, rhythm and agility all considered.

Instructor Jordan Wildman said "it's a massive achievement" for breakdancing.

Instructor Jordan Wildman demonstrates a headspin [BBC]

The Paris 2024 organising committee said they wanted to include sports in the programme which were popular with new and younger audiences.

Mr Wildman added: "It's going to be great for this style to be recognised on this platform.

"It should grow a bigger interest for a new wave of dancers and learners."

Emma Bouch, dance development manager for the Hub in Sleaford, explained that breaking is just one discipline of streetdance.

"Streetdance is an umbrella term, so you've got hip-hop, popping, locking, krump and then breakdance, which is like the originator," she said.

"It's evolved through the streets and has now come into studios, onto the stage and now into the Olympics, which is amazing."

Students at Jumpstart dance class in North Hykeham said they were excited to see their hobby on TV.

Teenager Malik, 17, said he was "buzzing" when he discovered it was part of the Olympics.

Teenager Malik is "buzzing" for breakdancing to feature in the Olympics [BBC]

Kayden, 15, hopes it will have a positive impact on those people who may want to take up breakdancing.

He said: "Maybe people who would have never tried breakdancing will look at it in the Olympics and say 'I want to try that'."

Reece, aged 11, who had only been in the group for a few months, added: "It's a sport I love and now it's actually been recognised in the Olympics, I'm really happy."

