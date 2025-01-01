Bradley Beal suffers hip contusion

.

Gerald Bourguet: Mike Budenholzer said Bradley Beal's hip contusion may have happened on the first play of the game when he fell. No update on the severity of it right now. As for Grayson Allen, they'll monitor how his shoulder does over the next few days.

Source: Twitter @GeraldBourguet

What's the buzz on Twitter?

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

What we learned from Phoenix Suns' loss to Grizzlies, losing Bradley Beal to injury (w/video) #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral - 12:33 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Mike Budenholzer said Bradley Beal's hip contusion may have happened on the first play of the game when he fell. No update on the severity of it right now.

As for Grayson Allen, they'll monitor how his shoulder does over the next few days - 11:53 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Phoenix Suns (15-16) will play only their 12th game this season with Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal together in the lineup.

8-3 with Big 3 this season.

Last season, Booker, Durant and Beal 41 regular season games together in 1st year together. Suns went 26-15 #Suns - 8:55 PM

More on this storyline

Duane Rankin: "I think it may have started on the first play of the game." Mike Budenholzer on Bradley Beal's hip injury. #Suns pic.x.com/oevOt0hVbX -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / January 1, 2025

Gerald Bourguet: Bradley Beal on the Jusuf Nurkic altercation: "I think it was just a frustration play....take whatever happens to him on the chin, cuz I know he's gonna get hit with something, but we support him, man....He was probably frustrated with how the game was going. We all were." -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / December 28, 2024

Duane Rankin: "It's probably a frustration play. It could’ve went a little further than that. Might have got personal between him and Naji.” Bradley Beal on Marshall-Nurkic fight. "Ain’t nobody about to come out here and do WWE wrestling, but Nurk a big fella. I wouldn’t piss him off." #Suns pic.x.com/62Bm8qjLoY -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / December 28, 2024

This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Bradley Beal suffers hip contusion