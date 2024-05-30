Brace yourself: Vancouver Whitecaps burn host Sporting KC at Children’s Mercy Park

Ryan Gauld scored two goals for the Vancouver Whitecaps on Wednesday night as the team from Canada beat Sporting Kansas City 2-1 — KC’s sixth straight loss.

Gauld scored for the visitors in the 39th and 82nd minutes of the Major League Soccer match at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan.

Sporting KC got one back in stoppage time when Marinos Tzionis scored off a 92nd-minute assist from Khiry Shelton. But the very late equalizer eluded the hosts.

This story will be updated.

