.

Rod Boone: Brandon Miller has suffered a torn scapholunate ligament in his right wrist and is out indefinitely, per the #Hornets.

Source: x.com

What's the buzz on Twitter?

Rod Boone @rodboone

Brandon Miller (right wrist sprain) and Moussa Diabate (illness) are questionable for tomorrow's game in Chicago. - 6:21 PM

More on this storyline

KC Johnson: Brandon Miller out for Hornets -via Twitter @KCJHoop / January 17, 2025

Rod Boone: LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller are both good to go and will be available for tonight's game in Cleveland against the Cavs, league sources told @theobserver. The duo has missed the last 3 games. #Hornets getting a little healthier. Josh Green (left shoulder) is also available. -via Twitter @rodboone / January 5, 2025

Rod Boone: No LaMelo or Brandon Miller tonight in Detroit. They’ve both been downgraded to out. Cody Martin is available. -via Twitter @rodboone / January 3, 2025

This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Brandon Miller suffers torn ligament in wrist