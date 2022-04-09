Benches clear at Mets-Nationals after Francisco Lindor takes HBP to helmet

The first real bench-clearing of the 2022 MLB season came in Friday's game between the New York Mets and Washington Nationals.

The action began with Nationals reliever Steve Cishek facing Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor with no outs and a man on second. With an 0-1 count, Lindor squared up to bunt only for Cishek to throw a ball way high and inside.

The ball hit Lindor in the head and knocked his helmet off. The shortstop immediately fell to the ground. A furious Mets manager Buck Showalter quickly walked onto the field to yell at either Cishek or the umps, triggering both dugouts and bullpens to clear for group yelling and shoving.

Tensions flare and the benches clear in Washington as Francisco Lindor takes a pitch to the head pic.twitter.com/6QSJROpmHM — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 9, 2022

Had it not been for the C-flap on Lindor's helmet, the situation could have been much more serious.

Cishek was eventually ejected, either for the pitch or his response to the Mets, leaving the Nationals to bring in Sean Doolittle. No one else was ejected.

The inning ended with three straight outs by Doolittle to limit the damage for the Nationals, who fell behind 4-3 on an RBI double by Starling Marte earlier in the inning.

The Mets weren't happy with how many hit-by-pitches the Nationals were throwing. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Hit by pitches have been a recurring sight this series, as the Mets were hit three times by Nationals pitchers on opening day, twice on the helmet. Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer also hit Nationals first baseman Josh Bell. That frustration was almost certainly responsible for Showalter's response — it's hard to see Cishek's HBP being in any way intentional given the count and game situation.

Increased HBPs have been a concern since MLB cracked down on pitchers using illegal sticky substances. While those substances gave many pitchers an advantage by increasing their spin rates, their absence could conceivably cause more pitches to slip away from pitchers. MLB has further cracked down on the substances this year, going as far as checking pitchers' hands following innings.