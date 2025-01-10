Bradley and VMI host Chattanooga

VMI Keydets (6-10, 0-3 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (9-7, 1-2 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VMI visits Chattanooga after Rickey Bradley, Jr. scored 26 points in VMI's 81-68 loss to the Samford Bulldogs.

The Mocs have gone 6-2 at home. Chattanooga averages 76.6 points while outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game.

The Keydets are 0-3 against SoCon opponents. VMI is sixth in the SoCon with 14.9 assists per game led by Tan Yildizoglu averaging 4.5.

Chattanooga scores 76.6 points per game, 4.0 more points than the 72.6 VMI allows. VMI scores 5.1 more points per game (77.7) than Chattanooga gives up to opponents (72.6).

The Mocs and Keydets meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Cusano is averaging 6.6 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Mocs.

Augustinas Kiudulas is averaging 15.3 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Keydets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 6-4, averaging 80.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Keydets: 2-8, averaging 76.3 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

