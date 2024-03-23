Brazil XI vs England: Starting lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for friendly today

Brazil are struggling with numerous major injuries with a new-look side set to face England in tonight’s Wembley friendly.

The Selecao are without a host of their biggest stars, with the likes of Neymar, Marquinhos, Eder Militao and Casemiro all sidelined.

Senior goalkeepers Ederson and Alisson are also out while the Arsenal trio of Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Magalhaes are missing, too.

There is still plenty of Premier League interest, however, with Lucas Paqueta back in the squad and starting for the first time since being dropped last autumn, when news emerged of an FA investigation into potential betting breaches involving the West Ham midfielder.

Paqueta starts in midfield alongside Joao Gomes of Wolves and Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes.

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr will start on the wing, with club team-mate Rodrygo and Barcelona’s Raphinha also both starting with Tottenham forward Richarlison on the bench.

The biggest questions for new head coach Dorival Junior lie in defence, where Juventus’s Danilo is the only senior figure among an inexperienced bunch.

Fabricio Bruno, Lucas Beraldo and Wendell all make their senior debuts at the back, along with uncapped goalkeeper Bento. Wolves’ Gomes is also making his debut in midfield.

Brazil XI: Bento, Danilo, Fabricio Bruno, Lucas Beraldo, Wendell, Joao Gomes, Bruno Guimaraes, Lucas Paqueta, Raphinha, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo

Subs: Rafael Monteiro, Leo Jardim, Murilo, Bremer, Richarlison, Yan Couto, Pepe, Andre Trindade, Douglas Luiz, Andreas Pereira, Savio, Endrick, Galeno, Ayrton Lucas, Pablo Maia

Time and date: 7pm GMT, Saturday March 23, 2024

Venue: Wembley Stadium

TV channel: Channel 4