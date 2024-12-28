Brandon Stroud scores 16 as South Florida knocks off Webber International 106-49

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Stroud led South Florida past Webber International on Saturday with 16 points off of the bench in a 106-49 victory.

Stroud shot 6 of 7 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line for the Bulls (7-6). Kobe Knox scored 15 points, going 5 of 8 (3 for 6 from 3-point range). Quincy Adekokoya went 5 of 11 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Gabriel Sorensen finished with 14 points for the Warriors and Khalyl Simmons added 12 points.

South Florida took the lead with 12:25 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 54-26 at halftime, with Stroud racking up 12 points. South Florida extended its lead to 98-43 during the second half, fueled by a 16-2 scoring run. Knox scored a team-high 10 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press