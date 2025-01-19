Brandon Weston scores 20 to lead Tennessee State over Eastern Illinois 84-65

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Brandon Weston scored 20 points as Tennessee State beat Eastern Illinois 84-65 on Saturday night.

Weston shot 3 for 5 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 12 of 13 from the free-throw line for the Tigers (7-12, 3-5 Ohio Valley Conference). Carlous Williams scored 15 and Antoine Lorick III added 11 points and eight rebounds.

Zion Fruster led the Panthers (5-13, 1-6) with 18 points. Kooper Jacobi added 14 points, 13 rebounds and two steals. Artese Stapleton had 14 points and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press