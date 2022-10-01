Brazil’s Lula in Striking Distance to Win on Sunday, Polls Show

Caio Rinaldi
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Just one day before votes are cast, the final batch of electoral polls on the Brazilian presidential race suggest former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva could clinch an outright victory in the first round.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Pollster Datafolha showed Lula with 50% of valid votes, which excludes null and blank ballots -- a candidate needs more than 50% to avoid a runoff. President Jair Bolsonaro appeared with 36% of valid votes.

This was Datafolha’s largest poll, with 12,800 Brazilians interviewed in person across 310 cities. The poll has a confidence level of 95%, and its registration number with Brazil’s Electoral Court is BR-00245/2022.

Ipec, another highly anticipated poll released Saturday, had Lula with 51% of valid votes, reinforcing prospects of an outright victory for the former president. In the same poll, Bolsonaro reached 37%. Ipec heard from 3,008 people in 183 cities. The poll was registered under number BR-00999/2022.

Both polls indicate Lula within striking distance of ending the contest without the need for a runoff, as both polls have a +/- 2 pp margin of error. If none of the contenders beats the 50%-mark, a runoff will be held on Oct. 30.

Lula’s voting intentions have fluctuated around the 50% mark over the past month, while Bolsonaro has struggled to close the gap, in what analysts say could indicate his electoral ceiling.

For an eventual second round, Datafolha shows Lula at 54%, 16 percentage points ahead of Bolsonaro’s 38%. Ipec also shows a double-digit lead for the former president, having Lula with 52% vs 37% for Bolsonaro.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Latest Stories

  • Bolsonaro, Lula Go on Attack in Debate on Eve of Brazil Vote

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and leftist challenger Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva traded insults in a televised debate that marked their final face off before Sunday’s election, with polls giving the opposition leader a wide lead.Most Read from BloombergGazprom Halts Gas Supplies to Italy in Latest Energy BattleMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After 27 YearsMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandWalmart, CVS Face Suits Blaming Common Pain

  • Analysis-Turnout key for Lula to clinch Brazil election in first round

    Brazilian presidential front-runner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has gained steam in the final stretch of the campaign, opinion polls show, and could defeat incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in the first round on Sunday – if his base shows up to vote in full force. Still, rising voter abstention, especially among less affluent Brazilians who lean toward leftist Lula, could mean the election goes to a second round. If no one among the 11 candidates gets more than 50% of votes, excluding blank and spoiled ballots, the two front-runners - almost certainly Lula and Bolsonaro - would go to an Oct. 30 run-off vote.

  • Tagovailoa’s hands displayed a ‘fencing response’ — a concussion symptom — after injury

    Tua Tagovailoa’s injury in the second quarter of the Miami Dolphins’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday was scary because all potential head or neck injuries are, but also because of how the quarterback’s body responded.

  • Lululemon's viral Scuba hoodie just got a cold-weather makeover

    Lululemon just gave one of their most popular hoodies a cozy upgrade.

  • EU chief: New Greece-Bulgaria gas pipeline 'means freedom'

    SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria opened a natural gas link with Greece at a ceremony Saturday attended by the leader of the European Union's executive arm, who emphasized the bloc's determination to stop relying on Russian energy imports. Speaking at a ceremony in Sofia, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hailed the pipeline as an important contribution to limiting opportunities for Russia to use its gas and oil reserves to blackmail or punish the EU. “This pipeline changes the en

  • Tua Tagovailoa releases statement after ‘Thursday Night Football’ hit, Dolphins say he has no timetable to return

    Head coach Mike McDaniel again defended the Dolphins' handling of Tua Tagovailoa over the past week.

  • Raptors and Rico Hines are the perfect match

    Player development coach Rico Hines says it was a natural fit when the Raptors inquired about bringing his skills to Toronto. Hines says that Pascal Siakam is 'addicted to being great' and ranks the 28-year-old's mentality amongst the best in the game.

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Murray solid in Leafs' pre-season debut; Toronto loses two more players to injury

    TORONTO — Matt Murray had a solid night on the ice and a conversation off it he won't soon forget. A couple of his teammates, meanwhile, demonstrated untapped skills that were needed in a pinch. Murray was perfect in making 16 saves over two periods of action in his Maple Leafs debut as short-handed Toronto defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in pre-season play Wednesday. Denis Malgin, with a goal and an assist, Nick Robertson and Nick Abruzzese scored for the Leafs, who lost defencemen Jordie B

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Raptors had a refreshingly positive offseason in a league that did not

    Amid a tumultuous NBA offseason full of negativity and controversy, the Raptors and their players did a whole lot of good this summer.

  • ‘No room for complacency’ as CF Montreal hosts bottom-feeding D.C. United

    MONTREAL — With only two games left in CF Montreal’s season, second place in Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference appears to be all but locked up — barring an unexpected meltdown from the first-place Philadelphia Union. The final push toward the post-season begins Saturday night when Montreal (18-9-5) hosts a struggling D.C. United side at Stade Saputo. United (7-19-6) started slowly this year and never recovered, winning just once in their last 11 games. The club was the first MLS team to b

  • Jets' vets do just enough to beat Senators 5-3

    WINNIPEG — New Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness didn't find a lot of highlights in his team's 5-3 pre-season victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. “I’ll never complain about a win, but listen, there’s a lot of work to be done here,” Bowness said. “I thought we started to skate better in the third … but no I’m not happy with it at all. “For a lot of guys that was their first game, but that being said, we have to play a lot faster than that.” Daniel Torgersson scored twice and Kyle Con

  • Chris Boucher tips Pascal Siakam for MVP

    Chris Boucher believes his Toronto Raptors teammate Pascal Siakam is ready to take another leap this season, enough to put him in the MVP conversation.

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Blue Jays veterans explain how to approach the pressure of MLB playoffs

    George Springer, a veteran of 63 playoff games, believes the Blue Jays have what it takes to make noise in October.

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end