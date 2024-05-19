Brandon Nimmo, Mets bounce-back to salvage series vs. Marlins in 7-3 win

The Mets came out of the gates firing and it was all they would need to get a bounce-back victory on Sunday. A four-run, three-hit first inning was all the offense necessary for the Mets’ 7-3 win over the Miami Marlins to salvage the final game of a three-game series.

Tyrone Taylor doubled home the first two runs of the game in Francisco Lindor and Brandon Nimmo before Harrison Bader added a two-run single of his own as the Amazins would jump out to an early 4-0 lead.

Carlos Mendoza’s squad handed Sean Manaea an early 4-0 lead and the southpaw did more than enough to keep his club in position to win the game

Manaea tossed five innings allowing two runs on five hits while striking out four. The left-hander continues to impress this season as his ERA is down to 3.11 on the season.

After the Mets’ bullpen imploded a night before, the stable held it down this time around. Sean Reid-Foley relieved Manaea and tossed a shutdown inning. Jake Diekman allowed one run on a solo homer to Christian Bethancourt to cut the lead to 4-3.

Nimmo’s two-run homer in the ninth and Brett Baty‘s RBI single added some much-needed insurance before Reed Garrett took the mound in the ninth. The right-hander pitched a scoreless frame as the Amazins would hold on to win 7-3.

The Mets will head to Cleveland on Monday to begin a three-game series with the AL Central-leading Guardians. Tylor Megill will take the ball against Ben Lively.

Diaz taking a break

Edwin Diaz broke down in tears at his locker after blowing Saturday’s game against the Marlins, according to SNY’s Steve Gelbs. Francisco Lindor and Reid-Foley consoled him and the right-hander is taking a temporary step back from the closer role.

“I won’t lie, my confidence I feel is down right now,” Diaz said after Saturday’s loss. “I’m making pitches. I’m throwing strikes. I’m trying to do my best to help the team to win. Right now I’m not in that capacity.

“Physically, I feel 100 percent right now. My body is not an issue. I think right now I’ve got to think about what I’m doing, trust myself a little bit more when I’m on the mound. I think I’m thinking too much.”

Diaz has struggled mightily in his return from a torn patellar tendon. The right-hander owns a 5.50 ERA and owns just 5 saves in 18 appearances.

