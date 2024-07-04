Boyd reflects on 'mental' finale to season

"It was mental."

How else would you expect 16-year-old Fletcher Boyd to describe winning the Under-18s league with Aberdeen, scoring on his first-team debut and following it up with his second senior goal in the following game all in the space of five days?

After helping the club’s Under-18s win the league against their Rangers counterparts in Glasgow, Boyd came off the bench at Easter Road in the 83rd minute to make his Dons debut and marked it with a goal moments later.

The forward's wild week at the end of last season was rounded off with his first Pittodrie goal against Livingston in a 5-1 win.

Speaking at the Dons’ training camp in Portugal, Boyd, in his first pre-season trip away, told club media: "It was mental, because we won the league and I scored two days after.

"And then I was like, whoa, I don’t think it'll happen again and then it happened again, so it was good."

Perhaps an understatement, as understated as how the 16-year-old celebrated his big call-up.

“He [Peter Leven] told me on the Friday night after the Rangers game [when we won the league]. I was going back to my digs to get changed to go to out with a few of the boys and I got a phone call – and then I stayed in," Boyd added.

"I was excited, but I was shocked. I didn’t expect that at all.

"My dad missed the game at Hibs because he couldn’t make it but he managed to be there at Pittodrie so it was good to score in front of him."