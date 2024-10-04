Advertisement

Boxing schedule and results 2024

Daniel Dubois punches Anthony Joshua
Daniel Dubois dismantled Anthony Joshua in five rounds in September [Getty Images]

2024 schedule

5 October

Liverpool, England

  • Nick Ball v Ronny Rios (WBA featherweight title)

12 October

Saudi Arabia

  • Artur Beterbiev v Dmitry Bivol (undisputed light-heavyweight title)

  • Skye Nicolson v Raven Chapman (WBC featherweight title)

  • Jai Opetaia v Jack Massey (IBF cruiserweight title)

  • Fabio Wardley v Frazer Clarke II (British heavyweight title)

Aichi, Japan

  • Sivenathi Nontshinga v Masamichi Yabuki (IBF light-flyweight title)

13 October

Tokyo, Japan

  • Takuma Inoue v Seiya Tsutsumi (WBA bantamweight title)

  • Kenshiro Teraji v Cristofer Rosales (WBC flyweight title)

  • Seigo Yuri Akui v Thananchai Charunphak (WBO flyweight title)

  • Shokichi Iwata v Jairo Noriega (WBO light-flyweight title)

14 October

Tokyo, Japan

  • Junto Nakatani v Petch Sor Chitpattana (WBC bantamweight title)

  • Kosei Tanaka v Phumelele Cafu (WBO super-flyweight title)

  • Anthony Olascuaga v Jonathan Gonzalez (WBO flyweight title)

19 October

London, England

  • Adam Azim v Ohara Davies (light-welterweight)

25 October

Bolton, England

  • Harlem Eubank v Nurali Erdogan (welterweight)

26 October

Manchester, England

  • Jack Catterall v Regis Prograis (light-welterweight)

  • Ellie Scotney v Mea Motu (IBF & WBO super-bantamweight titles)

2 November

Birmingham

  • Liam Davies v Shabaz Masoud (IBO super-bantamweight title)

  • Chantelle Cameron v Patricia Berghult (light-welterweight)

9 November

Philadelphia, USA

  • Jaron Boots v Karen Chukhadzhian (IBF welterweight title)

  • Jesse Rodriguez v Pedro Guevara (WBC super-flyweight)

15 November

Dallas, Texas

  • Mike Tyson v Jake Paul (eight, two-minute rounds & 14oz gloves)

  • Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano 2 (undisputed light-welterweight title)

16 November

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

  • Chris Billam-Smith v Gilberto Ramirez (WBO & WBA cruiserweight titles)

30 November

Birmingham, England

  • Galal Yafai v Sunny Edwards (flyweight)

7 December

San Juan, Puerto Rico

  • Liam Paro v Richardson Hitchins (IBF light-welterweight title)

21 December

  • Oleksandr Usyk v Tyson Fury 2 (WBA, WBO & WBC heavyweight titles)

2024 results

13 January

Quebec City, Canada

20 January

Liverpool, England

27 January

Arizona, USA

Belfast, Northern Ireland

3 February

London, England

  • Joshua Buatsi outpoints Dan Azeez (light-heavyweight)

  • Adam Azim defeats Enock Poulsen after injury (European light-welterweight title)

  • Ben Whittaker stops Khalid Graidia (light-heavyweight)

Las Vegas, USA

8 February

Las Vegas, USA

10 February

London, England

24 February

Liverpool, England

Orlando, USA

1 March

Telford, England

  • Abass Baraou defeats Sam Eggington via majority decision (European light-middleweight title)

3 March

San Juan, Puerto Rico

Verona, New York

  • Raymond Ford wins WBA world tile with a 12th-round stoppage over Otabek Kholmatov (WBA featherweight title)

8 March

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

16 March

Birmingham, England

17 March

Castlebar, Ireland

23 March

Sheffield, England

29 March

Arizona, USA

  • Seniesa Estrada outpoints Yokasta Valle to become undisputed (undisputed minimumweight championship)

  • Oscar Valdez stops Liam Wilson in seven rounds (super-featherweight)

30 March

California, USA

31 March

London, England

12 April

London, England

13 April

Manchester, England

20 April

London, England

  • Sam Noakes beats Yvan Mendy on points (European lightweight title)

Las Vegas, USA

27 April

4 May

6 May

Tokyo, Japan

11 May

Perth, Australia

Cardiff, Wales

London, England

  • Denzel Bentley defeats Danny Dignum by knockout in round two (middleweight)

Aguascalientes, Mexico

  • Erika Cruz and Nazarena Romero fight to a split draw (WBA super-bantamweight title)

18 May

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

25 May

Leeds, England

1 June

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

14 June

Manchester, England

  • Abass Baraou beats Macaulay McGowan on points (European light-middleweight title)

15 June

Manati, Puerto Rico

  • Liam Paro beats Subriel Matias via unanimous decision (IBF light-welterweight title)

London, England

Las Vegas, USA

21 June

Bolton, England

  • Lyndon Arthur beats Liam Cameron via split decision (WBA inter-continental light-heavyweight title)

22 June

Birmingham, England

  • Tyler Denny beats Felix Cash via technical decision after doctor stoppage (European middleweight title)

28 June

Belfast, Northern Ireland

Washington, USA

29 June

Arizona, USA

Miami, USA

  • Teofimo Lopez defeats Steve Claggett via unanimous decision (WBO light-welterweight title)

6 July

London, England

Newark, USA

13 July

Philadelphia, USA

  • Jaron Ennis stays champion with fifth-round stoppage win over David Avanesyan (IBF welterweight title)

  • Skye Nicolson outpoints Dyana Vargas (WBC featherweight title)

20 July

Birmingham, England

Florida, USA

27 July

London, England

Detroit, USA

3 August

Los Angeles

Barnsley, England

10 August

New Mexico, USA

  • Angelo Leo defeats Luis Alberto Lopez in tenth round with knockout of the year contender (IBF featherweight title)

17 August

  • Denzel Bentley stops Derrick Osaze in two rounds (middleweight)

  • Aloys Youmbi defeats Oronzo Birardi on points (cruiserweight)

31August

California, USA

  • Cheavon Clarke edges Efetobor Apochi in majority decision win (cruiserweight)

3 September

Tokyo, Japan

6 September

London, England

14 September

Las Vegas, USA

21 September

Wembley, England

27 September

London, England

New York, USA

Atlanta, USA

  • Alycia Baumgardner v Delfine Persoon ends in no-contest after head clash (WBC, IBF & WBO featherweight titles)

Sheffield, England

  • Shakiel Thompson stops River Wilson-Bent in three rounds (middleweight)

  • Tysie Gallagher outpoints Tori-Ellis Willetts (British & Commonwealth super-bantamweight titles)

28 September

Sheffield, England

4 October

Sydney, Australia

  • Janibek Alimkhanuly stops Andrei Mikhailovich in nine rounds (IBF middleweight title)

2023 boxing results