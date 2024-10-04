Boxing schedule and results 2024
2024 schedule
The BBC is not responsible for any changes to dates and fixtures
5 October
Liverpool, England
Nick Ball v Ronny Rios (WBA featherweight title)
12 October
Saudi Arabia
Artur Beterbiev v Dmitry Bivol (undisputed light-heavyweight title)
Skye Nicolson v Raven Chapman (WBC featherweight title)
Jai Opetaia v Jack Massey (IBF cruiserweight title)
Fabio Wardley v Frazer Clarke II (British heavyweight title)
Aichi, Japan
Sivenathi Nontshinga v Masamichi Yabuki (IBF light-flyweight title)
13 October
Tokyo, Japan
Takuma Inoue v Seiya Tsutsumi (WBA bantamweight title)
Kenshiro Teraji v Cristofer Rosales (WBC flyweight title)
Seigo Yuri Akui v Thananchai Charunphak (WBO flyweight title)
Shokichi Iwata v Jairo Noriega (WBO light-flyweight title)
14 October
Tokyo, Japan
Junto Nakatani v Petch Sor Chitpattana (WBC bantamweight title)
Kosei Tanaka v Phumelele Cafu (WBO super-flyweight title)
Anthony Olascuaga v Jonathan Gonzalez (WBO flyweight title)
19 October
London, England
Adam Azim v Ohara Davies (light-welterweight)
25 October
Bolton, England
Harlem Eubank v Nurali Erdogan (welterweight)
26 October
Manchester, England
Jack Catterall v Regis Prograis (light-welterweight)
Ellie Scotney v Mea Motu (IBF & WBO super-bantamweight titles)
2 November
Birmingham
Liam Davies v Shabaz Masoud (IBO super-bantamweight title)
Chantelle Cameron v Patricia Berghult (light-welterweight)
9 November
Philadelphia, USA
Jaron Boots v Karen Chukhadzhian (IBF welterweight title)
Jesse Rodriguez v Pedro Guevara (WBC super-flyweight)
15 November
Dallas, Texas
Mike Tyson v Jake Paul (eight, two-minute rounds & 14oz gloves)
Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano 2 (undisputed light-welterweight title)
16 November
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Chris Billam-Smith v Gilberto Ramirez (WBO & WBA cruiserweight titles)
30 November
Birmingham, England
Galal Yafai v Sunny Edwards (flyweight)
7 December
San Juan, Puerto Rico
Liam Paro v Richardson Hitchins (IBF light-welterweight title)
21 December
Oleksandr Usyk v Tyson Fury 2 (WBA, WBO & WBC heavyweight titles)
2024 results
13 January
Quebec City, Canada
Artur Beterbiev stops Callum Smith in seven rounds (IBF, WBC & WBO light-heavyweight titles)
20 January
Liverpool, England
Natasha Jonas beats Mikaela Mayer via split decision (IBF welterweight title)
27 January
Arizona, USA
John Ryder stopped in ninth round by Mexico's Jaime Munguia (super-middleweight)
Belfast, Northern Ireland
Lewis Crocker stops Jose Felix with fifth-round knockout (welterweight)
3 February
London, England
Joshua Buatsi outpoints Dan Azeez (light-heavyweight)
Adam Azim defeats Enock Poulsen after injury (European light-welterweight title)
Ben Whittaker stops Khalid Graidia (light-heavyweight)
Las Vegas, USA
Conor Benn taken distance by Peter Dobson in points win (welterweight)
8 February
Las Vegas, USA
Teofimo Lopez defends title with controversial points win over Jamaine Ortiz (WBO light-welterweight title)
10 February
London, England
Hamzah Sheeraz stops Liam Williams in one round (middleweight)
Anthony Yarde blows Marko Nikolic away in three rounds (light-heavyweight)
24 February
Liverpool, England
Welshman Jay Harris outpoints Connor Butler to become champion (Commonwealth, British & European flyweight title)
Orlando, USA
Edgar Berlanga targets Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez after win over Padraig McCrory (super-middleweight)
1 March
Telford, England
Abass Baraou defeats Sam Eggington via majority decision (European light-middleweight title)
3 March
San Juan, Puerto Rico
Amanda Serrano's world title defence against Nina Meinke cancelled (WBA, WBO & IBF featherweight titles)
Jake Paul beats Ryan Bourland with a first-round knockout (cruiserweight)
Verona, New York
Raymond Ford wins WBA world tile with a 12th-round stoppage over Otabek Kholmatov (WBA featherweight title)
8 March
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Anthony Joshua stops Francis Ngannou in two rounds (heavyweight )
Zhilei Zhang beaten by Joseph Parker via majority decision (heavyweight)
Rey Vargas and Nick Ball fight to split draw decision (WBC featherweight title)
16 March
Birmingham, England
Nathan Heaney fights to split draw against Brad Pauls (British middleweight title)
Joe Joyce labours to stoppage win over Kash Ali (heavyweight)
Dennis McCann remains undefeated with win over Brad Strand (Commonwealth super-bantamweight title)
17 March
Castlebar, Ireland
23 March
Sheffield, England
Sandy Ryan destroys Terri Harper in four rounds (WBO welterweight title)
Dalton Smith stops Jose Zepeda with brutal body shot (light-welterweight)
29 March
Arizona, USA
Seniesa Estrada outpoints Yokasta Valle to become undisputed (undisputed minimumweight championship)
Oscar Valdez stops Liam Wilson in seven rounds (super-featherweight)
30 March
California, USA
Gilberto Ramirez outpoints Arsen Goulamirian to win world title (WBA (Super) cruiserweight title)
31 March
London, England
Wardley and Clarke contest bruising draw in London (British & Commonwealth heavyweight titles)
12 April
London, England
Charlie Edwards beats Georges Ory comfortably on points (bantamweight)
13 April
Manchester, England
Ellie Scotney unifies super-bantamweight division by beating Segolene Lefebvre (IBF & WBO super-bantamweight)
Rhiannon Dixon drops Elizabeth Carabajal on way to points win (WBO lightweight title)
Zelfa Barrett stops Jordan Gill in tenth round via body shots (super-featherweight)
20 April
London, England
Sam Noakes beats Yvan Mendy on points (European lightweight title)
Las Vegas, USA
Ryan Garcia beats Devin Haney on majority points (WBC light-welterweight title)
27 April
Peter McGrail beats Marc Leach on points (super-bantamweight)
Beatriz Ferreira beats Yanina del Carmen Lescano on technical decision (IBF lightweight title)
4 May
Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez beats Jaime Munguia on points to defend WBA, WBO, IBF & WBC titles (undisputed super-middleweight championship)
Ryosuke Nishida beats Emmanuel Rodriguez by unanimous decision (IBF bantamweight title)
6 May
Tokyo, Japan
Naoya Inoue survives knockdown to stop Luis Nery (undisputed super-bantamweight championship)
Takuma Inoue outpoints Sho Ishida (WBA bantamweight title)
11 May
Perth, Australia
Vasiliy Lomachenko defeats George Kambosos by TKO in round eleven (vacant IBF lightweight title)
Nina Hughes loses title after farcical scoreboard scenes (WBA bantamweight title)
Cardiff, Wales
Lauren Price becomes Wales' first female world champion in style (WBA & Ring magazine welterweight titles)
London, England
Denzel Bentley defeats Danny Dignum by knockout in round two (middleweight)
Aguascalientes, Mexico
Erika Cruz and Nazarena Romero fight to a split draw (WBA super-bantamweight title)
18 May
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Oleksandr Usyk defeats Tyson Fury via split decision (undisputed heavyweight championship)
Jai Opetaia survives late scare to beat Mairis Briedis on points (IBF cruiserweight title)
Joe Cordina dethroned by Anthony Cacace (IBF super-featherweight title)
25 May
Leeds, England
Jack Catterall gains revenge over Josh Taylor in rematch (light-welterweight)
1 June
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Zhilei Zhang stops Deontay Wilder in five rounds (heavyweight)
Daniel Dubois secures upset stoppage against Filip Hrgovic (IBF 'interim' heavyweight title)
Nick Ball dethrones Raymond Ford to win first world title (WBA featherweight title)
14 June
Manchester, England
Abass Baraou beats Macaulay McGowan on points (European light-middleweight title)
15 June
Manati, Puerto Rico
Liam Paro beats Subriel Matias via unanimous decision (IBF light-welterweight title)
London, England
Chris Billam-Smith outpoints Richard Riakporhe (WBO cruiserweight title)
Las Vegas, USA
Gervonta Davis stops Frank Martin with emphatic knockout (WBA lightweight title)
21 June
Bolton, England
Lyndon Arthur beats Liam Cameron via split decision (WBA inter-continental light-heavyweight title)
22 June
Birmingham, England
Tyler Denny beats Felix Cash via technical decision after doctor stoppage (European middleweight title)
28 June
Belfast, Northern Ireland
Conor Quinn suffers first defeat to Conner Kelsall (Commonwealth flyweight title)
Washington, USA
Lamont Roach stops Belfast's Feargal McCrory in round eight (WBA super-featherweight title)
29 June
Arizona, USA
Jesse Rodriguez stops Juan Francisco Estrada (WBC super-flyweight title)
Sunny Edwards beats Adrian Curiel on points after doctor stoppage (flyweight)
Yamileth Mercado outpoints Ramla Ali to retain title (WBC super-bantamweight title)
Miami, USA
Teofimo Lopez defeats Steve Claggett via unanimous decision (WBO light-welterweight title)
6 July
London, England
Johnny Fisher stops Alan Babic in 36 seconds (heavyweight)
Newark, USA
Shakur Stevenson retains title with underwhelming win over Artem Harutyunyan (WBC lightweight title)
13 July
Philadelphia, USA
Jaron Ennis stays champion with fifth-round stoppage win over David Avanesyan (IBF welterweight title)
Skye Nicolson outpoints Dyana Vargas (WBC featherweight title)
20 July
Birmingham, England
Brad Pauls stops Nathan Heaney in 12th round (British middleweight title)
Cameron outpoints Mekhaled in solid comeback win (WBC interim super-lightweight title)
Florida, USA
Jake Paul beats Mike Perry by stoppage in the sixth-round (cruiserweight)
Amanda Serrano stops Stevie Morgan 38 seconds into round two (light-welterweight)
27 July
London, England
Derek Chisora outpoints Joe Joyce in slugfest (heavyweight)
Dennis McCann defeats Ionut Baluta by unanimous decision (European super-bantamweight title)
Detroit, USA
Claressa Shields stops Lepage-Joanisse to become four-weight world champion (WBC heavyweight & WBO light-heavyweight titles)
3 August
Los Angeles
Terence Crawford beats Israil Madrimov to become four-weight champion (WBA light-middleweight title)
Barnsley, England
Callum Simpson dethrones Zak Chelli in front of home fans (British & Commonwealth super-middleweight titles)
Caroline Dubois outclasses Maira Moneo to win on points (WBC interim lightweight title)
10 August
New Mexico, USA
Angelo Leo defeats Luis Alberto Lopez in tenth round with knockout of the year contender (IBF featherweight title)
17 August
Denzel Bentley stops Derrick Osaze in two rounds (middleweight)
Aloys Youmbi defeats Oronzo Birardi on points (cruiserweight)
31August
California, USA
Cheavon Clarke edges Efetobor Apochi in majority decision win (cruiserweight)
3 September
Tokyo, Japan
Naoya Inoue beats TJ Doheny after Irishman suffers injury (WBC, WBA, IBF & WBO super-bantamweight titles)
Yoshiki Takei survives knockdown to beat Daigo Higa on points (WBO bantamweight title)
6 September
London, England
Sam Noakes sees off Gianluca Ceglia in seven rounds (European lightweight title)
14 September
Las Vegas, USA
Dominant Canelo Alvarez seals unanimous decision win over Edgar Berlanga (WBC, WBA, & WBO super-middleweight titles)
Erislandy Lara stops Danny Garcia in ninth round to comfortably win one-sided bout (WBA middleweight title)
21 September
Wembley, England
Daniel Dubois stops Anthony Joshua in five rounds (IBF heavyweight title) - 22:05 BST fight time
Anthony Cacace defeats Josh Warrington on points (IBF super-featherweight title)
Joshua Buatsi drops Willy Hutchinson twice on way to points victory (WBO interim light-heavyweight title)
Hamzah Sheeraz stops Tyler Denny with ease (European middleweight title)
27 September
London, England
Charlie Edwards outpoints Thomas Essomba to become European champion (European bantamweight title)
New York, USA
Sandy Ryan dethroned by Mikaela Mayer after paint-throwing incident (WBO welterweight title)
Atlanta, USA
Alycia Baumgardner v Delfine Persoon ends in no-contest after head clash (WBC, IBF & WBO featherweight titles)
Sheffield, England
Shakiel Thompson stops River Wilson-Bent in three rounds (middleweight)
Tysie Gallagher outpoints Tori-Ellis Willetts (British & Commonwealth super-bantamweight titles)
28 September
Sheffield, England
Rhiannon Dixon dethroned by Terri Harper (WBO lightweight title)
4 October
Sydney, Australia
Janibek Alimkhanuly stops Andrei Mikhailovich in nine rounds (IBF middleweight title)