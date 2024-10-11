Braves hitting coach Kevin Seitzer and 2 other coaches won't return to Brian Snitker's 2025 staff

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves are making changes to manager Brian Snitker's coaching staff following the team's quick exit from their NL Wild Card Series by informing hitting coach Kevin Seitzer and two other coaches they won't return.

Assistant hitting coach Bobby Magallanes and catching coach Sal Fasano also won’t return for the 2025 season.

The moves come after the Braves' injury filled season ended when they were swept by the San Diego Padres in two games.

Seitzer served as hitting coach for 10 years.

The Braves won the 2021 World Series and six consecutive NL East titles before finishing second in the division this season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

The Associated Press