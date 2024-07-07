What Brazil’s Copa América exit means for Real Madrid’s pre-season tour

La Liga giants Real Madrid are set to be boosted by the presence of four headline players, on the club’s pre-season tour of the USA.

As much comes owing to the latest developments at the Copa América.

The fourth and final Copa quarter-final played out in the early hours of Sunday, Brazil locking horns with Uruguay in a highly-anticipated clash.

After the two sides could not be separated across 90 minutes, the action was sent to a penalty shootout, with Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay having ultimately held their nerve from 12 yards.

This means that it will be the Celeste, and not Brazil, who advance to the semi-finals of the tournament.

And this is not all.

It also means that no fewer than four players are in line to link up with Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid squad, for their impending tour of the United States.

The quartet in question? Brazilians Vinícius Jr, Rodrygo, Éder Militão, and the incoming Endrick.

Conor Laird | GSFN