Brazil’s Lula in Striking Distance to Win on Sunday, Polls Show

(Bloomberg) -- Just one day before votes are cast, the final batch of electoral polls on the Brazilian presidential race suggest former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva could clinch an outright victory in the first round.

Pollster Datafolha showed Lula with 50% of valid votes, which excludes null and blank ballots -- a candidate needs more than 50% to avoid a runoff. President Jair Bolsonaro appeared with 36% of valid votes.

This was Datafolha’s largest poll, with 12,800 Brazilians interviewed in person across 310 cities. The poll has a confidence level of 95%, and its registration number with Brazil’s Electoral Court is BR-00245/2022.

Ipec, another highly anticipated poll released Saturday, had Lula with 51% of valid votes, reinforcing prospects of an outright victory for the former president. In the same poll, Bolsonaro reached 37%. Ipec heard from 3,008 people in 183 cities. The poll was registered under number BR-00999/2022.

Both polls indicate Lula within striking distance of ending the contest without the need for a runoff, as both polls have a +/- 2 pp margin of error. If none of the contenders beats the 50%-mark, a runoff will be held on Oct. 30.

Lula’s voting intentions have fluctuated around the 50% mark over the past month, while Bolsonaro has struggled to close the gap, in what analysts say could indicate his electoral ceiling.

For an eventual second round, Datafolha shows Lula at 54%, 16 percentage points ahead of Bolsonaro’s 38%. Ipec also shows a double-digit lead for the former president, having Lula with 52% vs 37% for Bolsonaro.

