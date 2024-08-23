Braves host the Nationals to open 3-game series

Washington Nationals (58-70, fourth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (68-59, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (7-11, 4.66 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 136 strikeouts); Braves: Chris Sale (14-3, 2.62 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 187 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -273, Nationals +222; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves start a three-game series at home against the Washington Nationals on Friday.

Atlanta is 68-59 overall and 34-27 at home. The Braves have hit 166 total home runs to rank second in the NL.

Washington is 28-37 in road games and 58-70 overall. The Nationals have the seventh-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .312.

Friday's game is the ninth time these teams match up this season. The Nationals are ahead 6-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson has 25 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 64 RBI for the Braves. Jorge Soler is 9-for-26 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

C.J. Abrams leads the Nationals with 18 home runs while slugging .443. Luis Garcia is 13-for-37 with three doubles, a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .245 batting average, 2.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Nationals: 4-6, .263 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Braves: Austin Riley: 10-Day IL (hand), Alex Jordan Minter: 60-Day IL (hip), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (wrist), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Derek Law: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press