Braillard's hat trick leads Lethbridge Hurricanes to 4-1 win over Red Deer Rebels

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Leo Braillard scored three times to lead the Lethbridge Hurricanes to a 4-1 win over the Red Deer Rebels in Western Hockey League play Friday night.

Logan Wormald had the other goal for Lethbridge while adding two assists. Goaltender Koen Cleaver stopped 24 shots.

Talon Brigley scored the lone goal for Red Deer while Peyton Shore made 32 saves.





BLAZERS 4 ROCKETS 3 (OT)

KAMLOOPS — Emmitt Finey scored twice, including the overtime winner, and added an assist for the Blazers. Tommy Lafreniere and Matteo Koci had the other goals while Dylan Ernst stopped 31 shots.

Hayden Paupanekis, with two, and Hiroki Gojsic replied for Kelowna.





RAIDERS 6 BLADES 3

PRINCE ALBERT — Tomas Mrsic and Aiden Oiring both had a goal and two assists to lead the Raiders' attack. Jackson Kostiuk, Brayden Dube, Riley Boychuk and Daxon Rudolph had the other goals.

Cooper Williams, Hayden Harsanyi and Hunter Laing scored for Saskatoon.





OIL KINGS 5 WARRIORS 1

EDMONTON — Lukas Shawchyn had two goals and an assist to lead the Oil Kings to their win. Cole Miller, Adam Jecho and Miroslav Holinka also scored while Ethan Simcoe stopped 19 shots.

Krzysztof Macias had the lone goal for Moose Jaw.





COUGARS 3 WHEAT KINGS 2

PRINCE GEORGE — Aiden Foster and Koehn Ziemmer scored third-period goals to rally the Cougars to victory. Ben Riche had the other goal.

Jaxon Jacobson and Carter Klippenstein had the goals for Brandon.





TIGERS 3 CHIEFS 2

SPOKANE — Jonas Woo's third-period goal proved to be the winner for Medicine Hat. Gavin McKenna had a goal and an assist for the Tigers while Josh Van Mulligan scored the other goal.,

Shea Van Olm and Assanali Sarkenov had the goals for the Chiefs.





THUNDERBIRDS 4 ROYALS 1

KENT — Martej Pekar scored twice while Braeden Cootes added a goal and an assist to lead the way for Seattle. Coster Dunn had the other goal while goalie Scott Ratzlaff stopped 33 shots.

Keaton Verhoeff had the long goal for Victoria.





WINTERHAWKS 6 AMERICANS 4

PORTLAND — Josh Zakreski had two goals and an assist while Tyson Jugnauth registered a goal and two assists to lead the way for the Winterhawks. Carsyn Dyck, Alex Weiermair and Diego Buttazzoni had the others.

Cash Koch, Brandon Whynott, Cruz Pavao and Max Curran replied for Tri-City.





WILD 3 SILVERTIPS 2 (OT)

WENATCHEE — Dawson Seitz scored the overtime winner for the Wild. Reid Andresen had a goal and an assist while Evan Friesen also scored.

Jesse Heslop had a goal and an assist for the Silvertips while Carter Bear also scored.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2025.

The Canadian Press