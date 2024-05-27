BR-CRAFT-Postmedia-Asset-Sale

WINNIPEG — Postmedia has signed a deal to sell newspapers in Winnipeg, Portage la Prairie, Manitoba and Kenora, Ontario.

The Winnipeg Sun, Portage Graphic Leader and Kenora Miner and News are being sold to Klein Group Limited, headed by Kevin Klein.

Klein worked at the Winnipeg Sun for many years, including as publisher.

He later became a city councillor then served as a cabinet minister in the former Progressive Conservative government until the Tories lost the October provincial election.

Postmedia says employees at each of the newspapers are expected to continue in their current roles, with no job losses anticipated.

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew (WAWB' kih-NOO') says he supports the continuation of local journalism, but he's concerned about objectivity, given Klein's very recent partisan involvement.

Klein says the newspapers' staff are professional journalists focused on delivering the facts, which is want people can continue to expect.

The Canadian Press