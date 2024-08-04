Braves bring 2-1 series lead over Marlins into game 4

Miami Marlins (41-70, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (60-50, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Edward Cabrera (1-3, 6.65 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Braves: Max Fried (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -303, Marlins +241; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves bring a 2-1 lead into the latest game of the series against the Miami Marlins.

Atlanta has a 60-50 record overall and a 32-22 record at home. The Braves are third in the NL with 138 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Miami has a 41-70 record overall and a 19-36 record on the road. The Marlins have a 23-13 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams square off Sunday for the 10th time this season. The Braves lead the season series 7-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta with 32 home runs while slugging .583. Matt Olson is 10-for-36 with five home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Jake Burger has 17 home runs, 20 walks and 46 RBI while hitting .242 for the Marlins. Xavier Edwards is 17-for-36 with a double, a triple, a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .223 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Marlins: 5-5, .259 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Braves: Reynaldo Lopez: day-to-day (forearm), Michael Harris II: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (wrist), Max Fried: 15-Day IL (forearm), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Edward Cabrera: day-to-day (knee), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dane Myers: 10-Day IL (ankle), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (finger), Sixto Sanchez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (back), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press