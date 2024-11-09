Bradley has 28 as San Diego downs Boston University 74-60

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Kjay Bradley Jr. scored 28 points as San Diego beat Boston University 74-60 on Friday.

Bradley also added five rebounds, seven assists, and four steals for the Toreros (2-1). David Simon scored 14 points, going 5 of 12 (3 for 8 from 3-point range). Santiago Trouet had 11 points and finished 5 of 10 from the field.

Ben Palacios led the way for the Terriers (0-3) with 15 points. Miles Brewster added 11 points and two steals for Boston University. Malcolm Chimezie had nine points and nine rebounds.

San Diego took the lead with 11:15 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 34-30 at halftime, with Bradley racking up 14 points. San Diego extended its lead to 49-32 during the second half, fueled by a 15-0 scoring run. Bradley scored a team-high 14 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

